Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,915 on Wednesday, a five-letter word built around a theme of delicacy and lightness that offered several accessible entry points for solvers willing to lean into descriptive, atmospheric vocabulary.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Wednesday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away outright. The word describes something delicate, light and lacking in thickness or density. It is commonly used to describe smoke, hair, clouds or other wispy-looking things, and can suggest something thin and barely substantial, evoking the image of a light breeze moving strands of hair or a thin trail of smoke. Structurally, the word functions as an adjective, contains one vowel and four consonants, includes no repeated letters, and begins with the letter W.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,915 for September 16 is WISPY, an adjective describing something thin, delicate or barely substantial, most often applied to smoke, hair, clouds or other light, fine-textured things that seem to drift or float rather than hold a solid form.

Puzzle guides covering Wednesday's word noted that its relative rarity as an everyday adjective, combined with its uncommon letter combination, made it a moderately challenging solve despite the accessibility of the hints pointing toward its general meaning. Strategy guides published alongside the day's clues cautioned solvers against assuming Wordle answers never repeat letters, noting that words like SHEEP or BLOOM have appeared as past answers and that repeated letters remain a regular feature of the puzzle's five-letter solution pool, even though Wednesday's specific answer did not include any repeated letters itself.

Guides also offered broader strategic advice relevant to Wednesday's puzzle and beyond, recommending that solvers lean on consonant-vowel-consonant-consonant-vowel frameworks, using opening guesses like CRATE, PLANT or SHARE, to maximize the number of common letters tested early in a puzzle. Common five-letter word endings such as -ER, -LY, -TY, -LE and -CK were also flagged as useful patterns to consider once a solver has narrowed down several confirmed letters but remains uncertain about the final letter or two of the word.

Wednesday's puzzle continued a run of daily words that has kept Wordle's global player base engaged more than four years after the game first became a viral sensation. The puzzle, now owned and published by The New York Times, releases a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total attempts to identify the correct word, with the game's now-familiar color-coded feedback system, green for letters in the correct position, yellow for correct letters placed incorrectly, and gray for letters absent from the word entirely, guiding players toward the solution with each subsequent guess.

Puzzle number 1,915 followed Tuesday's answer, DEALT, continuing a stretch of daily words that trackers use to help players identify broader patterns in how frequently the game's word selection alternates between everyday, high-frequency vocabulary and more specific or evocative terms like Wednesday's answer. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through the game's companion analytical tool, Wordlebot, can compare how efficiently they solved Wednesday's puzzle relative to the broader player base.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

Beyond the daily Wordle puzzle, The New York Times has continued expanding its broader portfolio of daily word and logic games in recent years. Those games include Connections, which challenges players to sort 16 words into four hidden categories, and the Mini Crossword, a condensed version of the paper's traditional crossword format designed to be completed within just a few minutes. Other publishers have introduced their own competing word puzzle offerings as well, including the Los Angeles Times and The Atlantic, giving daily puzzle enthusiasts an expanding array of options to choose from beyond Wordle's single daily word challenge.

With Wednesday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, or those simply looking to keep an active streak alive, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Thursday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.