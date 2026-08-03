Ken Griffin has built Citadel into one of the most influential and profitable firms on Wall Street, spanning both a massive multi-strategy hedge fund and a separate market-making business that together have made Griffin one of the wealthiest people in the world. Here are 10 facts about the empire he built.

1. It started in a Harvard dorm room. Griffin began trading convertible bonds in 1987 while still an undergraduate at Harvard University, operating out of his dorm room with a computer, a fax machine and a telephone. He raised his initial trading capital, $265,000, from his mother, his grandmother and two non-family investors. By his senior year, he had grown that stake into $1 million in investor money using the same convertible-bond arbitrage strategy.

2. Citadel was officially founded on November 1, 1990. Griffin launched Citadel Investment Group with just $4.2 million in assets under management. He graduated from Harvard in 1989 with an economics degree, completing his studies in three years before formally starting the firm the following year.

3. Citadel's flagship fund now manages tens of billions of dollars. As of mid-2026, Citadel's hedge fund business managed approximately $67 billion to $69 billion in assets, according to figures reported by Bloomberg and other financial outlets, a dramatic expansion from the firm's original $4.2 million starting base more than three decades ago.

4. The flagship Wellington fund has posted a strong long-term track record. Citadel's primary multi-strategy fund, known as Wellington, has generated an annualized return of approximately 19% since its 1990 inception, according to figures reported by CNBC. The fund climbed 10.2% in 2025 alone, navigating a volatile year marked by sharp market swings and elevated trade tensions.

5. Citadel Securities is an entirely separate, and arguably larger, business. Beyond the hedge fund itself, Griffin also founded Citadel Securities, a major market-making firm that handles roughly 25% of all U.S. equity trading volume. The firm generated record trading revenue of $9.7 billion in 2024, with subsequent reporting indicating trading revenue climbed even higher, to $12.2 billion, in 2025.

6. Griffin retains overwhelming ownership of both businesses. Griffin's personal ownership stake in Citadel's hedge fund business is estimated at approximately 85%, based on regulatory filings and ratings reports cited by Bloomberg. His ownership stake in Citadel Securities is estimated separately at roughly 80%, according to a 2019 S&P Global Ratings report and subsequent analysis.

7. Griffin's real estate portfolio includes some of the most expensive homes ever sold. Griffin has made headline-grabbing property purchases over the years, including a $238 million penthouse in New York City, which at the time of its purchase ranked among the most expensive homes ever sold in the United States, and a $106 million mansion in London. His broader real estate holdings span trophy properties in Miami, Palm Beach, the Hamptons and Hawaii, in addition to office properties associated with Citadel's operations.

8. He has become one of the largest donors in Harvard's history. Griffin, Citadel's founder, donated $150 million to support need-based financial aid at his alma mater in 2014, which stood at the time as the largest single gift in Harvard's history. In April 2023, he donated an additional $300 million to Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences, a gift significant enough that the university renamed its Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in recognition of the donation.

9. Citadel recently stepped in to stabilize a major AI-focused hedge fund. In a notable transaction reported this summer, Citadel acquired the bulk of the public equity portfolio belonging to Situational Awareness, a hedge fund founded by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, after that fund's heavily AI-weighted holdings came under significant pressure amid a broader selloff in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

10. Griffin has publicly voiced skepticism about parts of the AI investment boom. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, Griffin said the artificial intelligence boom represents a mixture of genuine hype and, in his assessment, minimal productivity gains so far, a notably cautious public assessment from one of Wall Street's most prominent and closely watched money managers.

Griffin's overall personal net worth has been estimated in various reports throughout 2026 at figures ranging from roughly $45 billion to more than $51 billion, depending on the timing and methodology used by different financial publications, reflecting both the scale of his wealth and the inherent difficulty of precisely valuing a fortune built substantially on privately held business interests rather than publicly traded stock. Beyond his business and philanthropic activities, Griffin has also become a significant political donor over the years, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to political candidates and causes, further extending his influence well beyond the trading floors and offices of the two firms he built.