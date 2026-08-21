SEOUL — Samsung Electronics is preparing to announce its largest-ever shareholder return package, potentially worth as much as 110 trillion won, or roughly $79 billion, as the South Korean tech giant looks to distribute record profits generated by surging demand for artificial intelligence-related memory chips.

According to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, Samsung plans to disclose the new shareholder return program Friday, with the company's board scheduled to meet around 4 p.m. local time, after the close of the Korean stock market. The company was expected to release details of the plan shortly after the board meeting concluded.

Estimates of the exact size of the package have varied somewhat across outlets in the days leading up to the announcement, though all point toward a historic figure. Reuters, citing a report from MoneyToday based on unidentified industry sources, said Samsung's programme would be worth more than 100 trillion won, or roughly $71.75 billion, funded through 50% of the company's free cash flow and including a special dividend. A separate report circulated by Bloombit put the expected figure closer to 150 trillion won, or approximately $108.4 billion, describing it as the centerpiece of a plan built primarily around a large one-time special dividend and a possible share buyback. According to that report, Samsung's cumulative free cash flow for the 2024-to-2026 period is estimated at roughly 319 trillion won, or $230.6 billion, which under the company's policy of returning 50% of free cash flow to shareholders would leave approximately 160 trillion won, or $115.6 billion, available for distribution. After accounting for 39.1 trillion won, or $28.3 billion, already paid out or scheduled under the existing program, nearly 120 trillion won, or $86.7 billion, would remain available.

A senior company official cited in that report said cash generation had improved sharply as the memory chip market recovered, adding that the company intended to announce a measure investors would clearly feel, though some investors had speculated the total package could reach as high as 200 trillion won, or roughly $144.5 billion, a figure the report suggested was unlikely given Samsung's stated commitment to its existing 50%-of-free-cash-flow policy framework.

The anticipated announcement comes as Samsung's current three-year shareholder return program, first announced in January 2024, approaches its scheduled conclusion at the end of this year. Under that framework, Samsung has committed to returning 50% of free cash flow generated between 2024 and 2026 to shareholders, while maintaining an annual regular dividend of 9.8 trillion won, according to the company's own investor relations disclosures. Samsung's policy has also included provisions allowing for early or additional returns of capital beyond regular dividends if the company forecasts a significant surplus, along with language indicating flexibility to consider a new policy ahead of the current program's expiration, taking into account merger and acquisition activity and overall cash positions.

The scale of Samsung's anticipated capital return reflects the company's extraordinary recent financial performance amid the broader AI-driven memory chip supercycle. According to The Korea Times, Samsung Electronics' second-quarter net profit surged nearly 1,300% year over year to 90 trillion won, driven by strong demand for semiconductors tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Industry observers cited by the same outlet expect the company to return more than 100 trillion won specifically through a special dividend, based on an estimated annual operating profit of 390 trillion won for the full year, with some estimates cited elsewhere putting that operating profit figure closer to 380 trillion won, or roughly $274.6 billion, which would put Samsung on track for the largest free cash flow generation in its corporate history.

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Samsung shares have already responded strongly to the mounting anticipation surrounding the announcement. According to The Korea Times, the stock rose nearly 3% on South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index as of early afternoon trading, extending gains tied to the broader wave of investor enthusiasm surrounding shareholder returns across the South Korean memory chip sector this week.

The expected announcement follows closely on the heels of a similarly historic move by rival chipmaker SK Hynix, which unveiled a 40 trillion won, or roughly $28.6 billion, share buyback and cancellation program earlier this week, according to the Manila Times. That plan marked the largest shareholder return commitment ever undertaken by a publicly listed South Korean company at the time of its announcement, a distinction Samsung's expected package now appears poised to surpass. Separately, SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker behind Samsung, has reportedly agreed to pay 60% of this year's employee bonuses in company shares, with the remaining 40% to be paid in cash under a preliminary wage agreement, with that remaining cash portion scheduled for payment in 2027.

Beyond the anticipated special dividend, Samsung continues to balance its capital return commitments against substantial ongoing investment needs. According to a report from Newskarnataka, Samsung's broader corporate value-enhancement plan includes commitments to invest more than 110 trillion won in facilities and research and development during 2026 alone, aimed at strengthening the company's position within the AI semiconductor era. Samsung is also pursuing additional growth opportunities in advanced robotics, medical technology, automotive electronics and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning businesses, meaning the company must weigh its capital return plans against continued heavy spending across both its core chip manufacturing operations and these newer strategic growth areas.

Samsung has declined to comment publicly on the various reports regarding the size and structure of the anticipated shareholder return package ahead of Friday's scheduled board meeting. As the announcement approaches, market analysts and investors are likely to closely watch not only the final size of the disclosed package, but also its specific composition between regular dividends, a special dividend, and any potential share buyback component, given the significant implications such a large capital return commitment could carry for broader investor sentiment toward South Korea's dominant memory chip sector heading into the remainder of 2026.