Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,927 on Monday, a five-letter word with multiple everyday meanings that puzzle trackers described as noticeably easier than the tricky nautical answer that appeared the day before, giving solvers a gentler start to the new week.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Monday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away outright. The word can refer to the main woody stem of a tree, as distinct from its branches and roots. It can also describe a large, sturdy box or chest used for storing or transporting clothing and other personal belongings, the rear storage compartment of an automobile, an elephant's long prehensile nose, or, in more casual usage, a person's torso. Structurally, the word functions as a noun, contains one vowel and four consonants, includes no repeated letters, and begins with the letter T.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,927 for September 28 is TRUNK, a noun with several related meanings, including the main stem of a tree, a large storage chest or box, the rear cargo compartment of a car, and an elephant's long, flexible nose.

Puzzle trackers covering Monday's word were largely unified in describing it as a considerably more approachable puzzle than the previous day's answer, SLOOP, which many solvers found genuinely tricky given the relative obscurity of the sailing term. One outlet described Monday's puzzle as "pretty easy compared to yesterday's entry," noting that the word's multiple common meanings and standard letter pattern made it more forgiving for solvers building their guesses from common opening words.

Strategy guides accompanying Monday's puzzle reiterated broader tips relevant to Wordle players generally, recommending that solvers use their first two or three guesses to test a wide range of common letters and eliminate as many unused options as possible, while reserving their final guesses for words that fit strictly within the confirmed letter pattern. One guide advised players to look for common word patterns and endings, cautioning that repeated letters remain a regular feature of the puzzle's solution pool despite Monday's answer containing none. Another emphasized staying calm under pressure, particularly on the sixth and final guess, when taking a moment to consider all remaining possibilities that fit the confirmed clues can help avoid a costly misstep.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 before being acquired by The New York Times, continues to release a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The puzzle has run in a fixed sequence since June 19, 2021, when puzzle number 1 featured the word "cigar." The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt.

Puzzle number 1,927 followed Sunday's answer, SLOOP, and precedes Tuesday's puzzle, number 1,928, continuing a run of daily words that trackers use to help players identify broader patterns in how frequently the game's word selection alternates between common, high-frequency vocabulary and more specific or unusual terms. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through the New York Times' companion tool, Wordlebot, can compare how efficiently they solved Monday's puzzle relative to the broader player base and their own historical performance on similarly common words.

Wordle has become a daily ritual for millions of players around the world, valued for its simplicity, brevity and the small sense of accomplishment it provides at the start of the day. Part of the game's appeal, according to puzzle commentators, lies in the friendly competition of sharing results without spoiling the answer, transforming what began as a simple word puzzle into a broader community habit among casual puzzle lovers and dedicated word enthusiasts alike.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

With Monday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Tuesday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time.