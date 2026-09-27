Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,926 on Sunday, a five-letter word tied to sailing that multiple puzzle trackers described as one of the more difficult answers of the past week, catching even experienced solvers off guard.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Sunday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away outright. The word refers to a type of small boat designed for sailing, typically featuring a single mast, and is commonly associated with recreational sailing and coastal waters. The word describes a particular kind of sailing vessel specifically, rather than referring to boats more generally. Structurally, the word functions as a noun, contains two vowels and three consonants, includes one repeated letter, and begins with the letter S.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,926 for September 27 is SLOOP, a noun referring to a single-masted sailing boat commonly used for recreational sailing along coastal waters.

Puzzle trackers covering Sunday's word were largely unified in describing it as genuinely difficult, a departure from some of the more familiar, everyday vocabulary that has defined several recent Wordle answers. One puzzle writer described the day's puzzle candidly as "a really nasty puzzle," admitting to only completing it in four guesses thanks to a fortunate early elimination of letters, while noting unfamiliarity with the word itself, going so far as to say that even a search engine initially assumed a typo for the more common word "slop" when checking the answer afterward. According to data from The New York Times' companion tool, Wordlebot, the average player completed Sunday's puzzle in exactly four guesses in both standard and hard mode, a solid pace for a puzzle several solvers found unusually tricky given the relative obscurity of "sloop" as an everyday word.

Strategy guides accompanying Sunday's puzzle recommended a range of strong opening words to maximize early information given the puzzle's difficulty, including CRANE, ADIEU, STARE, ROAST and ORATE, all frequently cited among the most statistically effective starting guesses for narrowing down Wordle's five-letter solution space. Guides also reiterated standard advice not to rule out the possibility of repeated letters too quickly, citing past Wordle answers such as SHEEP and BLOOM as reminders that duplicate letters remain a regular feature of the puzzle's solution pool, a detail directly relevant to Sunday's answer given its own repeated letter.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 before being acquired by The New York Times, continues to release a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt. Because the puzzle refreshes at midnight in each player's own local time zone, solvers across different regions of the world begin their attempt at each day's puzzle at staggered points relative to players elsewhere, even though every solver worldwide is working toward the same single answer.

Puzzle number 1,926 followed Saturday's answer, ELEGY, which itself began with the letter E and similarly featured one repeated letter and just one of the five most commonly used letters in the English language, continuing a stretch of recent Wordle answers that puzzle trackers have noted skew toward less common, more specific vocabulary rather than everyday high-frequency words. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through Wordlebot itself, can compare how efficiently they solved Sunday's puzzle relative to the broader player base and their own historical performance on similarly difficult words.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

With Sunday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's unusually tricky puzzle, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Monday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.