Google Shuts Down 449 Korean YouTube Channels for Coordinated 'Opinion Manipulation' Before Elections

SEOUL — Google shut down 449 Korean-language YouTube channels during the second quarter of this year after determining they had engaged in coordinated efforts to manipulate public opinion around domestic political issues, with the vast majority of the closures occurring in the weeks immediately preceding South Korea's June 3 local elections.

According to Yonhap News Agency and South Korea's information and communication technology industry, Google's Threat Analysis Group released its "Q2 2026 Influence Operations Report" on July 31, detailing the scale and timing of the takedowns. The report found that Google blocked a total of 449 Korean-language channels between April and June, with 22 channels removed in April, 367 in May and 60 in June.

The concentration of closures in May was especially notable, accounting for 81.7% of the total channels removed during the entire quarter, timing that placed the bulk of the enforcement action just weeks ahead of South Korea's nationwide local elections. Among the channels taken down in May, the largest single category consisted of 142 channels that had posted content critical of the South Korean government, according to the report.

A more detailed breakdown of the May closures showed a range of political leanings represented among the removed channels. Beyond the 142 channels critical of the government, 71 channels were found to have supported the government, 58 channels supported specific politicians, 53 channels simultaneously criticized both the government and specific political parties, and 43 channels combined support for the government with criticism of specific parties, according to reporting based on the Google report's findings.

Google determined that the channels had engaged in what the company described as "unauthentic coordinated behavior," a term the company uses to characterize campaigns in which multiple accounts are mobilized to create the appearance of independent, organic activity by individual users, while in fact working in concert to improperly influence the formation of specific political narratives. When accounting for the full quarter using a broader classification method that grouped channels by their overall stance toward the South Korean government, 255 of the removed channels were found to contain content critical of the government, while 151 channels contained content supportive of the government, according to Korean-language reporting on the underlying data.

Unlike its influence-operations reporting on campaigns linked to China, Russia and Iran, Google did not disclose the specific countries or organizations believed to be behind the Korean-language takedowns, nor did the company release the names of the individual channels that were removed, according to the Asia Business Daily's reporting on the disclosure. That lack of attribution leaves open questions about who was responsible for organizing the coordinated activity, even as the scale and timing of the removals point clearly toward an effort to influence domestic political discourse ahead of a major election.

The scale of the Korean-language enforcement action stands out in part because of its novelty within Google's broader influence-operations reporting. According to the Free Press Journal's coverage of the disclosure, Google had not previously terminated any South Korean YouTube channels for this type of coordinated influence activity between the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, marking the second quarter of this year as the first period in which Korean-language content became a significant target of this specific enforcement category. By comparison, over that same earlier stretch, Google reported shutting down 9,173 channels linked to influence operations originating from China and 2,083 channels linked to Russia, underscoring how much larger those two countries' documented influence campaigns have been relative to the newly identified Korean-language activity.

The disclosure comes amid a broader period of scrutiny facing major U.S. technology companies operating in South Korea. Just last week, the country's media watchdog, the Korea Media Communications Commission, concluded that both Google and Apple had violated South Korean law by abusing their dominant positions within their respective app marketplaces. According to the commission, the two companies were found to have circumvented a 2021 revision to the country's telecommunications business act, a law designed to prevent large app marketplace operators from requiring developers to exclusively use the platform's own in-app payment systems. The commission said the specific level of sanctions against the companies would be determined at a later date, following the initial finding of violations.

Google's influence-operations reports, published on a regular basis by the company's Threat Analysis Group, have historically served as one of the primary public sources of information regarding coordinated, inauthentic political activity detected across Google's platforms, including YouTube. The reports typically categorize removed content by country of origin and by the nature of the coordinated activity involved, though the company's disclosure practices vary depending on how confident its investigators are in attributing specific campaigns to particular actors or organizations.

The timing of the Korean-language closures relative to the June 3 local elections is likely to draw continued attention from South Korean election officials, political parties and civil society organizations concerned about the integrity of online political discourse ahead of future elections. South Korea has in recent years faced growing scrutiny over the role of online platforms in shaping political narratives, particularly as political polarization within the country has intensified and as domestic political actors have increasingly turned to platforms such as YouTube to reach voters directly, outside the framework of traditional broadcast and print media.

Google has not publicly indicated whether it plans to release additional details regarding the specific actors behind the Korean-language influence campaign identified in its second-quarter report, nor has the company said whether similar coordinated activity has continued or evolved following the removal of the 449 channels in question. The company's quarterly influence-operations reports are expected to continue tracking developments in this area, offering periodic updates on the scale and nature of coordinated inauthentic activity detected across its platforms in South Korea and other countries around the world.