Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,924 on Friday, a five-letter word tied to a small patch of woodland that multiple puzzle trackers flagged as noticeably tougher than the rest of the week's answers, with several outlets warning solvers to expect a harder-than-usual challenge.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Friday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away outright. The word refers to a small group of trees growing closely together, the kind of small, distinct patch of woodland someone might come across in a rural or wooded area, often used specifically when describing a compact stand of trees rather than a full forest. Structurally, the word contains two vowels and no repeated letters, and begins with the letter C.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,924 for September 25 is COPSE, a somewhat less common English word describing a small cluster or thicket of trees, distinct from the more familiar words "forest" or "woods" in referring specifically to a compact, contained group of trees rather than a larger wooded expanse.

Multiple puzzle guides covering Friday's word explicitly described it as more difficult than the rest of this week's Wordle answers, a departure from the more common, everyday vocabulary that had defined several of the puzzle's recent solutions. Because "copse" is a less frequently used word in everyday conversation compared with more common five-letter options, several outlets suggested solvers who were unfamiliar with the term likely needed to lean more heavily on the process of elimination, working through possible letter combinations systematically rather than recognizing the word immediately from the clues alone.

Strategy guides accompanying Friday's puzzle recommended starting with strong, letter-diverse opening guesses to maximize the information gathered early, given the word's relative obscurity compared with typical Wordle solutions. Guides also noted that Friday's puzzle contained no repeated letters and two vowels, details intended to help narrow down the field of possible answers once solvers had confirmed a few correct letters through their opening guesses.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 before being acquired by The New York Times, has run as a fixed sequence of daily words since its launch, with puzzle number 1 having been the word "cigar." The game continues to release a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt.

According to data from The New York Times' companion analytical tool, Wordlebot, Friday's puzzle can be evaluated based on both the average number of guesses players needed to solve it and separate luck and skill scores that measure how effectively players narrowed down possible solutions with each guess. Those scores, generated after each day's puzzle based on aggregated player data, offer solvers a way to compare their own performance against the broader player base for that specific day's word.

Puzzle number 1,924 followed Thursday's answer, MESSY, continuing a run of daily words that trackers use to help players identify broader patterns in how frequently the game's word selection alternates between common, high-frequency vocabulary and more specific or unusual terms like Friday's answer. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through Wordlebot itself, can compare how efficiently they solved Friday's puzzle relative to the broader player base and their own historical performance on similarly difficult words.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

With Friday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, particularly given its higher-than-usual difficulty, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Saturday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.