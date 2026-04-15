LOS ANGELES — A daring Australian YouTube creator has captured global attention by taking a humble 1988 Ford Festiva, cutting it cleanly in half lengthwise, and engineering what is likely the narrowest street-legal car ever to roam public roads. The video, titled "I Built the THINNEST Street Legal Car," has exploded to nearly 4 million views since its March 20, 2026 release.

Prop Department, known for ambitious and often absurd automotive projects, started with one of the smallest mass-produced cars in history — the boxy, front-wheel-drive Festiva. After chopping the vehicle down the middle, the team widened the remaining structure just enough to fit a single driver in a motorcycle-like seating position while maintaining legal roadworthiness.

The final creation resembles a rolling cheese sandwich on wheels — barely wider than a motorcycle yet fully enclosed with a roof, windshield and doors. It retains the original engine, transmission and most running gear, now squeezed into an impossibly slim chassis. The builder claims it is fully registered and insured for street use in Australia, where authorities reportedly "would hate" the quirky machine.

Engineering Challenges and Clever Solutions

Constructing the ultra-narrow car presented massive hurdles. The team had to reinforce the halved body to prevent flexing, redesign the suspension geometry, and fabricate custom brackets for lights, mirrors and safety equipment to meet road regulations. Steering, braking and throttle linkages were rerouted to accommodate the driver's offset seating position.

Despite its paper-thin profile, the car maintains surprising stability at low speeds and can navigate tight urban spaces with ease. Top speed remains modest, but the video shows it successfully completing road tests, including highway merges and tight turns that highlight its unusual handling characteristics.

Prop Department documented every step of the multi-week build, from the dramatic saw cut through the donor vehicle to final paint and detailing. The project blends humor, engineering ingenuity and viral entertainment — a formula that has built the channel a loyal following for over-the-top automotive experiments.

Why the Video Went Viral

Viewers have flooded the comments with laughter and admiration. Many praise the sheer absurdity and creativity, while car enthusiasts debate the vehicle's practicality and legality. Clips of the car squeezing through narrow alleys and parking in impossibly tight spots have spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The build taps into a growing fascination with micro-mobility and unconventional vehicles. In an era of rising fuel costs, traffic congestion and parking shortages, the thinnest car concept resonates with those dreaming of efficient urban transport. Some compare it to historical narrow vehicles like the Peel P50 or modern electric trikes, though few have achieved full street legality with such dramatic proportions.

Automotive experts note the project highlights both the possibilities and limitations of extreme vehicle modification. While impressive as a one-off, scaling such designs for production would face significant safety, manufacturing and regulatory barriers. Crash protection in a vehicle this narrow would be challenging, and occupant comfort is clearly secondary to novelty.

Broader Context in Custom Car Culture

Prop Department joins a long tradition of garage inventors pushing automotive boundaries. From backyard rocket cars to jet-powered bicycles, creators have long entertained audiences by reimagining what a car can be. This latest build stands out for its combination of technical execution and meme-worthy visuals.

Similar projects have emerged in recent years, including heavily modified kei cars in Japan and electric micro-vehicles in Europe. However, few match the visual shock value of a car sliced in half. The Festiva's transformation has inspired copycat ideas and sparked discussions about future personal mobility solutions.

Reactions and Cultural Impact

Australian media and police have taken notice, with some officers jokingly commenting on the vehicle's potential to frustrate traffic enforcement. Internationally, the video has drawn coverage from automotive websites and meme pages, cementing its status as one of 2026's early viral hits.

Critics argue the project glorifies unsafe modifications, while supporters celebrate it as harmless fun and creative expression. The builder has emphasized that the car was thoroughly tested and complies with local regulations, though he admits it is primarily a showpiece rather than daily transportation.

The channel's previous projects, including giant magnet fishing expeditions and concept car recreations, show a consistent pattern of high-production-value entertainment. This latest effort reinforces Prop Department's reputation for delivering engaging, well-documented builds that blend engineering with comedy.

Future Possibilities

Following the video's success, speculation has grown about potential follow-ups. Could an even narrower electric version emerge? Or perhaps a production kit for enthusiasts? The creator has hinted at more extreme projects but has not confirmed specifics.

In the wider automotive world, the stunt underscores growing interest in alternative vehicle forms. As cities grapple with congestion and emissions, concepts like ultra-narrow cars could influence future urban mobility designs, even if only as inspiration rather than direct blueprints.

For now, the thinnest street legal car serves primarily as entertainment and conversation starter. Its ability to turn heads and generate millions of views proves that creativity, combined with solid execution, still captivates audiences in the crowded YouTube landscape.

As the video continues circulating, it reminds viewers that sometimes the most memorable innovations come not from billion-dollar labs but from a garage armed with a saw, determination and a sense of humor. Whether it inspires the next generation of builders or simply provides laughs, this halved Festiva has earned its place in viral automotive history.