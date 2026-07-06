The New York Times' Connections puzzle returned Monday with its 1,121st edition, a grid that puzzle solvers and trackers described as a moderate but memorable challenge, blending news vocabulary, classroom science staples, classic cartoon references and a tricky wordplay twist buried in the puzzle's toughest category.

Connections, one of the Times' most widely played daily word games behind only Wordle in popularity, asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four based on a shared theme. Each category is color-coded by difficulty, with yellow representing the easiest connection, green and blue offering a moderate challenge, and purple reserved for the trickiest grouping, which typically hinges on wordplay, double meanings or specialized knowledge. Players are permitted four incorrect guesses before the puzzle ends, adding a layer of risk-management to each attempt.

Monday's grid featured the following 16 words: BOMBSHELL, REVELATION, SHOCKER, THUNDERBOLT, ATOM, DNA, SOLAR SYSTEM, VOLCANO, EARTHQUAKE PILLS, IRON BIRD SEED, ROCKET SKATES, TNT, BUMBLEBEE, GRIND RAIL, MATCHA and TINDERBOX. According to puzzle trackers who published the day's solution, the puzzle rewarded players who could quickly spot synonym clusters in its easiest category, while its final group proved to be enough of a stumbling block to interrupt otherwise strong daily win streaks for a number of solvers.

For those seeking a nudge before diving into the full answers, several outlets circulated general hints without giving away specific groupings. The yellow category was hinted at with a reference to "stunning news," pointing players toward words commonly used to describe dramatic or surprising developments. The green category leaned on nostalgia for school days, with hints referencing "classroom science fair" staples that many students have built as physical models over the years. The blue category required a bit of cartoon trivia, hinting at products associated with a well-known animated coyote's repeated, elaborate attempts to catch his prey. The purple category, as usual the most conceptually demanding, was hinted at with a reference to popular "dating apps," directing sharp-eyed solvers to look for app names hidden inside longer words.

For players ready for the full solution, puzzle number 1121 broke down into the following four groups.

The yellow category, titled "Stunning News," included BOMBSHELL, REVELATION, SHOCKER and THUNDERBOLT. Each of these words functions as a way to describe a piece of dramatic, unexpected information, making the grouping one of the more accessible entry points into the puzzle for most solvers.

The green category, "Science Fair Model Subjects," grouped together ATOM, DNA, SOLAR SYSTEM and VOLCANO. All four represent common subjects that students have historically built physical models of for school science fairs, from a baking-soda-and-vinegar volcano eruption to a Styrofoam-ball solar system. Puzzle commentary noted this category as an especially familiar and nostalgic touchpoint for many players, describing the classic vinegar-and-food-coloring volcano demonstration as something of a sitcom trope.

The blue category, "Acme Products Used by Wile E. Coyote," featured EARTHQUAKE PILLS, IRON BIRD SEED, ROCKET SKATES and TNT. The grouping drew on the long-running Looney Tunes gag in which the character Wile E. Coyote repeatedly orders elaborate and often explosive gadgets from the fictional Acme Corporation in his unsuccessful attempts to catch the Road Runner. Puzzle trackers noted that this category separated more casual solvers from those with deeper familiarity with the classic cartoon series, since not every viewer would immediately recall specific product names from the franchise.

The purple category, the day's most difficult, was titled "Starting With Dating Apps" and included BUMBLEBEE, GRIND RAIL, MATCHA and TINDERBOX. The connection relied on each word beginning with the name of a popular dating app: "Bumble" in BUMBLEBEE, "Grindr" in GRIND RAIL, "Match" in MATCHA, and "Tinder" in TINDERBOX. Coverage of the puzzle noted that this wordplay-based structure was the source of significant confusion for many players, since several of the words plausibly fit other categories at first glance. MATCHA, for instance, could easily be mistaken for a food or plant-related term, while GRIND RAIL initially reads as a skateboarding or action-sports reference rather than a hidden dating-app name.

Puzzle trackers also flagged specific traps built into Monday's grid. TNT and THUNDERBOLT both carry explosive or forceful connotations but ultimately belonged to entirely separate categories, a detail that led some solvers to group them together incorrectly in early guesses. Similarly, MATCHA and GRIND RAIL's surface-level associations with food and skate culture, respectively, were described as deliberate red herrings designed to delay recognition of the puzzle's central dating-app wordplay.

Connections is edited by Wyna Liu, the Times' puzzle editor, whose approach to constructing the game has become known among regular players for its intentional overlap between categories. That overlap was on full display in Monday's grid, where a mix of headline vocabulary, science curriculum staples, animated television trivia and a lateral-thinking wordplay twist combined to create a puzzle that moved through several distinct registers of general knowledge and cultural familiarity.

According to general strategy guidance the Times has offered for the game, players tend to find the most success by starting with categories that feel the most clearly defined, since early, confident correct guesses can build momentum heading into trickier categories. Solvers are also encouraged to think about alternate meanings or hidden structures within individual words, since Connections puzzles are deliberately built to include words that could plausibly belong to more than one group. Remaining flexible when an initial theory doesn't hold up is also considered key, since misdirection is treated as a core feature of the game rather than an occasional accident.

Connections has grown rapidly since its official launch in June 2023, becoming one of the Times' most consistently played digital puzzles and drawing a devoted daily following alongside sister games such as Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword. Each new Connections puzzle is released at midnight in a player's local time zone, meaning solvers around the world are frequently working through different numbered editions of the game at any given moment. Puzzle number 1122 is scheduled to go live at midnight, continuing the daily cycle for the millions of players who have made the word-grouping game part of their regular routine.