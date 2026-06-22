Monday's edition of The New York Times' popular word-grouping game served up a deceptively layered grid built around mathematical symbols, pronunciation terminology, and a category requiring solvers to spot hidden explosive sound effects buried within ordinary words.

How the Game Works

The New York Times' Connections game asks players to sort sixteen words into four hidden groups of four. Categories run from yellow, the easiest, through green and blue, and finally purple, which is almost always built on a twist rather than a straightforward theme. Players get four mistakes before the puzzle ends, and the daily reset happens at midnight in each player's own time zone.

Monday's Four Categories

The themes and answers for the June 22, 2026, NYT Connections puzzle were as follows:

Yellow Group: Dominant — ALPHA, HEAD, LEAD, PRIMARY.

Green Group: Multiplication Indicators — BY, TIMES, the multiplication dot symbol, and X.

Blue Group: Pronunciation Descriptors — SHORT, SILENT, SOFT, STRESSED.

Purple Group: Starting With Explosive Onomatopoeia — BANGKOK, BOOMER, POPSICLE, POWDER.

A Puzzle Built on Elegant Misdirection

Puzzle #1107 initially appears straightforward, but several cleverly placed red herrings make Monday's board more difficult than it first seems. Puzzle #1107 earned praise from many players for its elegant misdirection. As players reported, several words appeared capable of fitting into multiple groups, especially "Alpha," "Boomer," and "X." Many community discussions highlighted how the puzzle encouraged solvers to chase false patterns before the actual categories emerged.

The symbol X in particular created confusion for many players working through the grid. The symbol X can double as a variable, a signature cross, or a structural shape, which might distract solvers from its mathematical function alongside the multiplication dot and the word TIMES. Similarly, PRIMARY could look like a school level alongside words like HEAD or SHORT, adding another layer of potential misdirection before the correct grouping became clear.

Breaking Down the Categories

The yellow category centered on words that all convey a sense of dominance or primacy, bringing together ALPHA, HEAD, LEAD, and PRIMARY in a relatively accessible grouping that experienced players were generally able to identify early.

The green category required solvers to recognize four distinct ways of expressing multiplication, gathering BY, TIMES, the raised dot symbol commonly used in algebra, and X — itself one of the puzzle's more cleverly disguised entries given its multiple potential meanings throughout the grid.

The blue category gathered terms used to describe how letters or sounds are pronounced in language, bringing together SHORT, SILENT, SOFT, and STRESSED — a grouping that required solvers to think specifically about linguistic terminology rather than more common everyday usages of those same words.

The Purple Category's Wordplay Twist

As is typical for Connections puzzles, the purple category delivered the day's most inventive challenge. Rather than relying on direct definitions, it required players to recognize hidden sound-effect prefixes embedded within otherwise ordinary words. The category brought together BANGKOK, BOOMER, POPSICLE, and POWDER — four words that each begin with a term functioning as an explosive onomatopoeia: BANG, BOOM, POP, and POW, respectively.

A Mixed Reaction From Solvers

Reactions to Monday's puzzle varied depending on how quickly individual solvers spotted the underlying wordplay. One solver described their experience navigating the grid without making any mistakes, despite some uncertainty along the way. "This was one of those games of Connections where I made zero mistakes despite being uncertain about every group," the solver wrote, adding disappointment that the group containing two of the puzzle's more unusual symbolic tiles turned out to be the relatively easier green category rather than something more challenging.

Another solver described a similarly clean run through the puzzle, working through the categories in an order that started with the trickier sections. "I didn't make any mistakes this time," the solver wrote. "Here's the order I solved them in: green, yellow, purple, blue."

Comparing Today's Puzzle to Recent Editions

Compared with recent NYT Connections puzzles from earlier in June, Monday's challenge leaned more heavily on hidden word structures than obvious synonym groupings. Some experienced players, however, described it as one of the more approachable puzzles of recent weeks, even with the purple category's wordplay twist factored in.

Strategy Tips for Future Puzzles

Puzzle strategists recommend separating the linguistic pronunciation terms first to quickly tidy up the board, then recognizing the mathematical operations early to avoid getting confused by the symbolic entries before tackling the clever wordplay hidden in the purple category. More broadly, Connections veterans continue to advise scanning for the most clearly defined categories first, watching closely for words that might plausibly fit into multiple groups, and treating any word that seems to fit too easily into an obvious category as a potential red herring worth reconsidering before locking in a guess.

The Game's Continued Popularity

Connections has become one of the most consistently popular offerings in the Times' expanding games portfolio since its debut in June 2023, regularly ranking as the second-most-played game published by the newspaper, trailing only Wordle. A new puzzle is released daily, making Connections one of the most popular word games available today, with regular solvers often comparing notes on recent puzzles and tracking their personal streaks across consecutive days of play.

With Monday's puzzle now solved by players who successfully navigated the deceptive overlap between ALPHA, BOOMER, and X across multiple potential categories, attention turns to Tuesday's edition, puzzle number 1108, when a fresh sixteen-word grid and an entirely new set of hidden categories will be waiting for the Connections community's next daily challenge.