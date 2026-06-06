SEOUL — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang surprised T1 superstar Lee Sang-hyeok, known globally as Faker, with a one-of-a-kind GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card during a visit to the team's base camp in Seoul on Friday, calling the signed collector's item potentially worth $1 million.

The high-profile meeting highlighted Nvidia's deep appreciation for South Korea's thriving eSports culture and its longstanding relationship with elite gamers who have driven demand for cutting-edge graphics technology. Huang presented the flagship next-generation card, featuring autographs from both himself and Faker, as a special edition with no other copies existing worldwide.

"Game was Nvidia's starting point," Huang told T1 players at a PC bang near Hongik University in Mapo-gu. He praised Korean gamers for choosing the best GPUs in pursuit of victory, stating that this preference helped establish Nvidia's dominance in the market.

Huang described South Korea as "the optimal market for eSports" and expressed admiration for the competitive spirit of local players. The RTX 5090 gift, unveiled publicly for the first time alongside Faker, became an instant symbol of the intersection between gaming excellence and technological innovation.

After the presentation, Huang handed the card to Faker and posed for commemorative photos. He also engaged warmly with fans at the venue, shaking hands and taking selfies with those who had gathered to see him. In a lighthearted moment, Huang jokingly referred to the GeForce RTX 4070 as an "antique" when discussing hardware used by regular gamers.

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Strengthening Ties With Korean Gaming and Business Leaders

The visit to T1, one of the world's most successful eSports organizations, underscores Nvidia's commitment to the gaming sector, which Huang noted served as the company's foundational market. Faker, widely regarded as one of the greatest League of Legends players of all time, has led T1 to multiple world championships and remains a cultural icon in South Korea.

The gesture comes as Nvidia continues to push boundaries in AI, graphics and high-performance computing. The RTX 5090 represents the latest in the company's flagship lineup, promising significant advancements in ray tracing, AI-enhanced graphics and overall performance for both gaming and professional applications.

Later in the evening, Huang joined a "samso" dinner — a casual gathering featuring samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) and soju — with top South Korean business leaders at a restaurant in the Hongdae area. Attendees included SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Chung Eui-sun was unable to attend due to a conflicting schedule.

The dinner provided an opportunity for Huang to deepen personal and professional relationships with key figures in Korea's tech and industrial sectors, following earlier discussions on AI infrastructure, memory chips and robotics collaborations.

Nvidia's Growing Influence in Korea

Huang's trip to Seoul reflects Nvidia's strategic focus on the Korean market, home to major partners like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which supply critical high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips essential for Nvidia's AI GPUs. The country's robust eSports ecosystem, advanced semiconductor industry and enthusiastic gamer community make it a vital hub for the company's gaming and AI ambitions.

During the T1 visit, Huang emphasized how Korean players' pursuit of competitive advantage helped shape Nvidia's product development. By choosing top-tier GPUs, gamers contributed to the feedback loop that drives innovation in graphics technology.

The special RTX 5090 gifted to Faker is expected to generate significant buzz in the gaming community. As a signed, one-of-a-kind piece, its collector value could indeed approach or exceed the $1 million mark Huang suggested, especially given the cultural significance of both the recipient and the donor.

Faker's Enduring Legacy

Lee Sang-hyeok, known as Faker, has dominated the League of Legends scene for over a decade. His mechanical skill, strategic insight and sportsmanship have earned him millions of fans worldwide and multiple world championship titles with T1. Meeting Huang and receiving such a unique gift adds another memorable chapter to his storied career.

T1 players and staff expressed excitement over the visit, which provided a rare opportunity to interact with one of the tech industry's most influential figures. The event also highlighted the growing synergy between traditional sports, eSports and technology companies.

Broader Context of Nvidia's Asia Strategy

Huang's activities in Seoul follow a busy week of product announcements and partnership initiatives. Nvidia continues to expand its footprint in AI supercomputing, autonomous driving and robotics, with South Korean firms playing key roles in the supply chain.

The CEO's approachable style — engaging directly with gamers and business leaders alike — has helped humanize the company's image while reinforcing its technological leadership. Previous visits and collaborations have yielded tangible results, including accelerated adoption of Nvidia hardware in data centers and gaming platforms across the region.

Industry observers see the T1 visit as a strategic move to strengthen brand loyalty in the gaming community while opening doors for deeper enterprise-level partnerships. As AI and gaming increasingly overlap through technologies like real-time ray tracing and AI upscaling, Nvidia aims to maintain its dominant position.

Cultural and Economic Significance

South Korea's eSports industry is a global powerhouse, generating significant economic value and national pride. Events like Huang's meeting with Faker bridge the worlds of Silicon Valley innovation and Korean digital culture, fostering goodwill and potential future collaborations.

Fans reacted enthusiastically online, with many praising the thoughtful gesture and expressing envy toward Faker's exclusive hardware. The moment is likely to be widely shared and remembered within the gaming community for years to come.

As Huang concluded his public engagements in Seoul before the business dinner, the day exemplified successful cross-cultural engagement between a leading American tech executive and Korea's vibrant tech and gaming scenes.

Nvidia's continued investment in the region, combined with high-profile gestures like the RTX 5090 gift, positions the company favorably amid intense global competition in AI and semiconductors. For Faker and T1, the encounter adds prestige and excitement heading into future competitions.

The special graphics card gifted to one of gaming's greatest legends serves as a tangible symbol of respect for the players who helped build the modern gaming industry. As both Nvidia and eSports continue evolving, such moments highlight the human connections driving technological progress.