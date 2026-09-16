Marvel's Wolverine Review Roundup: Insomniac's Brutal PS5 Exclusive Draws Praise and Some Critical Pushback

Insomniac Games' latest superhero adaptation, "Marvel's Wolverine," has arrived on PlayStation 5 to a broadly positive but notably divided critical reception, with reviewers praising the game's visceral combat and voice acting while raising more mixed concerns about its narrative pacing and departure from the open-world formula that defined the studio's prior Marvel titles.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, "Marvel's Wolverine" tells an original story following Logan as he reluctantly rejoins the mutant task force Team X three years after walking away from the group. The plot centers on Bolivar Trask, whose belief in human superiority drives him to kidnap mutants, forcing Wolverine to team up with fellow mutants across locations including Canada, Japan and the fictional Marvel island nation of Madripoor to stop him. The Mature-rated title runs roughly 17 hours, according to reviewers who completed the campaign.

The game marks a significant structural departure from Insomniac's previous superhero output. Where the studio's "Marvel's Spider-Man" series was built around sprawling open-world exploration, "Marvel's Wolverine" adopts a much more linear, cinematic structure closer to titles like "Uncharted" or the original "God of War" trilogy. Reviewing the game for Kotaku, a critic described the shift directly: "Compared to Insomniac's Spider-Man games, the studio's take on the X-Men is far more streamlined, simple, and straightforward." The review characterized the approach as "refreshing in its straightforward focus" while cautioning that "that same one-track direction means it spends large swaths of its reasonably short runtime feeling as mindless as the violent rage Logan finds himself shrouded in," ultimately titling the piece "A Throwback That's Too Much And Not Enough."

Game Informer offered one of the more enthusiastic assessments, awarding the title an 8.5 out of 10 score under the headline "Relentless Momentum." The outlet's review credited Insomniac with capturing the character's core appeal with unusual precision. "The high speed, brutal slashing, and unstoppable force of Wolverine are captured better than any film or game to come before, and that alone could be reason enough to embark on this adventure with him," the review stated, while noting the game "doesn't wear out its welcome" thanks to its relatively contained, linear runtime.

Other outlets echoed that praise for the game's combat while flagging deeper structural concerns. WCCFTech's review said the title showed real understanding of the character despite a rocky start. "The combat took a while to grab me, and I wish some maps were larger, but eventually I really felt like the ultimate killing machine Wolverine is supposed" to be, the review noted, adding that "the story kept me glued to the screen from start to finish." A review published by Yakima Herald described the game as "a fantastic addition to Insomniac's Marvel lineup and a stellar addition to Wolverine's mythology," praising its visual detail, including how "the blood dripping off Logan's claws" and costume damage were rendered, while noting some technical rough edges, including "text showing up in wrong places and character models bouncing around randomly."

Not every review was as forgiving. A piece published by This Week in Video Games criticized the game's attempt to blend linear combat with exploration elements, writing that Insomniac "attempts to graft half-hearted exploration sections onto a linear skeleton before making the haphazard fusion worse with obnoxious and misaligned gameplay design." That review singled out the game's optional "Nightmare Challenges" sequences as a particular weak point, arguing they were "aesthetically and thematically a huge whiff, often having little or nothing to do with the 'memory' Logan is apparently processing while inside them." The same review praised individual performances, however, calling actor Baker's turn as the villain Mister Sinister "scene-stealing," while describing the game's treatment of Sabretooth as "fairly one-note" and criticizing an "underutilisation of Mystique."

Aggregated critic scores compiled by Metacritic across 120 reviews reflect that split reception. One review featured on the platform summarized the game as "fast-paced and brutal in all the right ways, but severely lacks the variety and charm that Insomniac Games is known for." A more critical assessment cited on the same page went further, describing "Wolverine" as "a game with momentary sparks of fun" undercut by "mostly-good combat getting constantly dragged down by mediocre storytelling, poor pacing, and an underwhelming amount of player agency."

MonsterVine's review landed closer to the positive end of the spectrum, praising the game's voice cast broadly and singling out lead actor Liam McIntyre's performance as Logan. "Liam McIntyre absolutely kills it as Logan himself, bringing all the years of experience and pain to the character that make him so unique," the review said, concluding that the title stood as "another impressive example of just how great Insomniac Games is at adapting iconic superheroes into the video game medium."

On the technical side, the game supports enhanced visual modes on PlayStation 5 Pro hardware, allowing players to choose between an Advanced Ray Tracing mode or a higher, more stable frame rate, according to reviewers who tested the title on that hardware. The game also includes a New Game Plus mode and several secondary challenge stages, though multiple reviewers noted these additions function more as bonus content than as a significant driver of long-term replayability given the campaign's linear structure.

Taken together, the critical response to "Marvel's Wolverine" points to a game reviewers broadly agree succeeds at delivering a visceral, faithful take on its central character, even as opinions diverge sharply on whether its narrative execution, pacing and departure from Insomniac's open-world formula amount to a bold creative choice or a missed opportunity for a studio with a well-established track record in the superhero game genre.