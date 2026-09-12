Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie drew renewed attention to her family's ongoing ordeal Thursday when she referred to her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, using the past tense during a segment about an upcoming trip to Ireland, seven months after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

The moment came as Savannah and her fellow hosts discussed plans for the entire Today team to broadcast live from Ireland on Oct. 16. As the conversation turned to her family's heritage, Savannah began describing her mother's background before catching herself mid-sentence.

"My mother's family w-, my mother was Irish, her grandmother," Savannah said. "They were from Galway."

The brief remark, delivered in her usual upbeat on-air demeanor, quickly drew attention given the ongoing and unresolved nature of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. A source close to the family has since denied that Savannah's use of the past tense was intended to confirm her mother's death, and authorities continue to investigate the case as an active, open matter.

A case that has gripped the country for seven months

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, after being dropped off by her son-in-law at approximately 9:50 p.m. She was reported missing the following day, Feb. 1, after failing to arrive at a friend's home to watch a church service. Guthrie, who lived alone and was known to be sharp and independent despite requiring daily medication and having limited mobility, had been a regular presence in her community and church before she disappeared.

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The FBI has released surveillance images showing an armed individual appearing to tamper with a security camera at Guthrie's front door around the time of her disappearance, though the exact date and circumstances captured in that footage remain under investigation. No suspects have been publicly named, and no proof of life has been provided by anyone claiming responsibility for her disappearance.

The case took a disturbing turn when a ransom note, reportedly sent to the family on Feb. 6, 2026, claimed that Nancy had died shortly after being taken. Law enforcement asked that the note be kept confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation, and it was not made public until the Pima County Sheriff's Office released it on July 31. The note read, in part, "We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared," before demanding a payment in Bitcoin and warning that she would be killed if the ransom was not paid. A separate note claiming her death stated that whoever sent it had not "fully grasp[ed] the seriousness of her physical condition."

Investigators later determined that at least one ransom-related communication was fraudulent. Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty on July 2 to two felony counts of harassment by telecommunications device after admitting he had posed as a kidnapper and contacted Guthrie's family seeking information about the investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10 under a plea agreement calling for five years of probation.

Investigation remains active, authorities say

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has continued to work alongside the FBI on the case, with officials stressing as recently as early September that the investigation remains ongoing despite the absence of a named suspect.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance," the department said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI. DNA and video analyses remain ongoing, supported by laboratories nationwide. Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed."

Read more Savannah Guthrie Begs Mother's Kidnappers: 'Do the Right Thing' as Nancy Nears Six Months Missing Savannah Guthrie Begs Mother's Kidnappers: 'Do the Right Thing' as Nancy Nears Six Months Missing

The department urged anyone with information, however small, to come forward, directing tips to 88-CRIME or the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A family living with uncertainty

Savannah has periodically stepped back from her broadcasting duties throughout the ordeal, including pausing her coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo to take part in the search for her mother. She has also spoken publicly and emotionally about the toll the case has taken on her and her siblings.

In August, marking six months since her mother's disappearance, Savannah shared a message on social media describing her family's efforts to stay strong while continuing to press for information. She has previously acknowledged the possibility that her mother may no longer be alive, while maintaining that the family's grief has not weakened its resolve to learn what happened.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, while the FBI has separately offered up to $50,000 for information leading to her recovery or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Ireland trip carries added significance

The Today show's planned broadcast from Ireland next month traces back to a 2025 conversation between Savannah and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, during which she expressed a long-standing desire to visit the country. For Savannah, the trip now carries an added layer of meaning tied to her mother's ancestry, with Galway representing a direct link to her maternal family history during what remains one of the most painful chapters of her life.

Thursday's on-air moment, brief as it was, underscored how deeply the search for Nancy Guthrie continues to weigh on her daughter, even during segments unrelated to the case. As the investigation stretches past the seven-month mark with no resolution, Savannah and her siblings continue to balance public visibility with private uncertainty, hoping that renewed attention might yet produce the answers they have been seeking since January.