Harry, Meghan Reportedly Second-Guessing UK Return After King Charles Letter, Sources Claim Amid Royal Row

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly reconsidering aspects of their return to the United Kingdom, according to sources cited by RadarOnline, following a letter issued under King Charles III's direction that reaffirmed the couple's status as non-working royals just days after their move back to Britain.

The letter, released Monday by the head of the Royal Household, confirmed that Harry and Meghan will remain "private citizens" while living in the U.K. and will not resume official royal duties. Sent under the King's direction, it marked the first time Charles or Buckingham Palace had commented publicly on the couple's decision to relocate back to Britain, six years after they stepped away from their senior royal roles and moved to California.

According to the letter, cited by Good Morning America, Harry and Meghan will continue to have "financial independence" as well as "protection of their privacy as they would wish." The letter stated plainly that "there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," adding that "their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used," and that "the charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told ABC News the couple was "surprised" by the letter, though they have not offered further public comment beyond that statement.

Sources cited by RadarOnline, however, have suggested the couple's private reaction runs deeper than mere surprise. One source told the outlet that Harry and Meghan never expected to simply resume their prior working-royal status upon returning to Britain.

"Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place," the source said.

A separate insider suggested it was the speed and directness of the palace's response, rather than its underlying content, that caught the couple off guard.

"What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return," the insider said.

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According to the same source, Harry and Meghan had hoped their return might allow for a period of relative calm before confronting the family's underlying tensions directly.

"They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past," the source said.

Instead, according to RadarOnline's reporting, the couple has found themselves reminded "in very explicit terms" of where the boundaries of their royal status lie, a development the source said has already prompted internal discussions between Harry and Meghan about their long-term plans in Britain.

"That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the U.K. is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain," the source said.

These claims remain sourced entirely to unnamed insiders cited by RadarOnline and have not been independently confirmed by other outlets or by representatives for the Sussexes, who have limited their public response to the single statement describing their surprise at the letter's release.

Harry and Meghan, along with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, arrived in the U.K. on Aug. 26, ending six years primarily based in Montecito, California. The family's stated motivation for the move centers on allowing Archie and Lilibet to attend school in Britain, with a source familiar with the matter indicating the family plans to remain in the country for an "extended period of time."

The current arrangement traces back to the couple's original departure from senior royal duties in 2020. According to RadarOnline's account, Harry and Meghan had initially proposed a "half-in, half-out" arrangement to Queen Elizabeth II at the time, under which they would have earned independent income while still representing the monarchy in some capacity. The late queen declined to accept that proposal, a decision that ultimately led the couple to relocate to Montecito and pursue full financial independence outside the formal royal structure.

Separate reporting cited by The Gateway Pundit, drawing on additional RadarOnline sourcing, suggested the timing of Monday's letter may also be connected to broader tensions surrounding the couple's media activities, including unconfirmed reports that Harry and Meghan are exploring potential content deals with British broadcasters, possibly including the BBC, a prospect some sources say has added to friction between the couple and the palace.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have commented publicly on the specific claims that the couple is reconsidering their UK relocation. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have generally maintained a policy of declining to comment on speculative reporting regarding the Sussexes' private discussions or long-term intentions.

With the palace's position on Harry and Meghan's official status now formally documented in writing, and unconfirmed reports suggesting internal tension within the couple's camp over how to proceed, the coming weeks are likely to offer further indication of whether the family's relocation to Britain represents a lasting settlement or, as some sources have suggested, a decision the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may already be reassessing barely two weeks into their return.