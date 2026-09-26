Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,925 on Saturday, a five-letter word tied to poetry and mourning that multiple puzzle trackers described as moderately tricky, though not as difficult as the word that appeared the day before.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Saturday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away outright. The word refers to a poem or song expressing grief or mourning, often written specifically in memory of someone who has died. Its tone is typically sorrowful, reflective or melancholy, and the word is closely associated with themes of remembrance and loss, frequently taking the form of a poem built around specific couplets. Structurally, the word functions as a noun, contains two vowels and three consonants, includes one repeated letter, and begins with the letter E.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,925 for September 26 is ELEGY, a noun describing a mournful, melancholy or plaintive poem or song, often composed as a funeral tribute or a lament for someone who has died.

Puzzle trackers covering Saturday's word generally described it as moderately challenging, noting that while the concept behind the word, a poem of mourning, is broadly familiar to most English speakers, the specific term "elegy" is used somewhat less frequently in everyday conversation than more common vocabulary, making it a word some solvers needed several guesses to land on despite recognizing the general theme early. One outlet noted the puzzle's repeated letter, with the letter E appearing twice within the five-letter word, as a detail worth keeping in mind once solvers had narrowed down several confirmed letters.

Strategy guides accompanying Saturday's puzzle reiterated broader tips relevant to Wordle players generally, cautioning solvers against ruling out repeated letters too quickly simply because a letter had already appeared once in an earlier guess, citing past Wordle answers such as SHEEP and BLOOM as examples of solutions that included duplicate letters. Guides also recommended using the first two or three guesses to test a wide range of common letters and eliminate as many incorrect options as possible, while reserving the final guesses for words that fit strictly within the confirmed letter pattern once enough information had been gathered.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 before being acquired by The New York Times, continues to release a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt.

According to data from The New York Times' companion analytical tool, Wordlebot, Saturday's puzzle can be evaluated based on both the average number of guesses players needed to solve it and separate luck and skill scores that measure how effectively players narrowed down possible solutions with each guess. Those scores, generated after each day's puzzle based on aggregated player data, offer solvers a way to compare their own performance against the broader player base for that specific day's word. One puzzle blogger who tracked their own attempt at Saturday's puzzle reported solving it in four turns.

Puzzle number 1,925 followed Friday's answer, COPSE, continuing a run of daily words that trackers use to help players identify broader patterns in how frequently the game's word selection rotates between everyday, high-frequency vocabulary and more specific or evocative terms like Saturday's answer. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through Wordlebot itself, can compare how efficiently they solved Saturday's puzzle relative to the broader player base and their own historical performance on similarly themed words.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

With Saturday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Sunday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.