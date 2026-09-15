Royal Biographer Reveals Prince William and Kate Middleton's Secret Date Before That Famous Fashion Show

LONDON — A new account from a longtime royal biographer is rewriting a key chapter of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales's origin story, revealing the couple had already been on a private date together months before the 2002 charity fashion show long credited with sparking William's romantic interest in his university friend.

For years, royal lore has held that William first became romantically attracted to Kate after watching her walk the runway at a student charity fashion show called "Don't Walk" in March 2002, sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent. Seated in the front row, William reportedly turned to a friend after seeing Kate appear in a see-through tunic made of gold and black fabric, trimmed with blue ribbon and worn over a black bandeau bra and bikini bottoms, and remarked, "She's hot!"

But royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says that account leaves out a crucial earlier moment. Writing for The Daily Mail, Seward revealed new details about the couple's relationship timeline. "What no one knew back then — but I can exclusively reveal now — is that the couple had already been on a date," Seward wrote.

William and Kate first met in the fall of 2001 as first-year students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where both were initially studying art history. William would later switch to geography, while Kate went on to graduate with her art history degree. According to Seward, the pivotal early date took place during the Christmas holidays that year, when William made a lengthy drive to see Kate. "William had driven for more than an hour to pick up Catherine from her parents' home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, then take her for a drink at a nearby pub, the Old Boot Inn at Stanford Dingley," Seward wrote. "In the snug surroundings of a country pub with dark wood furnishings and a fire going, there was a crucial shift in their fledgling relationship."

That evening, according to Seward's account, Kate helped William work through a personal dilemma. William had grown bored with the art history coursework but felt trapped by his own reluctance to quit. "But he felt he couldn't quit, for fear of being branded a loser," Seward wrote, adding that it was during this date that Kate suggested he consider switching majors, and the two worked through the possible alternatives together.

Seward suggested the moment carried significance beyond simple academic advice, offering William something he rarely encountered in his social circle. "Surrounded as he was by people who almost always said 'yes,' it was difficult for William in those days to form concrete opinions, but here was someone genuinely interested in his dilemma, coming up with a solution," Seward wrote. "She might be a good-looking young woman, but Catherine Middleton was also someone with a wise head whom he could consult on an equal footing."

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William returned to St. Andrews in January and formally switched his course of study from art history to geography. Two months later came the now-famous fashion show, where Kate's runway appearance would go on to become one of the most widely circulated images of the decade. Seward argued the fashion show's cultural impact has somewhat overshadowed what had already developed between the couple by that point. "But while she might have looked stunning, she already had more than a lovelorn William's admiration — she also had his trust," Seward wrote.

By the fall of 2002, Queen Elizabeth II made what Seward described as a striking decision at the time, permitting William and Kate to live together as roommates even though the pair were already romantically involved, alongside two additional roommates, Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale, whose presence helped keep the developing relationship out of public view. That arrangement played a significant role in allowing William and Kate to keep their relationship private until it was first publicly confirmed in April 2004, more than two years after it began.

Seward drew a direct contrast between William's approach to courtship and that of his parents, Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who married in July 1981 after having spent time together on only about 13 occasions before their wedding. "Catherine and William were seeing each other that many times in a week" during their college years, Seward wrote. She also noted how dramatically social expectations had shifted in the decades between the two royal courtships, writing that three decades earlier, an unmarried couple living together "would have killed Catherine's chances of marrying William stone dead." According to Seward, Queen Elizabeth's willingness to depart from that earlier tradition gave William room "to develop a profound and lasting relationship at his own pace."

The now-iconic fashion show garment itself has its own story. The outfit was designed by Kate's St. Andrews classmate Charlotte Todd, who said the assignment behind the look carried an unintentionally fitting theme. "It was called 'The Art of Seduction,' which is quite apt, really," Todd told People. "I didn't know who Kate Middleton was and I didn't put her in it. It was just pure chance!" Todd said the garment, originally conceived as a skirt rather than a dress, cost less than $50 to produce. It later sold at auction in 2011, the same year William and Kate married, for $125,000.

Reflecting on her unexpected role in royal history, Todd told People she remains struck by the moment's significance. "A small part of me will always be part of royal history," she said. "It's madness!"

Seward's account adds new texture to a relationship that has been extensively chronicled since William and Kate's engagement in 2010 and their 2011 wedding, offering a more grounded counterpoint to the widely repeated fashion-show origin story: not a sudden spark on a runway, but a quiet drive to a country pub months earlier, where a friendship first began shifting into something more.