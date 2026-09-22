Wordle Today: Hints and Answer for September 22, 2026 as Puzzle 1921 Stokes the Fiery Competitive Flames

Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,921 on Tuesday, a five-letter word tied to fire and enthusiasm that multiple puzzle trackers described as relatively straightforward compared with some of the tougher answers that appeared the week before.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Tuesday to help point solvers toward the answer without spoiling it outright. The word functions as a verb and describes the act of poking, stirring up, or adding fuel to something, particularly a fire, to keep it burning steadily. It can also be used more figuratively, describing the act of encouraging, exciting or intensifying a feeling, reaction or level of enthusiasm about something. Structurally, the word contains two vowels and three consonants, includes no repeated letters, starts with the letter S, and ends with the letter E.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,921 for September 22 is STOKE, a verb most commonly associated with tending a fire, either literally by adding fuel to keep flames burning, or figuratively, as in stoking excitement, controversy or anticipation around an event or idea.

Puzzle trackers covering Tuesday's word generally rated it on the easier end of the difficulty spectrum, noting that while the middle letter might take solvers a moment to lock in, the word itself draws on a fairly common vocabulary term familiar to most English speakers. One outlet described the puzzle as using "a familiar word, but the middle letter may take a moment to lock in," adding that players who test common vowels early in their guessing sequence should be able to narrow the answer down relatively quickly.

Strategy guides accompanying Tuesday's puzzle also offered broader tips relevant to Wordle players generally, reminding solvers not to rule out the possibility of repeated letters too quickly, even though Tuesday's specific answer contained none. Guides cited past answers such as SHEEP and BLOOM as examples of Wordle solutions that have included duplicate letters, cautioning players against eliminating a letter from consideration simply because it has already appeared once in a previous guess. Additional strategic advice recommended that solvers use their first two or three guesses to test a wide range of common letters and eliminate as many incorrect options as possible, while reserving their final one or two guesses for words that fit strictly within the confirmed pattern of letters already established, rather than taking unnecessary risks late in the puzzle.

Puzzle number 1,921 continued a run of daily Wordle answers that has kept the game's global player base engaged more than four years after it first became a viral phenomenon. Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle before being acquired by The New York Times, releases a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt.

Because the puzzle refreshes at midnight in each player's own local time zone, solvers across different regions of the world, including areas observing Philippine Standard Time, various Australian time zones, and New Zealand time, begin their attempt at Tuesday's puzzle at staggered points throughout the day relative to players elsewhere, even though every solver worldwide is working toward the same single answer.

Players tracking their personal performance on Tuesday's puzzle, or comparing notes with friends, can share their results through Wordle's built-in results screen, which uses colored emoji squares to display a player's guessing sequence without revealing the actual answer, a sharable format that has become a familiar sight across social media since the game's earliest days of viral popularity. The New York Times' companion analytical tool, Wordlebot, offers players a further way to review how efficiently they solved the day's puzzle relative to the broader player base, including how their specific opening guesses and subsequent letter choices compared with statistically optimal play.

Tuesday's puzzle followed Monday's answer, continuing a broader pattern puzzle trackers use to help players spot recurring trends in how frequently the game's daily word selection alternates between simple, high-frequency vocabulary and more specific or evocative terms. With Tuesday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Wednesday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.