DOJ Expands Beef Price Probe To Kroger, Walmart, Publix And Five Other Major Grocery Chains Over Rising Prices

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is expanding its antitrust investigation into beef affordability to include eight of the country's largest grocery retailers, seeking detailed records on pricing, costs and profit margins as consumers continue facing sharply elevated beef prices at supermarkets nationwide.

The department's Antitrust Division announced the expanded probe Tuesday in a post on X, confirming that letters had been sent to Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Albertsons, Aldi, Ahold Delhaize USA, Costco and Amazon.

"Beef prices are a critical concern to Americans, and a priority for this Justice Department," the department wrote in its announcement.

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. signed the letters, which were dated July 16, according to copies obtained by Newsweek. In the letters, Woodward described beef pricing as "a matter of critical concern to the American public, and a priority for the United States Department of Justice." The department requested detailed information covering the companies' retail sales and pricing, costs and profit margins for beef products, their internal analyses of market trends, and their wholesale arrangements with meatpacking companies, spanning the period from 2020 through 2026.

The expanded retail-level scrutiny builds on an earlier phase of the investigation. According to Fox Business, the DOJ launched an initial antitrust probe in May targeting the so-called "Big Four" meatpackers, JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and National Beef, companies the department says collectively control more than 85% of the U.S. beef processing market. Tuesday's announcement extends that scrutiny further down the supply chain to the retail level, where consumers directly purchase beef products.

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The investigation comes amid a dramatic run-up in beef prices over the past several years. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data cited by Forbes, the average price of ground beef climbed from $3.95 per pound in December 2020 to $6.89 per pound in July 2026, an increase of roughly 74%, far outpacing the broader inflation rate of 3.4% recorded over a comparable period. Uncooked beef prices specifically were up 9.4% from a year earlier as of July, according to the same data.

Analysts have pointed to several converging factors behind the sustained price increases, including a national cattle herd that has fallen to its lowest level in roughly 75 years, driven by prolonged drought conditions and other supply pressures affecting ranchers across the country.

According to Reuters, the Antitrust Division's broader investigation into meatpackers began after President Donald Trump publicly accused those companies of manipulating beef prices. That scrutiny has already produced tangible legal consequences for at least one major processor: Tyson Foods agreed earlier this year to settle a class-action lawsuit for $82.5 million after grocers accused the company of deliberately restricting beef supply in order to inflate prices across the United States.

Beef affordability has emerged as a persistent political challenge for the Trump administration throughout the year. In August, Trump announced he would temporarily suspend tariffs on certain beef imports in an effort to bring cheaper meat into the domestic market, framing the move as a way to ease pressure on American consumers while giving the country's cattle herd time to rebuild.

"As we work to rebuild this herd and help our ranchers, for the next 90 days, the United States will allow up to 300,000 metric tons of product for ground beef to be imported with no out of quota tariff," Trump wrote in an Aug. 21 post on Truth Social. "We have a commitment that this beef will be sold at 25 percent below current market prices. This deal will reduce prices for Americans while giving space for our Great American Beef Herd to grow again."

That decision drew immediate pushback from cattle ranchers and some Republican lawmakers, who argued the temporary import expansion could ultimately undercut the same domestic producers the administration says it wants to support. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., was among the most vocal critics of the plan.

"If you think that providing subsidized beef for some period of time is going to make farmers happy and prices go down on a systemic basis, you're wrong," Tillis said. "It doesn't happen."

According to Fox Business, the expanded retail-level investigation is intended in part to give ranchers an additional avenue for addressing pricing pressures beyond the powerful meatpacking companies that stand between cattle producers and grocery store shelves, following the backlash Trump's tariff-suspension plan generated within the farming community.

The eight companies now facing DOJ scrutiny represent a broad cross-section of the American grocery industry, spanning traditional supermarket chains, warehouse clubs and online retail. Newsweek's review of the letters noted that the specific ground beef products and pricing referenced varied by retailer, including offerings such as Kroger's 80/20 Ground Beef Tray, Publix Market Ground Beef, Walmart's All Natural 80% Lean/20% Fat Ground Beef Chuck, and comparable products sold under Albertsons' Signature Select brand, Aldi's Simply Nature organic line, Ahold Delhaize's Nature's Promise brand, Costco's Miami Beef offering and Amazon Grocery's own private-label ground beef.

The Justice Department has not publicly detailed the specific legal theory underlying its investigation into the retailers beyond describing the probe broadly as concerning "beef affordability." Several of the companies contacted for comment, including Publix and Walmart, did not immediately respond to media inquiries regarding the investigation, according to multiple outlets that reached out following the DOJ's announcement.

With the letters seeking six years of detailed pricing, cost and margin data from each of the eight companies, the investigation is expected to take considerable time to develop, and it remains unclear what, if any, enforcement action might ultimately follow depending on what the requested records reveal. For now, the expanded probe signals that federal officials view potential anticompetitive practices at the retail level, not just among meatpackers, as a possible contributing factor behind the sustained rise in beef prices that has continued weighing on American consumers' grocery budgets throughout 2026.