NEW YORK — The New York Times Strands puzzle on April 22, 2026, challenged solvers with a clever "Baking Tools" theme that rewarded careful scanning and pattern recognition, as players uncovered a spangram and five themed words centered on kitchen implements used in baking.

Puzzle No. 780 featured a honeycomb-style letter grid where participants had to find six themed words connected to the day's concept. The official hint from the New York Times read simply "Baking Tools," with an additional nudge: "Things you might use to make cookies or bread." That subtle guidance pointed solvers toward everyday kitchen utensils and equipment associated with baking, rather than ingredients or finished products.

The spangram for Tuesday's puzzle was MIXINGBOWL, a 10-letter compound word that snaked across the grid, often starting near the top-left and stretching diagonally or horizontally. Finding the spangram early provided a significant boost, as it highlighted key letters and unlocked hints within the game interface. Many players reported success by focusing on longer letter sequences involving M, I, X, I, N, G, B, O, W and L.

The five non-spangram theme words were: WHISK, SPOON, ROLLER, PAN, and SIEVE. Each word represents a common tool used in baking processes — whisking eggs or batter, spooning ingredients, rolling dough, baking in a pan, and sifting flour with a sieve. These terms created a cohesive theme that felt both accessible and thematically satisfying for a midweek puzzle.

Solvers described the puzzle as moderately challenging due to overlapping letters and the need to distinguish theme words from filler terms. Common distractors included words like FLOUR, SUGAR, OVEN and DOUGH, which appeared in the grid but did not fit the "Baking Tools" motif. Playing these extraneous words could trigger the in-game hint system, revealing the first letter or direction of up to three theme words at a time — a helpful tool for those stuck midway through the board.

To approach Tuesday's Strands effectively, players were advised to start by scanning for longer sequences that might form the spangram, then pivot to shorter, practical kitchen terms scattered around the remaining letters. Many found success by focusing on the outer edges or diagonal paths after securing "MIXINGBOWL." The puzzle's visual design — a honeycomb-like grid — encouraged both strategic scanning and intuitive leaps, mirroring the hands-on nature of actual baking.

For those who prefer gradual reveals, the official NYT Strands Sidekick provided progressive hints. Clicking each one uncovered partial information, such as the starting letters of theme words: WH for WHISK, SP for SPOON, RO for ROLLER, PA for PAN and SI for SIEVE. These built confidence without spoiling the full solution, allowing casual players to maintain the satisfaction of discovery.

The "Baking Tools" theme resonated widely on social media Tuesday, with players sharing screenshots of completed grids and celebrating streaks. Some noted the puzzle felt thematically timely amid spring baking seasons and home cooking trends. Others drew parallels to real-world kitchen routines, where these exact tools are used daily for cookies, bread, cakes and pastries.

Strands has become a staple alongside Wordle, Connections and the Mini Crossword, appealing to fans who enjoy layered word puzzles without the strict rules of traditional crosswords. Tuesday's entry stood out for its practical, hands-on theme that evoked the comforting ritual of baking, reminding participants of the simple joy found in everyday tools and processes.

Beginners or those new to Strands can improve by practicing letter pattern recognition and expanding vocabulary around specific themes. Resources like hint articles from CNET, Mashable, TechRadar and Lifehacker offer balanced guidance, providing escalating clues before full answers. On April 22, sites emphasized avoiding spoilers until after personal attempts, respecting the community's shared experience of solving together yet independently.

After completing the theme words and spangram, the grid typically fills with neutral letters, signaling victory with a celebratory animation. Tuesday's board, once solved, showcased the interconnected nature of baking tools: a mixing bowl often pairs with a whisk, a spoon measures ingredients, a roller flattens dough, a pan contains the bake, and a sieve ensures smooth textures.

The New York Times Games platform tracks player statistics, including solve times and streaks, fostering friendly competition among millions of daily users worldwide. For Tuesday's puzzle, early data suggested average solve times aligned with a standard-to-moderate difficulty, though the thematic cohesion helped some finish faster than Monday's more abstract edition.

Looking ahead, Strands continues to evolve with fresh daily themes, keeping the game engaging without major rule changes. Fans appreciate its accessibility — free with a NYT subscription or limited plays — and the absence of ads during core gameplay. The April 22 edition reinforced why the puzzle has carved a niche: it combines mental exercise with thematic storytelling, turning a simple letter hunt into a narrative about creativity in the kitchen.

If you missed Tuesday's puzzle or want to revisit it, the NYT Games app and website archive previous Strands entries for practice. For those seeking similar challenges, Connections tests category grouping, while Wordle hones five-letter precision. Together, these games form a robust daily routine for word enthusiasts.

Whether you nailed "MIXINGBOWL" on the first scan or needed multiple hints to uncover "WHISK" and "SIEVE," the puzzle delivered a satisfying mental workout. In the spirit of its own theme, tackling Strands requires a touch of patience — much like waiting for dough to rise or cookies to cool.

As solvers wrapped up their grids on April 22, many reflected on personal baking memories or planned kitchen projects inspired by the theme. The game subtly encourages that mindset: spot the pattern, use the right tools, and enjoy the rewarding outcome of a completed board.

For Wednesday's Strands and beyond, check the New York Times Games section promptly after midnight Eastern Time for the latest grid. With hints available through official channels and community discussions, even tricky themes become conquerable. Tuesday's "Baking Tools" served as another enjoyable chapter, blending practicality, vocabulary and the simple pleasure of everyday objects into a delightful puzzle.