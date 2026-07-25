Saturday's edition of the New York Times' Strands puzzle sent players on a tour of clothing history, blending everyday garments with more obscure regional and cultural dress terms, offering a fitting challenge for word puzzle fans who enjoy a bit of fashion trivia mixed into their daily word search.

Strands, the Times' newer entry in its daily puzzle lineup alongside Wordle and Connections, presents players with a six-by-eight grid of letters and challenges them to find a group of hidden words connected by a shared theme, along with a special "spangram" that touches two opposite sides of the board and summarizes the puzzle's overall concept. Words can run in any direction, including diagonally, and none of the theme words overlap with one another on the grid.

Saturday's theme

The official theme for Strands puzzle number 874 was "Frocks and smocks," a nod to the puzzle's focus on dresses, robes and tunic-style garments drawn from a range of cultures and traditions. According to Tom's Guide, the puzzle's difficulty started off relatively approachable before growing more challenging as solvers worked through less familiar clothing terms tied to specific regional dress.

The spangram and full answer list

Saturday's spangram was YOUWEARITWELL, a phrase that ties together the puzzle's clothing theme by celebrating personal style and connecting each of the featured garments back to the central concept of wearing something well.

The remaining theme words for Strands #874 were GOWN, KIMONO, MUUMUU, TUNIC, DIRNDL and PINAFORE. A gown refers to a long, often formal dress typically worn for special occasions. A kimono is a traditional Japanese robe characterized by wide sleeves and a wrapped design secured with a sash. A muumuu is a loose-fitting dress of Hawaiian origin, traditionally designed for comfort in warm climates. A tunic describes a simple, often sleeveless garment that extends to the knees or lower, worn across many cultures throughout history. A dirndl is a traditional regional dress from the Alps, featuring a fitted bodice, a low-cut blouse, a full skirt and an apron, closely associated with Austrian and German folk costume. A pinafore is a sleeveless, apron-like garment typically worn over another piece of clothing.

How solvers experienced the puzzle

Reaction to Saturday's puzzle varied depending on how familiar individual players were with historical and regional clothing terminology. One Tom's Guide writer described finding GOWN on the right-hand side of the board with KIMONO positioned below it, then spotting MUUMUU in the bottom-left corner, which helped isolate the remaining letters needed to trace the spangram YOUWEARITWELL. That same solver noted the puzzle then cornered off TUNIC in the top-right section, before DIRNDL appeared spelled vertically down the left-hand side, leaving PINAFORE as the final word to complete the board.

A separate TechRadar review described a more uneven solving experience, noting that the puzzle "started off easy and ended baffling." That writer found GOWN, TUNIC and PINAFORE relatively quickly as more familiar clothing terms, along with KIMONO after piecing together the spangram, but needed an additional hint to identify DIRNDL, and discovered only after finishing the puzzle that MUUMUU refers specifically to a loose Hawaiian dress rather than a more general term.

Hints for those still working through it

For players seeking help without fully spoiling the puzzle, Tom's Guide offered a set of supplementary clue words tied to the letters involved in Saturday's solution: TELL, PAIN, PIANO, WINK, PLUM, PUMA, NOTE and FROWN. The outlet also noted that Saturday's spangram specifically begins with the letter "Y" and ends with the letter "L," a structural hint that can help narrow down its placement on the board before attempting to trace the full word.

How Strands works more broadly

Strands operates differently from Wordle or Connections, requiring players to identify theme-related words hidden throughout a grid of letters rather than guessing a single word or sorting items into categories. Players form words by dragging or tapping connected letters, and can double-tap the final letter of a word to submit it. According to the Times, Strands themes can take a variety of forms, including fill-in-the-blank phrases, sequential steps in a process, items belonging to a shared category, or even synonyms and homophones, giving the puzzle's editorial team flexibility in how each day's challenge is constructed.

Wordle and Strands editor Tracy Bennett has said she aims to vary puzzle difficulty throughout the week in a similar fashion to how Wordle's own difficulty shifts from day to day, occasionally introducing unexpected twists to keep regular Strands solvers on their toes.

A newer addition to the Times' puzzle lineup

Strands remains one of the more recently introduced games within the Times' broader puzzle offerings, joining established titles including Wordle, Connections, the Connections Sports Edition, the Mini Crossword, Pips and Sudoku. Since its debut roughly a year ago, the game has steadily built a dedicated following among daily puzzle players looking for a format that blends the visual search mechanics of a traditional word search with the thematic cleverness associated with the Times' broader games portfolio.

A new puzzle every day

A fresh Strands puzzle publishes at midnight local time in each player's time zone, meaning solvers around the world are frequently working through different daily puzzles depending on when they log in. That structure mirrors the release pattern used across the Times' other daily word games, allowing players in different regions to compare notes on a given day's puzzle even as they may technically be solving different numbered editions depending on timing.

A new Strands puzzle will publish at midnight Sunday, continuing the game's daily run as it works to solidify its place among the Times' most popular offerings. Players who found Saturday's clothing-themed puzzle more challenging than expected, particularly around the less familiar DIRNDL and MUUMUU entries, can look forward to a fresh theme and a new opportunity to extend their solving streak with Sunday's reset.