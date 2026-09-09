LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "surprised" by a letter issued under King Charles III's direction confirming their status as private citizens, according to a spokesperson for the couple, after the guidance was distributed to government and military officials without advance notice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The letter, sent Monday under the direction of the Lord Chamberlain, a senior palace official, was addressed to "senior stakeholders" across the U.K. government, military and those who represent the British royal family. It confirmed that Harry and Meghan will remain non-working royals following their return to Britain last month, that they will not use the titles of His and Her Royal Highness, and that the pair's position is comparable to that of private citizens.

According to the BBC, the letter stated plainly that "there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." It further clarified that the couple's charitable work "is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," adding, "In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests." The letter also specified that all correspondence and administrative questions related to the couple should be directed to their own office, which the letter noted will continue operating separately from the Royal Household.

Despite the letter directly concerning their own status, Harry and Meghan were not informed of its contents before it was distributed and later made public. A spokesperson for the couple addressed the situation in a statement Tuesday.

"They were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance," the spokesperson said.

According to reporting cited by Hello! magazine, the letter was sent to Harry's team before being made public Monday afternoon, though it's understood the couple did not have adequate time to seek clarification on the guidance before it circulated more widely. The document was addressed specifically to government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants, the monarch's representatives in individual counties across the U.K.

Buckingham Palace indicated the letter was prompted by a wave of inquiries seeking clarity on the couple's official standing following their return to Britain. According to the BBC, the letter was created after "a number of requests" were received asking for clarification on Harry and Meghan's status.

The letter's release came shortly before a reported meeting of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, the body responsible for making decisions regarding royal security arrangements in the U.K. That timing raised questions among some royal commentators about whether the letter's issuance was connected to ongoing deliberations over the couple's taxpayer-funded security now that they are living in Britain. According to reporting from Hello!, Harry is currently awaiting the conclusion of a Risk Management Board threat assessment, with Ravec expected to determine at its meeting whether the Sussex family should receive expanded security protections.

Royal aide Lord Benyon, whose office is responsible for organizing the King's ceremonial and public-facing events, indicated that any specific operational security questions arising from the letter should be directed to the relevant police authorities rather than to the palace directly.

Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, last month, more than six years after the family relocated to the United States following their 2020 departure from senior royal duties. The couple is believed to have flown into Britain privately from California, according to the BBC. Archie and Lilibet are set to begin school in Britain this month, having already been enrolled according to a person close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited in earlier reporting.

Despite their relocation to the U.K., the couple has retained their existing properties abroad, including their Montecito, California, estate and a separate vacation property in Portugal, according to reporting from E! News, suggesting the family's move to Britain, while significant, does not represent a complete and permanent departure from their prior base in the United States.

The clarification of Harry and Meghan's status echoes the terms the couple originally agreed to when they first stepped back from royal duties in 2020, formalizing an arrangement in which they retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex while relinquishing their status as working royals and the associated use of "HRH" honorifics in an official capacity.

The letter's release adds another layer to the broader public conversation surrounding the family's return to Britain, which has already generated extensive coverage of the couple's motivations, their children's educational arrangements, and the current state of relations between Harry and other senior royals, including his brother, Prince William. Harry and Meghan made what was described as their last-ever formal royal appearance together at a Commonwealth Games service at Westminster Abbey, according to Hello!'s coverage of the family's recent public engagements.

With the palace's letter now formally clarifying the couple's official position for government and military stakeholders, attention is likely to remain focused in the coming days on the outcome of the Ravec security review, along with continued questions about how visibly Harry and Meghan intend to engage in British public life going forward, given their now-clarified status as private citizens with ongoing commercial and charitable interests rather than active members of the working royal family.