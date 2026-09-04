Lululemon Shares Sink 17% As Third Guidance Cut This Year Overshadows Earnings Beat Amid CEO Transition

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Lululemon Athletica Inc. plunged $20.98, or 17.23%, to $100.79, after the athleisure retailer cut its full-year guidance for the third time this fiscal year, overshadowing a quarterly earnings beat and deepening a difficult stretch for the once-high-flying apparel company.

Lululemon reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.92 per share, well ahead of the $1.80 analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.415 billion, down 4% from the same period a year earlier and slightly below the $2.461 billion Wall Street had projected. Comparable sales fell 9% to 10% globally during the quarter, depending on the specific measure cited, with North America continuing to serve as the company's weakest region, posting an 8% revenue decline.

Much of the earnings beat was driven by a one-time benefit rather than underlying operational strength. Lululemon received $134.5 million in tariff refunds under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, along with an additional $4.1 million in associated interest, during the quarter, a windfall that significantly boosted reported profitability even as core sales trends continued to deteriorate.

The steepest concern for investors centered on Lululemon's updated full-year guidance. The company now expects full-year net revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.5 billion, representing a decline of 5% to 7% compared with the prior year. Full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance was cut to a range of $9.48 to $9.73, down sharply from the company's previous guidance of $10.95 to $11.15 per share. For the current fiscal quarter, Lululemon guided for revenue between $2.29 billion and $2.32 billion, representing a 10% to 11% year-over-year decline, alongside quarterly earnings per share guidance of just 93 cents to 98 cents, far below the $2.41 analysts had been anticipating.

Meghan Frank, Lululemon's interim co-chief executive and chief financial officer, addressed the guidance cut directly in the company's earnings release.

"While we continue to navigate some challenging dynamics, we are taking a prudent approach with our revised full-year outlook," Frank said.

Management attributed part of the weaker outlook to a significant slowdown in the company's China mainland segment, alongside continued softness in North American traffic and ongoing markdown pressure across its core product categories. The company's updated third-quarter guidance specifically anticipates "mid-teens" percentage declines in North America, a notably steeper deterioration than the roughly 8% decline the region posted in the quarter just reported.

Thursday's disappointing results mark the third time Lululemon has cut its full-year guidance during fiscal 2026, following earlier guidance reductions tied to weakening North American demand and broader competitive pressure within the athletic apparel category. The stock entered Thursday's earnings report already down nearly 42% for the year, reflecting sustained investor concern over the company's ability to reverse its slowing growth trajectory.

The earnings report also arrived at a pivotal moment for Lululemon's leadership. Nike veteran Heidi O'Neill is set to officially take over as the company's permanent chief executive next week, following a transition period during which Frank has served in an interim capacity alongside her existing CFO responsibilities. The timing of the disappointing results just ahead of O'Neill's formal start has added an additional layer of scrutiny to the leadership transition, with investors now watching closely for how the incoming CEO plans to address the company's deepening sales challenges.

Among the company's most prominent shareholders, investor Michael Burry, known for his prescient bet against the U.S. housing market chronicled in "The Big Short," offered a pointed response to Thursday's results. Burry, whose largest current portfolio holding is Lululemon, described the stock's performance in a post on Substack following the earnings release.

"Today, lululemon is the trickster in my portfolio," Burry wrote. "This time the trickster is my largest position, and it does seem determined to take me where mermaids fear to tread."

According to market commentator Sam Badawi, Burry has indicated plans to buy additional shares aggressively if the stock falls further below $100, and has suggested a potential private equity takeover could represent a plausible long-term outcome for the company given its depressed valuation relative to historical levels.

Thursday's after-hours decline pushed Lululemon shares below their previous 52-week low of $104.44, a level the stock briefly dipped beneath during after-hours trading before settling at its current price. The stock's post-earnings collapse effectively erased a modest 1.42% gain the shares had posted during Thursday's regular trading session ahead of the earnings release.

Lululemon's presentation to investors attempted to frame international expansion as a continued source of growth opportunity, noting that the company had introduced its brand to new markets during the quarter even as overall comparable sales declined globally. Constant-dollar analysis showed comparable sales falling 10% after adjusting for a 1% foreign exchange headwind, reinforcing that the sales weakness reflected genuine operational challenges rather than simply currency fluctuations.

Despite the stock's steep decline, some analysts have pointed to Lululemon's valuation as increasingly attractive on a fundamental basis, with shares now trading at roughly 11 times forward earnings following the sharp post-earnings drop, a level considerably below the premium multiples the stock commanded during its period of stronger growth. Whether that lower valuation represents a genuine buying opportunity or reflects appropriately diminished expectations for the company's near-term prospects remains a point of active debate among investors following Thursday's results.

Lululemon's struggles this year have unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying competition within the athletic and athleisure apparel category, with rivals continuing to gain market share in segments where Lululemon has historically maintained a dominant position. The company's ongoing challenges in North America, its largest and historically most profitable market, have proven particularly difficult to reverse despite multiple rounds of strategic adjustments throughout the fiscal year.

With incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill set to formally assume leadership next week, investors and analysts will be watching closely for early signals of her strategic priorities and whether she can articulate a credible path toward stabilizing the company's North American sales trends and restoring investor confidence following a fiscal year marked by repeated guidance cuts and a steep decline in the company's share price.