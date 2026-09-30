NEW YORK — Wordle players logging on Wednesday found a puzzle that many will consider one of the gentler challenges of the week, though a repeated letter could still trip up solvers who rush their guesses.

Puzzle No. 1929, released Sept. 30, 2026, follows a run of nature- and water-themed answers this week. The game, published by The New York Times, gives players six attempts to find a single hidden five-letter word, with a new puzzle unlocking at midnight local time.

For readers who want to solve it on their own, the hints below are arranged from vague to specific. The answer appears near the end of this story.

SPOILER WARNING: Hints follow, and the answer is revealed further down.

Hints for Wordle No. 1929

Hint 1: The word is a noun.

Hint 2: It begins and ends with the same letter.

Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

Hint 4: The answer describes a natural waterway that flows across land.

Hint 5: It rhymes with "giver" or "shiver."

Hint 6: The word often turns up in geography lessons and in idioms such as "sold down the ..."

Tips for solving Wednesday's puzzle

The biggest trap in Puzzle No. 1929 is the repeated letter. Many players, after seeing a letter turn green or yellow, instinctively avoid using it again in later guesses. That habit can cost a turn today.

Wordle's color system is the key to narrowing possibilities. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different spot. A gray tile means the letter does not appear at all.

Seasoned players generally recommend a starting word that tests several common vowels and consonants at once. Popular openers include Adieu, Audio, Raise, Atone, and Stone. For Wednesday's board, a starter heavy in common consonants such as R, S, T and N, paired with the vowels E and I, would give players a strong early read.

Another practical approach: once two or three letters are confirmed, pause before typing the next guess and write out possible patterns. Common endings such as "-ER" frequently appear in Wordle answers, and recognizing them early can shave a guess or two off the final count.

Players who use Hard Mode, which requires every revealed hint to be used in subsequent guesses, may find today's puzzle slightly more restrictive, but the common letter structure of the answer keeps the risk of running out of guesses relatively low.

Today's Wordle answer

Final warning: the solution is directly below.

The answer to Wordle No. 1929 on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, is RIVER.

The word refers to a natural stream of water of fairly large size flowing in a definite course or channel, according to the dictionary definition cited by Insider Gaming. The answer was confirmed by several puzzle trackers, including Try Hard Guides and TheGamer, which spelled out the letters R-I-V-E-R.

The repeated R, appearing as both the first and last letter, is the detail most likely to catch players off guard. Solvers who confirm an R in the opening slot may overlook the possibility that the same letter closes out the word.

Yesterday's answer

Tuesday's puzzle, No. 1928, carried a similar water theme. The answer for Wordle 1928 was SCUBA, a word referring to a portable device that lets people breathe underwater.

That puzzle proved trickier for many players. It had no repeated letters but included B, a letter players rarely guess, and an unusual vowel pattern with U and A split across the word.

Taken together, the back-to-back answers point to a pair of puzzles built around water, though the Times does not formally theme its Wordle answers and each day's word is selected independently.

How Wordle works

Wordle's rules have remained largely unchanged since the game went viral. Each day, players have to guess a five-letter word answer in no more than six attempts. Every guess must be a valid English word, and players can share their results as a grid of colored squares without revealing the solution, a feature widely credited with fueling the game's rapid spread on social media.

The game was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle as a game to play with his partner. It launched publicly in late 2021 and was acquired by The New York Times in early 2022, becoming the anchor of the newspaper's growing games lineup alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.

Players who want to revisit past boards can use the official Wordle archive, which allows access to previous puzzles.

New bonus puzzle: Wordle in 1

The Times has also been expanding its word-game offerings. Wordle in 1 is a bonus puzzle from the New York Times, and Wednesday marked edition No. 6. Each Wordle in 1 game runs for five rounds with one word to guess in each, and every word comes with its own clue. Unlike the main game, every word has exactly one possible solution, turning the challenge into more of a vocabulary test than a process of elimination.

Protecting your streak

For many of Wordle's daily players, the real stakes lie in the streak counter, which tracks consecutive days solved. Missing a day or failing a puzzle resets the count to zero, a loss that can sting for players who have kept runs going for hundreds of days.

A few habits can help keep a streak alive:

Start with a consistent opener. Using the same first word daily builds familiarity with how different letter patterns play out.

Do not guess blindly on the fifth or sixth try. When several possible answers remain, choose a guess that tests as many of the remaining unknown letters as possible, even if it cannot be the final answer.

Consider double letters. As Wednesday's puzzle shows, repeated letters are common, and ruling them out too early is a frequent cause of lost streaks.

Take a break. Stepping away for a few minutes and returning with fresh eyes often helps a hidden pattern surface.

A new Wordle puzzle, No. 1930, will unlock at midnight local time on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Players who solved RIVER quickly may want to save some of their best strategies, as puzzles later in the week have historically trended toward less common letter combinations.