NEW YORK — Wordle enthusiasts awoke Tuesday to a straightforward yet satisfying challenge as the New York Times' popular daily word game delivered "SNORE" as the solution for puzzle No. 1768 on April 22, 2026, a common five-letter word that tested players' vocabulary while rewarding those who started with strong vowel combinations or common consonant clusters.

The answer, "SNORE," functions as both a noun describing the harsh sound produced during sleep and a verb meaning to breathe noisily while asleep. According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, it refers to "the act or sound of snoring" or "to breathe, while asleep, with harsh sounds caused by vibration of the soft palate, usually with the mouth open." The word's everyday familiarity made it accessible for many solvers, yet its placement of letters — particularly the uncommon "SN" opening and the final "E" — tripped up players who leaned too heavily on rare letter combinations or overly complex guesses.

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times, continues to captivate millions daily with its simple premise: guess a five-letter word in six attempts, with colored feedback guiding progress. Green tiles indicate correct letters in the correct position, yellow shows correct letters in the wrong spot, and gray marks letters absent from the solution. Tuesday's puzzle rewarded strategic openers such as "SLATE," "CRANE" or "AUDIO," which quickly narrowed possibilities by testing high-frequency vowels and consonants.

For those who solved it efficiently, the path often began with words featuring "S," "N," "O," "R" and "E." Many players reported success on their third or fourth guess after eliminating options like "STORE," "SCORE" or "SHORE." Hard-mode solvers, who must use revealed letters in subsequent guesses, found the puzzle moderately challenging due to the need to balance common patterns without repeating eliminated letters.

The solution's simplicity sparked lively discussion across social media platforms. Hashtags such as #Wordle1768 and #WordleAnswer trended briefly as players shared their results grids, with many celebrating three- or four-guess victories while others lamented six-guess struggles or the occasional loss. Community threads on Reddit's r/wordle and Twitter/X featured humorous takes on snoring-related puns and memes connecting the answer to late-night gaming sessions or family sleep habits.

Wordle's enduring appeal lies in its blend of accessibility and daily ritual. Unlike more complex puzzles, it requires no special knowledge beyond basic English vocabulary, yet it offers enough variation to remain engaging. Tuesday's answer fit the game's pattern of mixing everyday words with occasional curveballs, providing a gentle challenge on a midweek morning when many players seek a quick mental warm-up.

For newcomers or those returning after a break, resources such as the official Wordle Review on nytimes.com offer post-game analysis without spoiling future puzzles. The review page for April 22 confirmed "SNORE" and provided dictionary context, helping players understand nuances while preserving the satisfaction of independent solving.

The puzzle's release at midnight in each time zone ensures a level playing field worldwide, fostering a shared global experience. Players in different regions often compare notes on social media, creating a sense of community even among strangers. On April 22, many noted how the answer's sleep-related theme felt ironically fitting for those solving it first thing in the morning or late the previous night.

Wordle's popularity has inspired numerous variants and spin-offs, but the original remains the gold standard for its clean design and lack of ads or paywalls in the core experience. The New York Times has maintained the game's integrity while integrating it into its broader puzzle ecosystem alongside Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword.

As April 22 unfolded, the answer "SNORE" joined a long list of memorable solutions that have entertained and occasionally frustrated players since the game's public launch. Its appearance highlighted Wordle's ability to turn ordinary language into a daily shared challenge, where success depends on logic, pattern recognition and a bit of luck.

For those who missed Tuesday's puzzle or wish to practice, the New York Times archives past Wordle games for review. Future puzzles promise fresh challenges, with the game's algorithm selecting from a curated list of valid five-letter words to maintain fairness and variety.

Whether solved in two guesses or six, "SNORE" served as a gentle reminder that sometimes the simplest words deliver the most satisfaction. As millions logged their results and moved on with their day, the game once again proved its staying power as a small but reliable source of joy, frustration and communal bonding in an increasingly digital world.

Players looking ahead can anticipate Wednesday's puzzle, which will reset the board for a new round of guesses and colored feedback. In the meantime, Tuesday's solution stands as a testament to Wordle's clever balance of accessibility and replay value, ensuring that even a common word like "SNORE" can spark widespread engagement and conversation.

The game continues to evolve subtly through occasional updates and community feedback, yet its core remains unchanged: one word, six chances, endless fun. For dedicated solvers, April 22, 2026, will be remembered as the day "SNORE" dominated morning routines and social feeds alike.