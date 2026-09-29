NEW YORK — Wordle players logging on Tuesday found a puzzle with an unmistakable ocean theme, as The New York Times' daily word game served up a five-letter term tied to underwater exploration for puzzle No. 1928.

The Sept. 29 puzzle landed a day after Monday's answer, TRUNK, and early analysis suggested most players would need about four tries to solve it. According to The New York Times' WordleBot, the average player finished Tuesday's puzzle in 3.9 guesses in standard mode and 3.8 guesses in hard mode.

Puzzle guides split on how hard the word was. Some described it as one of the easier puzzles of the week, while others flagged it as unusual because of its uncommon ending and letter pattern.

This article contains hints first, followed by the full answer further below. Readers who want to solve the puzzle on their own should stop before the section marked "Answer."

How Wordle works

Wordle asks players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color to show how close the player came. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the word at all.

A new puzzle is released each day at midnight local time, meaning players in different time zones receive the next game at different moments. Everyone around the world solves the same word on the same calendar date.

Software engineer Josh Wardle created the game in 2021. The New York Times acquired it in early 2022, and it has since become one of the most widely played daily puzzles in the world, alongside the newspaper's Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and Mini Crossword games.

Hints for Wordle No. 1928

For players who want a nudge without a spoiler, the following hints move from general to specific:

The word is linked to underwater exploration and ocean activities.

It is commonly associated with divers and equipment that allows a person to breathe beneath the surface.

The word contains two vowels and three consonants.

No letters repeat.

It begins with the letter S.

It ends with a vowel.

It rhymes with "tuba" and "Cuba."

Several puzzle guides also pointed to pop culture for help. Parade suggested thinking of the beach scene in the 2004 comedy "Along Came Polly," in which Hank Azaria's character asks Ben Stiller's character, "Are you guys for ____?"

Strategy notes

The word proved tricky for players who rely on a fixed opening guess, because it ends in the letter A. Only 63 Wordle answers end in A, including Tuesday's, according to one daily puzzle column that tracks the game with WordleBot.

That column noted that its usual opening word, ORATE, found the A but placed it in the wrong spot, leaving 163 possible answers still in play. By contrast, WordleBot's suggested openers performed much better. CLOPS narrowed the field to 30 possibilities, CALMS cut it to 15, and SCALD left just four.

Players who got an early S and A may have faced a small cluster of look-alike candidates. Words fitting a similar pattern include ASSAY, PSHAW, SQUAD, SUMAC, SQUAB and SCHWA, several of which share letters with Tuesday's answer.

Experienced players often recommend opening with words that include several common vowels and consonants, then using the second guess to test letters that have not appeared yet. Letters such as L, I, S, N and C can help narrow the field quickly on a second turn.

In hard mode, where any revealed hints must be used in later guesses, players can easily get trapped among similar words. Pausing to list remaining options before committing to a guess can help protect a streak.

Final warning: spoilers ahead

The answer to Wordle No. 1928 appears in the next section. Players who want to keep trying should stop reading here.

Answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1928 for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, is SCUBA.

Spelled out by position, the letters are S, C, U, B and A.

SCUBA began as an acronym for "self-contained underwater breathing apparatus," the portable air supply that lets divers breathe while submerged. Over time, the term came to be used as an ordinary word, describing both the equipment and the activity of diving with it.

Scuba diving is used widely in recreational sport, marine biology, underwater photography, search and rescue, and scientific ocean research. Popular diving destinations include coral reefs in the Caribbean, the Red Sea and the waters around Southeast Asia and Australia.

Because the word began as an acronym, it is still sometimes written in all capital letters, though most dictionaries now list it in lowercase as a standard noun.

Recent Wordle answers

Tuesday's puzzle followed Monday's answer, TRUNK, for puzzle No. 1927. Monday's word challenged players with a different pattern, as many words share the same TRU- or -RUNK letter structure, including TRUCK, TRULY, TRUST and TRUMP.

Players who missed recent puzzles can play earlier games through The New York Times' Wordle archive, which is available to subscribers.

Other New York Times puzzles

The New York Times also released Connections puzzle No. 1206 on Tuesday. The game asks players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups that share a common thread.

Many Wordle players complete a daily lineup of New York Times games, including Strands, a word-search puzzle built around a theme; Spelling Bee, which asks players to form as many words as possible from seven letters; and the Mini Crossword, a small grid designed to be solved in a few minutes.

The Times recently expanded its lineup with a new set of weekly bonus puzzle games for subscribers, with some free options for non-subscribers.

Streaks and sharing

Part of Wordle's lasting appeal lies in its social element. After solving each puzzle, players can share a grid of colored squares showing their progress without revealing the answer, a feature that helped the game spread rapidly across social media in its early days.

The game also tracks winning streaks, which many players guard closely. A single missed puzzle resets a streak to zero, which is why daily hint guides have become a steady source of help for players looking to avoid losing a run that may stretch back months or years.

A new Wordle puzzle, No. 1929, will be released at midnight local time Wednesday, Sept. 30.