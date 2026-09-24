Puzzle number 1,201 of The New York Times' Connections game challenged solvers Thursday with a grid blending Halloween costume pieces, spring-loaded objects, gestures involving pointing, and a set of wordplay-based anagrams, giving the day's puzzle an unusually playful mix of categories.

Connections presents players with 16 words that must be sorted into four hidden groups of four, with each group sharing a common category. The puzzle rates each group's difficulty using a color system: yellow for the most straightforward connection, green for slightly trickier, blue for more difficult, and purple, typically the most wordplay-heavy or misleading group, as the hardest.

For those still working through Thursday's puzzle, here are hints for each category, organized from easiest to hardest, without giving away the specific words involved.

The yellow category groups together items associated with a classic Halloween costume built around a certain nocturnal, blood-drinking creature. The green category brings together objects and toys that share a common mechanical feature involving stored and released energy. The blue category, traditionally more difficult, connects words and phrases tied to a shared physical gesture involving an extended digit. The purple category, usually the trickiest of the four, groups together words and phrases that can each be rearranged into one another using the exact same letters.

SPOILER WARNING: The full solution to Thursday's Connections puzzle follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather work through the categories on your own.

Thursday's puzzle resolved into the following four groups. The yellow category, Parts of a Vampire Costume, consisted of CAPE, FACE PAINT, FAKE BLOOD and FANGS, four items commonly associated with dressing up as a classic vampire for Halloween. The green category, Things With Spring/s, grouped BOBBLEHEAD, POGO STICK, SNAKES IN A CAN and TRAMPOLINE, four objects that each rely on a spring mechanism to function, whether for a bobbling head figurine, a hopping toy, a prank canister that launches fake snakes, or a bouncing surface. The blue category, Featuring Pointing, brought together CREATION OF ADAM, FOAM FINGER, I'M WITH STUPID SHIRT and UNCLE SAM, four references united by their association with an extended, pointing finger, whether Michelangelo's famous fresco depicting God and Adam reaching toward one another, a foam sports novelty item, a joke T-shirt design, or the iconic recruitment poster figure. The purple category, Anagrams, consisted of BEER HAT, BREATHE, HERB TEA and THE BEAR, four entries that can each be rearranged into one another using precisely the same set of letters.

The puzzle's central trap centered on the overlapping wordplay between the green and blue categories, according to puzzle guides covering Thursday's grid. Some solvers reported initially grouping BOBBLEHEAD with items related to pop culture figurines or collectibles rather than recognizing its connection to spring mechanisms specifically, while others noted that UNCLE SAM's inclusion in the pointing-themed blue category required recognizing the specific pose associated with the classic recruitment poster imagery rather than any more general association with the patriotic figure. The purple anagram category also proved deceptive for some solvers, since BEER HAT, BREATHE, HERB TEA and THE BEAR share no obvious thematic connection beyond their shared letters, a hallmark of the kind of misdirection Connections' purple category is specifically designed to produce.

Connections has grown into one of the Times' most consistently played daily puzzles since its official launch in 2023, expanding the newspaper's games portfolio well beyond its traditional crossword offerings. The daily puzzle is written by Wyna Liu, the Times' Connections editor, who has built a reputation for grids that reward careful attention to both category themes and potential red herrings planted throughout each day's set of 16 words.

Players attempting Thursday's puzzle are permitted up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends, with each group color-coded upon a correct guess to indicate which of the four difficulty tiers it belongs to. Standard strategy for tackling the puzzle involves scanning the full grid first for any words that seem to have an obvious connection, then working through the remaining words methodically to identify the less immediately apparent categories, a process puzzle guides say worked particularly well for Thursday's grid given the more literal nature of its yellow and green categories relative to the wordplay embedded in its purple category.

Players looking to track their performance on Thursday's puzzle, or compare notes with friends, can share their results through Connections' built-in results screen, which uses colored emoji squares to display a player's guessing sequence without revealing the actual category words, a sharable format that has become a familiar sight across social media in the years since the game's launch, echoing the same format that helped popularize Wordle before it.

With Thursday's puzzle now solved, players will have a fresh set of 16 words and four new hidden categories to work through when Friday's edition of Connections goes live at midnight local time, continuing the daily puzzle's steady run as one of the Times' most widely shared games alongside Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword.