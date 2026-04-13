NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle puzzle for Monday, April 13, 2026, challenged players with an uncommon adjective that left many guessing longer than usual, as the game's testers required an average of 5.3 attempts out of six to crack Wordle No. 1759.

The solution to today's Wordle is ELFIN.

According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, "elfin" is an adjective meaning "of or like an elf; tiny, delicate, etc." The word evokes images of small, mischievous fairy-tale creatures with pointed ears and delicate features, a term that appears more often in literature and fantasy than everyday conversation.

Wordle, the viral word-guessing game acquired by The New York Times in 2022, continues to captivate millions daily with its simple yet addictive format. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with feedback provided through colored tiles: green for correct letter in the correct position, yellow for correct letter in the wrong position, and gray for letters not in the word at all. The puzzle resets at midnight local time, offering a fresh challenge each day.

Monday's answer proved trickier than many recent entries. The official NYT Wordle Review noted the elevated average of 5.3 guesses, classifying it as "very challenging" for the day's tester group. The word's rarity, combined with its unusual letter combination — starting with E and featuring the less common F and N — contributed to the higher difficulty. Many players reported burning early guesses on more common five-letter words before narrowing down the possibilities.

Community reaction on social media and forums such as Reddit's r/wordle was a mix of relief and mild frustration. Some solvers celebrated quick wins after starting with strong openers like "AUDIO," "ARISE" or "CRANE," which helped eliminate vowels and common consonants early. Others admitted to multiple missteps, with guesses like "ELFIN" finally clicking in the fifth or sixth slot after ruling out similar-sounding options.

Hints released ahead of the full solution guided players without spoiling the fun. Common starter advice included focusing on words with frequent vowels and consonants, or considering fantasy-themed vocabulary when standard options stalled. The presence of E, L, F, I and N in the answer rewarded those who tested mid-alphabet letters and paid attention to repeated vowel patterns.

For players who prefer to solve independently, effective strategies remain consistent across Wordle editions. Experts recommend beginning with words rich in vowels such as "ADIEU," "AUDIO" or "OUIJA" to quickly identify which vowels belong in the solution. Subsequent guesses should incorporate remaining consonants and test letter positions based on yellow and green feedback. Avoiding repeated letters until necessary helps maximize information per guess.

Monday's puzzle followed Sunday's solution of ALLEY, continuing a streak of varied difficulty levels. Wordle's answer archive shows a deliberate mix of common and uncommon words designed to keep the game engaging without becoming predictable. "Elfin" joins other literary or descriptive adjectives that occasionally appear, testing players' broader vocabulary beyond everyday usage.

The game's enduring popularity stems from its accessibility and shareable nature. Friends and families often compare results via the built-in share feature, which displays colored emoji grids without revealing the actual word. Competitive players track their average guesses and streaks, with some maintaining months-long runs of successful solves.

Wordle's design by software engineer Josh Wardle originally launched as a personal project for his partner before exploding in popularity in late 2021. The New York Times has maintained the core mechanics while adding companion games such as Connections, Strands and the Mini Crossword, creating a robust daily puzzle ecosystem.

For those who missed Monday's edition or want to review it, the NYT Games site archives past puzzles for subscribers. New players can access the daily Wordle for free, with optional subscriptions unlocking unlimited play and additional titles. Mobile apps and browser versions ensure the game remains available across devices.

Monday's "ELFIN" solution resonated with fantasy enthusiasts, prompting nostalgic references to elves in J.R.R. Tolkien's works, Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and modern video games. Some solvers noted the word's delicate connotation contrasted nicely with more straightforward recent answers, adding a touch of whimsy to the start of the workweek.

Difficulty in Wordle fluctuates based on letter frequency, word commonality and potential for misleading guesses. Words with rare letter combinations or multiple possible meanings often increase the guess count. "Elfin" featured no repeated letters, which can sometimes simplify solving once the pattern emerges, but its low everyday usage made it harder to recall under pressure.

As April 2026 progresses, Wordle continues to deliver consistent daily engagement. Puzzle No. 1759's higher average attempts placed it among the more demanding recent entries, yet still within reach for dedicated players who apply systematic strategies.

Tutorials and analysis sites frequently break down optimal starting words and probability-based approaches. Data shows that certain openers statistically reduce the remaining word pool faster than others. Players seeking to improve their scores often study these insights while preserving the fun of discovery.

The global Wordle community fosters friendly competition and collaboration. Daily threads on social platforms allow users to discuss hints, share near-misses and celebrate streaks without spoiling answers for late solvers. This communal aspect has helped sustain interest years after the initial boom.

For parents and educators, Wordle serves as an informal vocabulary builder, encouraging logical thinking and pattern recognition in an entertaining format. Children and adults alike benefit from the gentle challenge of deducing words through elimination and feedback.

As the sun rises on another Wordle day, Monday's "ELFIN" solution reminds players that even uncommon words can bring satisfaction once uncovered. Whether solved in three guesses or requiring the full six, the game delivers that signature "aha" moment that keeps millions returning daily.

With Tuesday's puzzle already loading for many early risers, the cycle continues. Wordle's simple premise — guess the word in six tries — proves once again that clever design and fresh vocabulary can create lasting appeal in a crowded digital landscape.