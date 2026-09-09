SEOUL — 's official YouTube channel surpassed 10 billion cumulative views on Sept. 3, according to an announcement from label YG Entertainment, making the seven-member K-pop group the second girl group in history to reach the milestone after labelmate BLACKPINK. But the achievement, while genuine, raises a broader question about what a YouTube view count actually measures, and why crossing round numbers of them has become one of the K-pop industry's most reliable public relations moments.

YG said the group's channel, launched in December 2022, reached the 10-billion mark roughly three years and eight months after its debut, making BABYMONSTER the fastest K-pop girl group ever to hit the threshold on a single official channel. Independent tracking service Social Blade confirmed the channel had crossed the mark by the following day. Among the group's most-watched releases are "SHEESH," with approximately 410 million views, "DRIP," with 400 million, and debut single "BATTER UP," with 340 million, while 17 total videos on the channel have now surpassed 100 million views apiece.

YG had signaled the approaching milestone well in advance. On Aug. 21, the label announced that BABYMONSTER's channel had reached 13 million subscribers and 9.88 billion views, describing the group as "within reach" of the 10-billion mark and crediting the figures to what it called "the strength of their global fandom." When the milestone officially arrived less than two weeks later, YG returned to similar language, describing the group as a "global top-tier artist."

That pattern of pre-announcing an approaching threshold before formally confirming it is relatively unusual within the industry. A review of 33 YouTube milestone announcements from YG, HYBE-affiliated labels, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and P Nation spanning 2018 to 2026 found that turning a view-count threshold into a press moment is a routine, recurring practice across the industry's largest agencies, with roughly half of those announcements using language like "fastest," "first" or "record" to frame the number as evidence of an artist's global reach. Similar milestone announcements have accompanied BTS crossing seven and eight individual music videos surpassing 1 billion views each, TWICE surpassing 24 videos above 100 million views, and RIIZE's channel reaching 1 billion total views at what SM described as the fastest pace among fifth-generation boy groups. But among that broader sample, advance notice of an approaching milestone, the way YG handled BABYMONSTER's case in August, appeared only once elsewhere, with most agency announcements instead framed retrospectively after a threshold has already been crossed.

The practice is not unique to K-pop. Western labels have run comparable campaigns tied to round-number thresholds, including Adele's "Hello," which set a Guinness World Record as the fastest video to reach 1 billion views in 2016, and various billion-view milestones tied to Ed Sheeran's catalog around the same period.

Beyond the marketing pattern, the underlying measurement itself has recently shifted in ways that complicate direct comparisons across different milestones. Until Aug. 24, a long-form YouTube video generally needed roughly 30 seconds of watch time before a view registered under the platform's standard counting method. As of that date, YouTube began counting a view the moment playback starts, across long-form videos, Shorts and livestreams alike, a change that brought long-form content in line with the instant-count standard Shorts had already used since March 2025. The older, stricter standard did not disappear entirely; YouTube retained it as a separate metric now labeled "engaged views." Because BABYMONSTER's channel consists primarily of long-form music videos, its total is now tallied under the newer, looser counting rule, a change that took effect roughly 10 days before the group's 10-billion announcement. There is no indication the rule change caused or meaningfully accelerated the group reaching the milestone, but it does mean that BABYMONSTER's 10-billion milestone and earlier view-count records set by other artists were technically counted under somewhat different underlying standards.

YouTube maintains several other audience metrics that are frequently conflated with a simple view count but measure something different. The platform's internal analytics tools separately estimate unique viewers for a given channel, though that figure is rarely the one publicized in milestone announcements. YouTube Music also now publishes a "Monthly Audience" figure for individual artist channels, an estimate of unique users who watched or listened to an artist's content across the platform over the preceding month, a number specifically designed to answer how many people engaged with an artist rather than how many total views accumulated.

A raw view count differs meaningfully from the kind of audited or sampled figures used in industries like television, film and retail, where actual revenue often depends on distinguishing total activity from distinct individual audience members. K-pop has developed its own parallel measurement ecosystem to address that gap, including Hanteo Chart and Circle Chart, which track physical album sales through point-of-sale purchases and retailer shipments respectively, and newer platforms like K-Pop Radar, a self-described fandom data observatory launched in 2019 that aggregates activity across YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and other platforms. K-Pop Radar's parent company, Space Oddity, was acquired in May by data firm BIGC, which said the deal would combine more than 1.3 billion fan data points into a platform intended to serve markets beyond Korea. None of these separate measurement systems, however, add up to a single, universally accepted popularity score for any given artist.

Despite the limitations of a raw view count as a precise measurement tool, the number continues to serve a specific and effective function for both labels and fans. Unlike a more precise metric such as unique viewers, a raw view count moves every time a fan replays a video, giving audiences a direct, tangible way to participate in a number's growth simply by rewatching content they already enjoy. That participatory quality helps explain why labels continue prioritizing and publicizing view-count milestones over more sophisticated internal audience data they likely already possess but rarely share publicly, since a large, climbing number offers something both a company and its fan base can watch rise together in real time. Ten billion views does not tell the complete story of BABYMONSTER's overall popularity, but it does make a portion of the group's audience attention publicly visible, in a form the group's global fan base helped generate and can continue to watch grow.