LONDON — More than two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated back to the United Kingdom, British commentators continue offering competing theories about what actually prompted the family's return, with financial pressure emerging as one of the more persistent explanations circulating alongside more sentimental accounts involving homesickness and school choices for the couple's children.

Mirror royal editor Russell Myers addressed the uncertainty directly in a recent column, acknowledging that even seasoned royal watchers remain genuinely unsure what is driving the family's decision-making.

"Apart from the fact, no one quite knows what they are doing here," Myers wrote. "True enough, Harry may have been homesick. He may have even yearned for the British autumn after what must be an intolerable time in almost constant sunshine on the Californian coast."

Myers went on to acknowledge more conventional explanations for the move, including the couple's choice of school for their children, while also floating the possibility that Meghan may have a specific professional opportunity drawing her back to Britain.

"Who could really blame him for choosing a quaint British school in the countryside for his children?" Myers wrote. "And maybe, as far fetched as it may sound, Meghan has actually got a job offer with a Netflix smasher."

Despite those more straightforward explanations, Myers noted that persistent rumors continue pointing toward financial strain as an underlying factor in the family's decision to relocate.

"None of this has stopped the rumour mill in suggesting the money is running out and they've been forced to come back to the drawing board and have another crack at making things work with the family they've spent the last six years running roughshod over," Myers wrote. "The thing is, no one actually knows. It wouldn't be that surprising even if Harry and Meghan didn't!"

That financial speculation has been building for weeks, predating the family's actual move to Britain. Sources cited in earlier reporting suggested the couple's decision to relocate before the end of August was influenced in part by genuine financial concerns, even as Harry and Meghan have reportedly earned more than $100 million combined through book deals and agreements with Netflix and Spotify since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Much of the recent financial pressure facing the couple traces to a specific legal setback. Harry lost a privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, in a case that also included other high-profile claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. A costs hearing tied to that case took place in late July, with Associated Newspapers reportedly seeking as much as £34.5 million, or roughly $47 million, in legal fees. While a formal judgment on the exact amount Harry may owe had not yet been issued as of recent reporting, he could reportedly be responsible for approximately $2.6 million of that total, with sources previously suggesting he does not currently have that sum readily available.

That specific financial pressure has even prompted speculation that Elton John, a longtime friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, could potentially offer financial assistance if the situation required it, though no such arrangement has been confirmed.

The competing narratives surrounding the family's relocation extend beyond simple financial explanations. Separate reporting has suggested that any eventual reconciliation between the Sussexes and the wider royal family could hinge partly on financial or status-related considerations. One source previously told Express.co.uk that Meghan would consider returning to the UK "for the right price," describing her as focused on securing long-term outcomes specifically for her children.

"She's premeditated and in it for her children's future. Nothing beats royal status," the source said, according to that earlier reporting, which also noted that Princess Kate would likely approach any reconciliation cautiously and only in alignment with King Charles's broader wishes for the family.

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Other reporting has framed the timing of the couple's return through a different lens entirely, suggesting that recent developments involving other members of the royal family, including the arrest of former Prince Andrew, may have reshaped how Meghan personally views the prospect of a UK comeback, with one source describing her as feeling "energized" about reintroducing herself to the British public following that development.

Beyond the competing personal and financial narratives, the couple's security arrangements in Britain remain a genuinely unresolved practical matter. Ongoing questions about the UK Home Office's review of Harry's request for taxpayer-funded security during visits to Britain have continued to weigh on discussions about the family's return, according to multiple reports, representing one of the more concrete, verifiable issues underlying the broader speculation about the couple's motivations.

It is worth noting that Harry and Meghan have a documented history of taking financial obligations to British taxpayers seriously when required to do so. In 2020, the couple repaid £2.4 million, then equivalent to roughly $3.16 million, to cover the cost of renovations to Frogmore Cottage, their former UK residence, fulfilling a commitment they made after initially stepping back from royal duties.

With no official statement from Harry, Meghan or their representatives directly addressing the financial speculation surrounding their return, the competing theories, ranging from simple homesickness and school preferences to more serious financial strain tied to mounting legal costs, remain largely unconfirmed and based on unnamed sources across various British tabloid outlets. As Myers himself acknowledged in his column, even close observers of the royal family are working with limited certainty about what genuinely motivated the Sussexes' decision to leave California after six years and reestablish their lives in Britain, leaving the true balance between sentiment and financial necessity an open question for now.