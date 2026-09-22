X Adds One-Tap Trading to Cashtags as Musk's SpaceX and Tesla Still Hold $2 Billion in Bitcoin Combined

Elon Musk's social media platform X has added a new "trade" button to its feed, allowing users to tap ticker symbols known as cashtags, such as bitcoin or Tesla, to instantly view real-time charts and begin a trade, the latest step in Musk's broader effort to transform X into a comprehensive "everything app."

The feature links users directly to a range of partner brokerage platforms, including Interactive Brokers, Moomoo, Gemini, Kraken and Coinbase, where trades can be completed once initiated through X. Mridul Singhai, product engineering lead at X, described the goal behind the update in a post announcing the rollout. "Cashtags close the gap between a ticker on the timeline and the market itself," Singhai said. "When you post or tap a ticker, you're taken right to the asset, where you have seamless access to the live chart, the conversation around it, and now the ability to trade with one of our brokerage partners."

The update builds on the wider rollout of X Money earlier this summer, part of Musk's continued push to expand the social platform's functionality well beyond its original role as a messaging and news-sharing service. The new trading feature arrives as bitcoin's price has continued climbing in cycles since Musk stepped back from actively posting about the cryptocurrency in 2022, a period during which bitcoin reached $126,000 late last year before falling more than 50% earlier in 2026, followed by a rebound over the past month that has reignited broader speculation about where prices head next.

The announcement of X's new cashtag trading feature coincided with a sharp move in dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency Musk has previously described as his personal favorite. Dogecoin climbed roughly 6% following the announcement, outpacing gains across the broader cryptocurrency market during a period of wider crypto strength.

Although Musk has scaled back how frequently he posts and comments publicly about bitcoin and cryptocurrency compared with the level of engagement he showed during the 2021 pandemic-era bull run, he has not withdrawn from the space entirely. Musk's two largest companies, SpaceX and Tesla, together hold approximately 30,000 bitcoin, valued at roughly $2 billion at current prices. Some traders have pointed to that continued corporate holding, combined with Musk's repeated public framing of energy as "the true currency," as evidence he remains supportive of bitcoin even amid his reduced public commentary on the asset.

Musk has articulated that view directly on multiple occasions. Responding on X to a post from the pseudonymous account beffjezos, which argued that "if you understand money as a proxy for expected free energy, AI is literally an infinite money glitch," Musk replied simply, "Energy is the true currency." In an earlier post, Musk elaborated further on his reasoning for viewing bitcoin favorably relative to traditional currencies, writing that "bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy." Musk has separately linked that view to the broader global race toward artificial intelligence development, suggesting that competition is a key factor behind recent price increases across gold, silver and bitcoin alike.

Bitcoin's underlying security model relies on a global network of so-called miners, who use specialized, high-powered computers to validate transactions on the network in exchange for newly issued bitcoin as a reward. That validation process consumes substantial amounts of electricity, with the bitcoin network's total energy usage now comparable to that of some small countries, a demand that has continued climbing alongside bitcoin's price as more mining operations join the network in pursuit of the rewards on offer.

Musk's relationship with bitcoin has also intersected with his political activities in the past year. Following his departure from the White House and a subsequent public falling-out with President Donald Trump, Musk said last year that his then-unconfirmed America Party would favor bitcoin over the U.S. dollar as a preferred currency, describing the dollar and other government-issued, debt-based currencies as "hopeless."

X's new cashtag trading feature adds a direct commercial layer to what has already become a hub for real-time financial discussion and speculation on the platform, particularly around cryptocurrency and meme-based tokens that frequently trend on X's timeline. By routing users directly to established brokerage partners rather than attempting to build out its own in-house trading infrastructure from scratch, X appears to be positioning the feature as a bridge connecting social discussion of financial assets to actual trade execution, rather than a fully standalone trading platform in its own right.

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The rollout comes at a moment of renewed enthusiasm across cryptocurrency markets more broadly, with bitcoin's rebound over the past month reigniting broader bets among traders about the potential for a new sustained bull run across digital assets. Whether X's new trading feature meaningfully accelerates that momentum, or simply adds a convenient new entry point for users already inclined to trade, remains to be seen as the feature rolls out more broadly across the platform's user base in the weeks ahead.