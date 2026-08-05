Marvel Confirms New Guardians of the Galaxy Team as Gamora Takes Command After Imperial Guardians Finale

Marvel Comics has confirmed a new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, closing out a turbulent chapter for the franchise and putting Gamora in command of a freshly formed team following the conclusion of the "Imperial Guardians" miniseries this week.

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The announcement, tied to the release of "Imperial Guardians" No. 5, marks the first concrete update on the future of the space-faring team since the group splintered apart in 2024 and its most famous members were scattered across other titles. The five-issue series, written by Dan Abnett with art by Marcelo Ferreira, Ray Leisten and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, wrapped this week with a finale that both ended one incarnation of the Guardians and set the stage for another.

A Team Undone by Betrayal

The "Imperial Guardians" series followed a black-ops unit assembled by the Inhuman villain Maximus the Mad, made up of Captain Marvel, Darkhawk, Gamora, Amadeus Cho piloting his Iron Hulk armor, and Cosmic Ghost Rider. The team carried out covert missions on Maximus' behalf, believing themselves to be a singular, sanctioned unit operating in the shadows of galactic politics.

That premise collapsed in the series finale, which revealed Maximus had actually assembled 20 separate teams, each convinced it was the only true Guardians of the Galaxy squad. One rival roster, led by the android bounty hunter Death's Head and featuring Knightwatch, U.S. Agent, Quasar and Century, confronted Gamora's team directly. The clash exposed Maximus' manipulation: knowing that both Captain Marvel and Death's Head had begun to distrust him, he engineered the conflict in hopes the two teams would eliminate each other.

The finale ties back to Maximus' long-running fixation on the Galactic Union, the political order he helped establish alongside his brother, Black Bolt, through a series of orchestrated assassinations. Once that mission was complete, Black Bolt banished Maximus, recognizing he could not be trusted to hold power responsibly. That betrayal now sits at the center of the story moving forward, with Maximus revealed as a direct threat to the stability of the cosmos he helped build.

Gamora Forms a New Trio

With the deception exposed, the Imperial Guardians as a unit dissolve. Two of its members, however, do not walk away. Darkhawk and Cosmic Ghost Rider remain at Gamora's side, forming a compact three-person team dedicated to hunting down Maximus and stopping his broader scheme.

According to the issue, each member of the new lineup has either served on a version of the Guardians before or has a history as a recurring ally to the team, giving the new trio a sense of continuity even as its ranks shrink dramatically compared to past incarnations. Gamora leads the group, with the story indicating she intends to expand the roster over time, hinting that more "friends" will join the hunt for Maximus as the story continues.

The shift represents a significant departure from the larger, more expansive rosters the Guardians have carried in past eras. Back in 2020, writer Al Ewing's celebrated run on the title turned the team into a galaxy-spanning force modeled after the Avengers, complete with matching uniforms and an expanded membership. That approach was dismantled in 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 8, which broke the team apart entirely and sent longtime member Groot down a controversial villain arc before he was ultimately cleared.

The Fallout From "Imperial"

The team's fragmentation deepened further with 2025's sprawling "Imperial" crossover event, which reshaped the political landscape of Marvel's cosmic universe. As part of that story, Peter Quill's Star-Lord became a central power broker, rising to lead the newly formed Galactic Union. In the process, he took part in framing the Skrull empire, turning the once-proud civilization into galactic pariahs and cementing his transformation into something closer to a antihero than a traditional leader.

In the aftermath of "Imperial," Marvel spun its classic Guardians characters out into a series of new titles rather than keeping them together as a unit. Star-Lord turned up in "Nova: Centurion," Gamora anchored "Imperial Guardians," and Rocket Raccoon was slated for an "Exiles" series that was ultimately never published. For the better part of two years, the team's most recognizable members have operated independently, appearing largely as supporting characters in other corners of the Marvel Universe rather than as a unified Guardians squad.

That approach has now effectively run its course. With the Imperial-era spinoffs canceled and Gamora's team providing a natural entry point, industry watchers have widely expected Marvel to announce a full ongoing Guardians of the Galaxy series built around the new roster, though the publisher has not yet confirmed a title or release date for such a book.

A Franchise in Limbo Beyond the Page

The comic book shake-up comes as the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise remains dormant on screen as well. The Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the team, led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord alongside Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Dave Bautista's Drax, Karen Gillan's Nebula and the voice performances of Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot, last appeared together in 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which ended with the team disbanding and Quill returning to Earth. No follow-up film or series featuring that ensemble has been announced since.

Whether Marvel Studios will eventually draw from the comics' new three-person lineup for future film or television projects remains unclear, and the publisher has given no indication that the print and screen versions of the franchise are being coordinated. Historically, Marvel's comic book relaunches and its film slate have developed on largely separate tracks, with story elements from the page sometimes influencing screen adaptations years after their original publication.

For now, "Imperial Guardians" No. 5 is available in stores, closing out the miniseries while opening the door to Gamora's new team. Marvel has not announced a specific release date for a follow-up series, but the publisher's pattern of using finale issues to seed upcoming titles suggests an official Guardians of the Galaxy relaunch built around Gamora, Darkhawk and Cosmic Ghost Rider could be announced in the coming months.