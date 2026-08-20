Marvell Shares Jump 7% as Google Chip Deal Confirms Custom AI Silicon Partnership, Analysts

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Shares of Marvell Technology jumped 7.48% Wednesday to $232.15, after the semiconductor company disclosed an expanded partnership with Google that Wall Street analysts described as a significant positive validation of Marvell's growing role in the custom silicon business supporting major cloud computing providers.

The disclosure, made through an 8-K regulatory filing, marks the first official confirmation that Marvell is developing an artificial intelligence accelerator chip for Google, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Srini Pajjuri. The filing lends credibility to previously unconfirmed reports regarding a project industry watchers had referred to as "Frozen v2," which had circulated informally before Wednesday's official disclosure. "We believe MRVL has been working with Google on providing XPU-attach solutions including CXL and NIC products," Pajjuri wrote in a note to clients. "While unconfirmed reports have previously circulated regarding a project referred to as 'Frozen v2,' this 8-K filing represents the first official confirmation that Marvell is developing an AI accelerator for Google, validating of the company's expanding role in hyperscaler custom silicon, which previously included engagements with AMZN and MSFT."

Pajjuri, who maintains an Outperform rating on Marvell, offered additional context on the broader scale of Google's chip procurement plans, projecting that the search giant will obtain roughly $80 billion to $90 billion worth of tensor processing units from Broadcom and MediaTek next year. While it remains unclear whether Marvell will capture a portion of that existing spending or contribute to an expansion of the overall custom silicon market, Pajjuri characterized the long-term significance of the Marvell-Google partnership as substantial regardless of how that question is ultimately resolved.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers echoed that positive assessment, describing the expanded partnership as a "notable incremental positive" for Marvell. Rakers maintains an Outperform rating on the stock along with a $240 price target, a level that implies continued potential upside from Wednesday's trading price following the stock's sharp single-day gain.

According to the disclosed terms of the expanded partnership, Marvell will work with Google across "a comprehensive range of custom silicon programs that attach to the TPU ecosystem, including AI inference accelerators, storage controllers, network interface controllers, memory interface controllers, and near-memory compute." That breadth of collaboration positions Marvell as a broader infrastructure partner supporting Google's tensor processing unit ecosystem, extending beyond a single chip design into multiple interconnected components of Google's custom AI hardware architecture.

As part of the agreement, Marvell issued Google a warrant on Aug. 18 granting the option to purchase up to 58.97 million Marvell shares at an exercise price of $206.58 per share, according to the filing. Such warrant arrangements are relatively common in strategic technology partnerships, often serving to align the interests of both companies over the life of a multiyear collaboration while providing the receiving company, in this case Google, with a financial stake in the success of the underlying business relationship.

Wednesday's confirmation adds Google to a growing list of major hyperscale cloud computing providers with which Marvell has established custom silicon partnerships. According to Pajjuri's analysis, Marvell's engagements in this space had previously included work with Amazon and Microsoft, positioning the company as an increasingly central player in the broader trend of major cloud providers developing custom, in-house chip designs tailored to their specific artificial intelligence workloads, rather than relying exclusively on general-purpose processors from traditional chipmakers.

The custom silicon business has emerged as one of the most closely watched growth areas within the broader semiconductor industry over the past several years, as major cloud computing companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta have increasingly sought to design their own specialized chips for training and running artificial intelligence models, seeking to reduce their dependence on merchant silicon providers such as Nvidia while optimizing performance and cost for their specific computing needs. Companies like Marvell and Broadcom have positioned themselves as key design and manufacturing partners supporting that shift, helping hyperscalers translate their custom chip specifications into manufacturable silicon products.

Marvell's stock reaction Wednesday stood out against a broader semiconductor sector that showed mixed performance during the same session. According to trading data, Broadcom shares fell 4.64% to $362.38 on the same day, while Arista Networks declined 3.24% to $186.93, illustrating that Wednesday's gains were concentrated specifically around Marvell's disclosed partnership news rather than reflecting a uniform rally across all semiconductor and networking infrastructure stocks. Google's own shares showed more modest movement in response to the news, with Alphabet's Class A shares, trading under the ticker GOOGL, up 0.43% to $345.69, and its Class C shares, trading under GOOG, up 0.39% to $342.62.

The disclosure comes amid a broader wave of significant corporate developments across the technology sector this week, including reports that xAI's Grok 4.6 model has expanded availability on Amazon Web Services' Bedrock platform, and continued policy debate in Pennsylvania regarding the state's approach to fast-tracking data center permitting ahead of upcoming elections, according to related coverage circulating alongside Wednesday's Marvell news.

Marvell has continued to position itself within the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout through a series of strategic announcements throughout the year, including recent developments involving Nvidia's Spectrum X co-packaged optics switches entering mass production, with forecasts suggesting shipments could reach 100,000 units in 2027, according to related industry reporting. Analysts covering Marvell have increasingly focused on the company's positioning within this broader ecosystem of custom silicon design and advanced networking infrastructure supporting the continued expansion of large-scale AI data center deployments across the industry's major cloud computing providers.

With Wednesday's official confirmation of the Marvell-Google partnership now validated through regulatory disclosure rather than informal industry speculation, investors and analysts are likely to continue closely monitoring how the scope and financial terms of the collaboration evolve over time, particularly regarding the specific portion of Google's substantial annual tensor processing unit procurement budget that Marvell's expanded chip design work may ultimately capture as the partnership matures in the years ahead.