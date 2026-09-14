Hyundai Joins Bill Gates-Backed Fusion Startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems in $1 Billion Funding Round

DEVENS, Mass. — South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has become an investor in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, the Massachusetts-based nuclear fusion company backed by Bill Gates, marking the automaker's first move into the fusion energy sector as it looks to help build the company's planned commercial power plants.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems, known as CFS, announced the investment on September 10, saying Hyundai joined as part of the company's recently completed $1 billion capital raise. The size of Hyundai's contribution was not disclosed, but the company said the investment marks the first step in a partnership between the two firms as they explore engineering and industrial collaboration on future commercial fusion plants known as ARC.

"Fusion energy has the potential to play an important role in addressing growing global energy demand while supporting a more sustainable future," said Hokeun Chung, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Group. Chung added that Hyundai intends to contribute more than just capital to the relationship. "CFS has demonstrated strong technical progress toward commercial fusion energy, and we look forward to exploring opportunities to contribute our industrial, engineering and infrastructure expertise as the industry advances," he said.

Bob Mumgaard, chief executive and co-founder of CFS, framed the partnership as part of a broader strategy to line up industrial partners ahead of the company's planned entry into commercial power generation. "As we prepare to put fusion energy on the grid in the early 2030s, we see partnerships with leading industrial and energy companies like Hyundai as an important component to helping us scale our ARC power plant business," Mumgaard said.

The $1 billion raise that brought Hyundai on board was completed in late July and pushed CFS's total capital raised since its founding to $4 billion, the company said, cementing its position as the best-funded private fusion company in the world. The round drew a mix of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and infrastructure and industrial investors, and stands as the largest single funding round in the fusion industry globally since CFS's own $1.8 billion Series B round in 2021. It follows an $863 million raise the company completed in 2025.

CFS was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and has built its approach around high-temperature superconducting, or HTS, magnets, a technology the company says is central to making fusion power commercially viable. The magnets are used to confine superheated plasma inside a donut-shaped chamber known as a tokamak, generating far stronger magnetic fields than earlier designs while keeping the overall reactor more compact.

That magnet architecture was first developed for SPARC, a demonstration tokamak that CFS is currently assembling at its headquarters in Devens, Massachusetts. SPARC is designed to demonstrate net energy gain, meaning it would produce more energy from the fusion reaction than is required to sustain it, on a commercially relevant basis. The company has said it is targeting that milestone for 2027.

The core physics assumptions underpinning CFS's next-generation commercial plant, known as ARC, received a further boost in June 2026, when a peer-reviewed research study formally validated the plasma physics models behind the design. According to those validated models, the ARC plant is expected to generate approximately 1.1 gigawatts of fusion power, translating into roughly 400 megawatts of net electricity delivered to the grid.

CFS is developing its first ARC commercial plant, called the Fall Line Fusion Power Station, in Chesterfield County, Virginia, with a startup targeted for the early 2030s. Regional utility Dominion Energy is collaborating with CFS on site development for the project. Technology giant Google and Italian energy supplier Eni, both of which are also investors in CFS, have separately signed long-term power purchase agreements to buy more than half of the plant's total electrical output once it comes online.

As part of preparations to begin delivering power commercially, CFS has submitted an interconnection application to PJM Interconnection, which operates the largest wholesale electricity market in the United States. The filing marks the first time any fusion developer has formally applied to connect a plant directly to a regional high-voltage grid, according to the company.

Hyundai's investment adds the automaker to a growing list of industrial and energy companies backing CFS as the fusion sector attracts increasing interest from strategic corporate investors rather than purely financial backers. The companies said they also plan to explore ways to support fusion energy development in South Korea, an area of interest as the country has prioritized fusion research under its national "7 SEED" initiative aimed at advancing next-generation energy technologies.

CFS's total funding puts it well ahead of rival fusion developers. The company's $4 billion in cumulative capital compares with roughly $1.5 billion each raised by U.S.-based competitors TAE Technologies and Helion Energy, and $752 million raised by Proxima Fusion, currently the best-funded fusion company in Europe. Altogether, CFS's funding represents close to 30% of the estimated $14.2 billion invested in fusion energy companies worldwide to date, excluding Chinese firms, for which detailed funding figures are not publicly available.

For Hyundai, the move into fusion follows the company's earlier bets on hydrogen fuel-cell technology as it looks to diversify its exposure across next-generation energy sources. Executives at the automaker have framed the investment as a long-term strategic play tied to rising global electricity demand, including demand driven by energy-intensive industries such as advanced manufacturing and data centers, rather than an immediate commercial venture.

Neither company has disclosed a specific timeline for when engineering collaboration under the new partnership might begin, and CFS said further details on the scope of the relationship, including any potential Korean fusion power projects, would be worked out as the companies continue discussions in the months ahead.