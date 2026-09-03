Nancy Guthrie Case Not Cold, Says Ex-FBI Agent, As Investigation Hits Seven-Month Mark With No Suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has crossed the seven-month mark without a named suspect, prompting a retired FBI agent to push back on speculation that the case is going cold.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Tucson in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. She was reported missing after failing to show up for a church service with friends that Sunday, following a family dinner and game night the previous evening. Doorbell camera footage recovered after her disappearance showed a masked suspect outside her home the same day she vanished.

Despite months of searches, DNA analysis, thousands of public tips and the release of two notes investigators believe may have come from Guthrie's abductor, the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have not named a suspect. The notes, sent to Tucson television station KOLD in February, were made public by investigators in late July, prompting what the sheriff's office described as a modest increase in tips from the public.

Retired FBI agent Scott Augenbaum told Tucson news station KOLD that the absence of a named suspect after seven months does not mean investigators have abandoned the case.

"This is by no means a cold case. A cold case is something that has been closed, it's been put away... So in my opinion, this case is not closed at all. It's still being held very tightly guarded by law enforcement, which I would expect at this point in time," Augenbaum said.

Augenbaum said investigations of this nature can fall anywhere along a wide spectrum, from cases with essentially no viable leads to situations in which investigators have a strong idea of who is responsible but must first build a case that will hold up in court.

"There were cases where we didn't really have any leads or anything like that and we just played that close. There were situations where we kind of had a really amazing idea. We knew who did it, but we had to build the case against that person. So it could be anywhere between those two things and somewhere in the middle," Augenbaum said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly reiterated that the investigation remains active, even as the sheriff's office has declined to hold regular press conferences updating the public on the case's progress. Augenbaum said that approach, while frustrating to those following the case, is consistent with standard investigative practice.

"When I was with the FBI, you know, we didn't tell anyone until we had a bad guy in handcuffs. We weren't giving regular updates, and that drives a lot of people crazy," Augenbaum said.

In its most recent public statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that forensic work continues with support from laboratories across the country.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI. DNA and video analyses remain ongoing, supported by laboratories nationwide. Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed," the department said.

The statement also renewed the department's appeal to the public for any information that could help move the case forward.

"We appreciate those who have come forward and urge anyone with credible, actionable information to contact investigators. Even small details may be significant. Please contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. At this time, we do not have any additional information to provide," the department said.

Augenbaum, who cautioned that he is not a DNA expert, said the slow pace of forensic analysis in high-profile cases like this one often reflects a broader tension between thoroughness and public pressure for quick answers, a dynamic he compared to debates over civil liberties following the passage of the Patriot Act after the Sept. 11 attacks.

"That's a balance that people have right now between feeling secure and civil. We went through this when the Patriot Act was enacted after 9-11. People don't want to trade their liberties for security," Augenbaum said.

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The case has drawn sustained national attention given Guthrie's connection to her daughter, one of the most recognizable faces in American television news. In the weeks immediately following the disappearance, the roads surrounding the Guthrie home in the Catalina Foothills were reportedly packed with media crews and members of the public, though that presence has thinned considerably as the investigation has stretched on without a resolution.

The FBI previously described the suspect seen in doorbell footage as a man standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, wearing a black 25-liter backpack. As of earlier this year, the bureau said it had collected more than 13,000 tips from the public related to the case. A reward for information leading to Guthrie's whereabouts or the identification of those involved in her disappearance has grown to more than $1.2 million.

Investigators have pursued multiple leads throughout the case, including questioning at least two potential persons of interest who were later released without charges, and executing at least one search warrant tied to the investigation that did not result in an arrest. Sheriff Nanos has also implemented crackdowns on unauthorized activity, including from online content creators, in the neighborhood surrounding Guthrie's home, citing ongoing complaints from residents about disruptive behavior tied to public interest in the case.

Nanos has separately faced scrutiny over his own conduct during the course of the investigation, including a report to the Pima County Board of Supervisors that a county supervisor described as containing significant deficiencies, though Nanos has continued to lead the department's response to the case.

As the investigation moves further past the half-year mark, authorities have given no indication of when, or whether, a breakthrough might be imminent. For now, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it will continue withholding a formal press conference on the case until there is a significant development to share, leaving the Guthrie family, along with the broader public following the case, to await further updates from investigators working largely out of public view.