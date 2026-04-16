NEW YORK — Wordle fans who tackled puzzle No. 1762 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, discovered the solution was CUBIT, an archaic unit of length once used by ancient civilizations and still referenced in historical and biblical contexts.

The New York Times daily word game presented players with a moderately challenging five-letter word that tested vocabulary knowledge beyond everyday language. Many who started with common openers like RAISE, SLATE or ADIEU quickly narrowed possibilities after spotting the uncommon combination of letters, ultimately landing on CUBIT in three to five guesses on average.

CUBIT refers to a traditional measure of length based on the forearm, from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger. Historical records show it varied slightly by culture — the Egyptian royal cubit measured about 20.6 inches (52.4 cm), while the common cubit was shorter at roughly 18 inches (45.7 cm). The term appears frequently in the Bible, including descriptions of Noah's Ark and Solomon's Temple, making it a familiar word to those with religious or historical reading backgrounds.

For players seeking hints without spoilers, subtle clues circulated widely online Thursday morning. One popular nudge described it as "an ancient unit of measurement roughly the length of a forearm." Another noted the word starts with C, contains unique letters with no repeats, features two vowels (U and I), and relates to historical construction or biblical dimensions rather than modern metrics.

More direct guidance included the absence of double letters and confirmation that it ends in a consonant. These breadcrumbs helped thousands avoid breaking their streaks while preserving the satisfaction of independent solving. Wordle enthusiasts on platforms like Reddit, X and Threads shared their grids throughout the day, with many celebrating quick solves and others lamenting near-misses with words like CUBIC or CUMIN.

The puzzle's difficulty aligned with recent trends. Wordle's algorithm, designed by creator Josh Wardle and now maintained by the New York Times, aims for an average solve rate around four guesses. Puzzle 1762 proved slightly easier than some recent entries thanks to its distinctive letter pattern, though the uncommon vocabulary still tripped up casual players unfamiliar with pre-metric systems of measurement.

Strategies that worked well Thursday included starting with words rich in vowels and common consonants to eliminate possibilities efficiently. Players who opened with TOUCH or CHORE often eliminated multiple vowels or consonants early, steering them toward the correct solution. The Wordle Bot recommended SLATE as an optimal starter, which left a manageable set of remaining options after the first guess.

For those who missed it, the full grid for CUBIT typically showed yellow and green tiles clustering around the C, U, B, I and T positions once key letters were tested. No letters repeated, and the word followed a consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern that felt satisfying once revealed.

Wordle's enduring popularity in 2026 stems from its simple yet addictive format: one puzzle per day, six attempts, and shareable results that spark friendly competition among friends and families. The game has spawned numerous variants, including geography-focused Worldle, music-themed Heardle and number-based Nerdle, but the original remains the daily ritual for millions.

Thursday's solution carried educational value as well. Mentioning CUBIT often prompts discussions about how ancient societies standardized measurements long before the metric system or imperial units dominated. In construction, a cubit provided a practical, body-based reference that required no tools, though inconsistencies between individuals led to more standardized versions over time.

The New York Times continues subtle tweaks to maintain engagement while preserving the game's fair and fun spirit. No major changes affected puzzle 1762, which followed standard rules with a single correct answer accepted in American English.

Social media reaction mixed celebration with light-hearted frustration. Some players posted perfect streaks extending into the hundreds, while others admitted tapping out after five guesses and turning to hint sites. Memes quickly emerged comparing the forearm measurement to modern yardsticks or joking about biblical builders needing precise cubit counts for ark construction.

For newcomers or those returning after a break, Wordle's accessibility makes it welcoming. The interface remains clean and ad-light on the official site, with dark mode options and statistics tracking current streak, win percentage and guess distribution. Hard Mode, which forces use of revealed letters in subsequent attempts, adds extra challenge for veterans.

As Wordle enters its fifth year under New York Times ownership, it shows no signs of slowing. Daily player numbers stay robust, fueled by consistent quality and the social sharing element that turns individual puzzles into communal experiences. Puzzle 1762 joined thousands before it in testing not just vocabulary but pattern recognition and logical deduction.

Those who solved CUBIT in few guesses earned bragging rights, while others used the experience to learn a new word. Either outcome aligns with the game's goal: gentle mental exercise wrapped in a quick, rewarding format.

Looking ahead, Friday's puzzle No. 1763 will reset the board for another round of guesses. Players can prepare by reviewing past solutions or practicing with similar vocabulary themes, though the beauty of Wordle lies in its unpredictability.

For anyone still curious about April 16's word, the answer was CUBIT. It offered a window into ancient history while delivering the daily dopamine hit that keeps millions returning. Whether solved in two tries or five, the puzzle reinforced why this simple game became a global phenomenon.

Wordle continues proving that in an era of flashy graphics and complex mechanics, a text-based guessing game with elegant constraints can captivate audiences worldwide. On April 16, 2026, it did so once again with a word that measured both forearm length and player persistence.