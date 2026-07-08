TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired FBI special agent is calling for a nationwide push to publicize images of a masked figure captured on security footage the night Nancy Guthrie disappeared, arguing that a more aggressive media campaign, including targeted outreach to Spanish-speaking communities, may be essential to solving the case as it stretches into its fifth month without a named suspect.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has closely followed the investigation into the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, said keeping the case visible in the public eye remains critical to generating the tips investigators need. "I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this," Coffindaffer said in a recent televised interview. "Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it. But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical."

At the center of Coffindaffer's proposed strategy is the masked individual known online as "porch guy," the only confirmed visual evidence tied to a suspected abductor. The figure was captured on Guthrie's video doorbell camera on the night of her disappearance, apparently armed and attempting to gain entry to her home. Coffindaffer is calling for what she described as a full-scale blitz campaign built around that footage, urging the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department to distribute stills from the video across local and national media outlets, online platforms and community spaces until the image becomes unavoidable. She has also emphasized the importance of Spanish-language outreach, arguing that any public awareness effort that fails to include messaging in Spanish risks missing potential witnesses and tipsters within key communities across Arizona and beyond.

Coffindaffer's renewed public pressure comes as investigators continue working through a complicated stream of ransom communications tied to the case, some genuine leads and others opportunistic scams. According to a public statement from the FBI's Phoenix field office, task force members have received several ransom notes throughout the investigation. Some have been deemed extortion attempts without legitimacy, while others may potentially be legitimate and remain under active investigation. The bureau has said the case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom.

Coffindaffer explained that investigators use a combination of technical and linguistic analysis to evaluate the authenticity of incoming ransom communications. "They're going to compare IP addresses," she said. "They are also going to look at how they're worded, what is used in terms of syntax and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and actions that were followed after."

Not every person behind a fraudulent ransom message has managed to remain anonymous. Federal prosecutors in Arizona announced that Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunications device after sending a fake ransom demand to Guthrie's family. According to court documents cited by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Callella contacted relatives on February 4 regarding a bitcoin transfer and later admitted his intent had been to harass the family and gather information about the ongoing investigation. Coffindaffer was blunt in her assessment of how easily Callella was identified. "Derrick was an easy one to trace," she said. "He sent everything from computers and phones that were, you know, related to him, that were his. So, he was very easy, an absolutely unsophisticated criminal, they found him straight away."

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Despite the flurry of ransom-related activity, the underlying facts of the case remain unchanged. Guthrie remains missing, no suspect has been publicly named in connection with the porch footage, and the masked figure captured outside her home in the early hours of her disappearance remains the only solid piece of visual evidence investigators have released. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has previously shared a screen grab from the doorbell video, and investigators have also released separate composite surveillance images related to the case.

Coffindaffer argues those images have not been publicized aggressively enough. She wants them displayed on television broadcasts, digital billboards, social media feeds and in community centers, in both English and Spanish, repeated consistently until someone recognizes the suspect's posture, clothing, build or manner of movement.

With the case now five months old, Coffindaffer has acknowledged that a conventional forensic breakthrough is far from guaranteed. She has pointed to DNA evidence collected at the scene, including what she described as a "rootless hair," as one possible avenue toward eventually identifying a suspect, though she has cautioned that laboratory analysis alone is unlikely to resolve the case quickly. "I think there's a lot more DNA they're working with," she said, adding that this line of inquiry "could meet with ending this and figuring out who did this."

Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson home on February 1, 2026, and the FBI continues to treat her disappearance as a suspected kidnapping for ransom. Her case drew significant national attention in its early weeks, given her daughter's prominent role as a national television anchor, though public focus on the story has fluctuated in the months since. Investigators have continued receiving a steady stream of ransom-related communications throughout that period, with federal agents saying some have been identified as crude extortion attempts from opportunists seeking money or information rather than genuine leads tied to Guthrie's actual disappearance.

As of this report, authorities in Arizona have not publicly responded to Coffindaffer's call for a broader publicity campaign or her specific recommendation for expanded Spanish-language outreach. The FBI maintains that it continues to treat the case as an active kidnapping-for-ransom investigation and is continuing to assess incoming information as it works to determine what happened to Guthrie and identify the individual seen in the doorbell footage from the night of her disappearance.