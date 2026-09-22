Players of the long-running fantasy MMORPG "RuneScape" began reporting widespread connectivity problems in the early hours of Tuesday, with outage-tracking service Downdetector logging a spike in user complaints starting at 2:21 a.m. Eastern time and the hashtag #RunescapeDown trending on social platform X as affected players compared notes on the disruption.

Downdetector's official account posted an alert shortly after the spike began, asking users how the outage was affecting them and directing them to submit detailed reports through the platform. According to the latest tracking of the incident, 74% of reported problems were related to server connection issues, making it the most widespread category of complaint by a wide margin. Login problems accounted for another 12% of reports, while gameplay-related issues made up roughly 8% of the total.

Affected players described a range of specific symptoms tied to the outage. Some reported being unable to retrieve the game's available world list, the selection screen RuneScape players use to choose which game server to log into before playing. Others said they were being disconnected while actively playing, interrupting sessions already in progress. A smaller number of players also reported experiencing lag affecting in-game interactions on servers that did remain accessible, suggesting the disruption was degrading performance even for some players who were able to connect, rather than uniformly blocking access altogether.

"RuneScape," developed and published by British game studio Jagex, first launched in January 2001 and has remained one of the longest continuously operating massively multiplayer online role-playing games still active today. The game is set in the fantasy world of Gielinor, where players create customizable avatars and pursue an open-ended mix of quests, skill training, combat and social activities. Jagex also operates "Old School RuneScape," a separate version of the game based on an earlier iteration of Gielinor that the studio has continued to update in parallel with the modern version, commonly referred to as RS3. As of the most recent outage reports, independent monitoring of Old School RuneScape's status had not flagged the same level of disruption affecting the main RuneScape service, suggesting Tuesday's issues may have been concentrated specifically on RS3's infrastructure rather than affecting both versions of the game equally, though this could not be independently confirmed.

Jagex maintains an official support account on X, JagexSupport, which the company has used during past service disruptions to acknowledge issues and post updates as its engineering team investigates. The studio also operates a dedicated Game Status Information Centre page where it publishes technical updates, including changes to system requirements and platform support, though that page's most recent update at the time of the outage concerned an unrelated change to minimum specifications for the Jagex Launcher on Mac computers rather than any acknowledgment of Tuesday's connectivity problems specifically.

Not every reported connectivity issue necessarily traces back to a problem on Jagex's own servers. Independent outage-tracking services that monitor RuneScape's status have noted that the game's server connection, login authentication and in-game performance can each be affected by separate, unrelated factors, meaning a disruption reported by one player is not always indicative of a broader, platform-wide outage affecting all users simultaneously. Common troubleshooting advice offered by such services includes restarting the game client, restarting a home router, and verifying that graphics drivers and other software are fully up to date, since outdated drivers have separately been cited by some players as a source of error messages unrelated to any active outage.

RuneScape has built a substantial and enduring player base over its more than two-decade history. By January of this year, RuneScape and Old School RuneScape had together generated more than $3 billion in lifetime revenue, according to figures reported at the time, reflecting the franchise's sustained commercial success even as the broader MMORPG genre has evolved considerably since the game's original launch. The franchise has also faced periodic criticism from its player community over the years regarding changes to trading systems, player-versus-player combat mechanics and microtransactions, with Jagex removing its Treasure Hunter microtransaction system in January following a community vote on the matter.

As of the most recent available information, neither Jagex nor RuneScape's official channels had issued a detailed public statement specifying the root cause of Tuesday's early morning disruption, and it remained unclear whether the issue was affecting all regions and platforms equally or was concentrated among specific groups of players. Players seeking the most current and authoritative updates on the situation were directed to Jagex's official support channels and in-game status announcements rather than relying solely on crowdsourced outage trackers, which can occasionally lag behind or imprecisely characterize the true scope of a still-developing technical issue.

Downdetector, the platform that first flagged Tuesday's disruption, aggregates user-submitted problem reports alongside automated monitoring signals to identify spikes in complaints for a given online service, generating alerts when reports exceed typical baseline levels for that platform and time of day. With reports of server connection, login and gameplay issues continuing to circulate in the early morning hours, affected players are likely to continue monitoring both Downdetector and Jagex's own official channels for confirmation of the outage's cause and any updates on when full service is expected to be restored.