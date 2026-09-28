SYDNEY — Australia's remaining coal-fired power generators face a structural policy threat as momentum builds ahead of the federal government's 2026–27 Safeguard Mechanism review to strip the electricity generation sector of its long-standing exemption.

The proposed policy shift, advanced by climate policy advocates, green energy investors, and market analysts, would require grid-connected fossil fuel generators emitting over 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually to comply with declining emissions baselines. If enacted, the reform would introduce a de facto carbon price on coal-fired generation across the National Electricity Market (NEM), fundamentally altering dispatch economics and accelerating the retirement of aging thermal power assets.

The Electricity Sector Exemption and Mounting Policy Pressure

When the federal government overhauled the Safeguard Mechanism to enforce a default 4.9% annual baseline reduction on large industrial polluters, the electricity sector was excluded under a historical governance framework. Instead, grid emissions were managed under a collective "sectoral baseline" designed to prevent double-counting alongside broader renewable energy transition policies.

However, with Australia committing to cut economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 60% to 70% below 2005 levels by 2035, policy analysts argue that maintaining an absolute shield for coal generators compromises national decarbonization targets. Under the proposed reforms, individual coal-fired facilities—such as AGL Energy's Loy Yang A, EnergyAustralia's Yallourn and Mt Piper, and Stanwell Corporation's Stanwell power station—would be allocated declining individual emissions baselines. Facilities exceeding their baseline would be forced to purchase and surrender Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) or Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) to offset excess emissions.

"Exempting electricity generation from direct carbon liability creates a market distortion where industrial manufacturing pays for pollution while grid-scale coal combustion operates without equivalent baseline discipline," stated a senior energy market analyst in Sydney. "Applying facility-level baselines to coal generators directly internalizes carbon costs into wholesale bidding strategies".

Wholesale Market Dynamics and Financial Squeeze on Coal Generators

The introduction of direct carbon compliance liabilities would immediately recalibrate the marginal cost structure of coal-fired generation. Currently, wholesale NEM bidding reflects fuel, operational, and maintenance costs. Adding a carbon offset obligation—tied to spot ACCU prices currently trading around A37 to A40 per tonne—would increase operational costs by A30 to A40 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for black coal generators and up to A$50 per MWh for higher-intensity brown coal plants.

Because coal-fired assets frequently operate as base-load or price-setting capacity during peak demand periods, higher marginal generation costs would raise wholesale electricity prices during periods when renewable generation is low. Conversely, during middle-of-the-day periods dominated by solar output, coal generators forced to bid at higher rates to cover carbon liabilities would face severe financial losses or be pushed out of the dispatch merit order entirely.

Furthermore, market modeling indicates that shifting coal generators into the Safeguard Mechanism would trigger a massive demand surge for ACCUs. With grid-connected coal plants generating tens of millions of tonnes of CO2 annually, generator demand could rapidly exhaust available carbon credit reserves, driving offset prices higher and compounding financial pressure on carbon-intensive utilities.

Primary Friction Points in the Safeguard Expansion Debate

Grid Stability and Supply Security: Energy market operators and state governments warn that imposing immediate carbon costs on coal generators could prompt premature plant closures before sufficient firming capacity—such as battery storage, pumped hydro, and transmission interconnectors—is fully commissioned.

Energy market operators and state governments warn that imposing immediate carbon costs on coal generators could prompt premature plant closures before sufficient firming capacity—such as battery storage, pumped hydro, and transmission interconnectors—is fully commissioned. ACCU Market Liquidity: Absorbing coal sector emissions liabilities into the Safeguard Mechanism risks severely tightening offset supply, raising compliance costs for heavy industrial manufacturing, mining, and LNG export sectors.

Absorbing coal sector emissions liabilities into the Safeguard Mechanism risks severely tightening offset supply, raising compliance costs for heavy industrial manufacturing, mining, and LNG export sectors. Wholesale Price Spikes: Short-term wholesale electricity market volatility could increase as generators pass carbon compliance expenses through to wholesale bidding frameworks.

Short-term wholesale electricity market volatility could increase as generators pass carbon compliance expenses through to wholesale bidding frameworks. Policy Alignment: Federal policymakers must balance climate targets with consumer affordability, navigating political sensitivities surrounding electricity bills ahead of statutory policy reviews.

Policy Outlook and Legislative Horizons

The federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) is expected to publish consultation options for the Safeguard Mechanism review, with formal legislative debates scheduled for late 2026.

If the government opts for a phased integration model—gradually introducing facility-level baselines for coal plants post-2027—it will mark the definitive end of unpriced emissions for Australia's power sector. For utility owners, the reform underlines the urgent operational need to accelerate capital re-allocation toward renewable generation assets, firming infrastructure, and early retirement schedules.