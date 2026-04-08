Lee Pace, the commanding presence behind Brother Day in Apple TV+'s epic sci-fi saga "Foundation," has confirmed that production on the highly anticipated fourth season is well underway in the Czech capital, offering fans their first direct update since the streamer renewed the ambitious Isaac Asimov adaptation last September.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed he is currently on set in Prague, deep into shooting what he described as a season that introduces "a whole new dimension" and makes "the story gets bigger." The comments mark the most concrete confirmation yet that cameras are rolling on the continuation of the sprawling interstellar drama that has captivated audiences with its themes of psychohistory, empire collapse and human resilience.

Production on Season 4 officially kicked off around Jan. 5, 2026, with an extensive schedule planned to run more than 120 days entirely within the Czech Republic — a cost-saving shift that keeps the bulk of filming in and around Prague studios and local locations. This marks the first time an entire season will be shot exclusively in the country, building on the heavy use of Czech backdrops for Seasons 2 and 3.

Pace, who has portrayed the genetically engineered ruler Cleon — specifically Brother Day — since the series premiere in 2021, expressed enthusiasm for the evolving narrative. Speaking while balancing duties on another project, he emphasized the collaborative energy on set and his growing involvement behind the camera. The actor is stepping into a producer role for Season 4, giving him a voice in creative conversations as the show navigates the aftermath of Season 3's explosive finale.

"Foundation" draws from Asimov's classic Foundation novels, chronicling the efforts of a group of exiles to shorten the dark age following the predicted fall of a vast Galactic Empire. The Apple TV+ series has earned praise for its grand scale, intricate plotting and stellar cast, blending cerebral science fiction with high-stakes drama. Across three seasons totaling 30 episodes, it has become one of the streamer's flagship originals, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated global fanbase.

The renewal for Season 4 came just before the Season 3 finale in September 2025, signaling Apple's commitment to the ambitious project despite production challenges in prior years. Co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob are guiding the new season, taking over primary duties as creator David S. Goyer steps back from day-to-day showrunning. Goyer remains involved as an executive producer, alongside Bill Bost, Lee Pace himself, and others including Robyn Asimov, the author's granddaughter.

Returning cast members are expected to include Jared Harris as mathematician Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, and several others who have anchored the intertwined storylines of the Foundation and the Empire. Laura Birn's Demerzel and other key figures from the imperial court also factor heavily into speculation about how the narrative will continue directly from Season 3's cliffhanger events, with no major time jump planned between seasons.

Pace's Brother Day character faced dramatic developments in Season 3, leaving his fate uncertain for some viewers. Yet the actor's presence in Prague and expanded producing role strongly suggest he will continue shaping the Empire's arc, possibly in new and surprising ways. He has spoken previously about his deep affection for the character and the show's thoughtful exploration of power, identity and legacy.

Prague has proven an ideal home for the production, offering historic architecture, versatile studio facilities and experienced local crews that help bring the futuristic yet timeless worlds of "Foundation" to life. The decision to base the entire Season 4 shoot in the Czech Republic reflects both logistical efficiency and Apple's investment in keeping the visual ambition high while managing budgets that have reportedly been adjusted in recent cycles.

Filming a 120-plus-day schedule underscores the season's scope. Crews are utilizing Prague Studios in Letňany and various undisclosed Czech locations to depict everything from imperial palaces to distant colony worlds. The extended timeline allows for the intricate practical and digital effects work that has defined the series' look, from massive spacecraft to detailed set pieces that blend monumental scale with intimate character moments.

For fans, Pace's casual confirmation — "We're in Prague right now. I'm in Prague right now in the middle of shooting season 4, so we are hard at work on it" — has generated excitement across social media and fan forums. Many have speculated about plot directions, new characters and how the story will expand beyond previous seasons. The tease of "a whole new dimension" has fueled theories ranging from deeper dives into psychohistory to fresh threats that could reshape the galaxy.

The series has navigated a complex path since its 2021 debut. Early seasons faced some criticism for deviating from Asimov's books, yet subsequent installments won over viewers with stronger character work and bolder storytelling. Season 3 introduced several notable guest stars, including Cherry Jones, Pilou Asbæk and Troy Kotsur, expanding the ensemble while maintaining focus on core protagonists.

Production realities have occasionally slowed momentum. Earlier seasons dealt with delays tied to budget negotiations and external factors, but the streamlined approach for Season 4 — full Czech shoot and new showrunning team — aims to deliver a smoother path to completion. With principal photography likely wrapping around May 2026, post-production will involve extensive visual effects work before a probable 2027 premiere window, consistent with the roughly two-year cycle between recent seasons.

Apple TV+ has remained largely quiet on specific plot details or release timing, preferring to let the cast and creative team share measured updates. Pace's comments provide the most tangible sign yet that the wheels are turning on what many hope will be an even more expansive chapter in the "Foundation" universe.

Beyond the screen, the production continues to boost Prague's film industry. Large international shoots like "Foundation" bring economic benefits through jobs, tourism and infrastructure use, reinforcing the Czech capital's reputation as a go-to European hub for high-end television and film.

As cameras roll amid the city's storied streets and modern soundstages, the cast and crew are crafting what Pace hints will feel like a fresh evolution of the series. The story's core — humanity's attempt to steer its own destiny against overwhelming historical forces — remains as relevant as ever in an era of rapid technological and geopolitical change.

For devotees counting the days until new episodes arrive, the knowledge that Lee Pace and company are hard at work in Prague offers reassurance and anticipation. Whether Brother Day returns in familiar or transformed guise, the fourth season promises to push the boundaries of the show's already impressive scope.

With filming actively progressing, "Foundation" Season 4 is no longer a distant promise but a living production. As the galactic saga expands once more, fans can look forward to new layers of intrigue, spectacle and philosophical depth when the season eventually streams on Apple TV+.

The coming months will bring further updates as production milestones are reached. For now, Pace's on-the-ground confirmation has reignited excitement, reminding audiences why "Foundation" remains one of television's most ambitious and thought-provoking sci-fi epics.