No Winner In $190M Powerball Drawing Monday, Jackpot Climbs To $207M For Wednesday Draw Amid Unclaimed $1B

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nobody matched all six numbers in Monday night's $190 million Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot rolling upward once again to an estimated $207 million ahead of the next drawing Wednesday, even as questions continue swirling around a $1.04 billion prize that has yet to be claimed nearly a month after it was won.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 15, 19, 28, 39 and 56, with a Powerball number of 3. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was set at 3x. According to Powerball, there were no jackpot winners and no winners of the second-tier Match 5 plus Power Play prize, worth $2 million, in Monday's drawing.

Despite missing the top prize, the Ohio Lottery reported thousands of smaller winners across the state from Monday night's drawing. Fifteen Ohio tickets matched enough numbers to win $300 prizes, while 21 tickets won $100 each. Further down the prize tiers, 267 tickets won $21, 3,487 tickets won $12, 562 tickets won $7, and 6,083 tickets won $4, according to figures released by the Ohio Lottery.

With Monday's jackpot rolling over, the prize now climbs to an estimated $207 million for the next drawing, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. Should a single ticket match all six numbers, the winner would have the choice between that annuitized jackpot, paid out over 29 years with payments increasing 5% annually, or a lump-sum cash option currently valued at approximately $89.3 million before taxes.

Powerball officials have continued to emphasize just how difficult it is to win the game's top prize, with the odds of matching all six numbers standing at 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held three nights a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, in addition to being livestreamed on Powerball's official website.

Monday's rollover comes amid continued attention on the game's most recent jackpot winner, a still-unidentified ticket holder in Illinois who won an estimated $1.04 billion prize in the Aug. 12 drawing. More than three weeks later, that winning ticket has yet to be claimed, according to lottery officials, leaving the identity of the newest addition to Powerball's exclusive billion-dollar winners' club unknown for now. Winners choosing the lump-sum cash payout option for that prize would be entitled to an estimated $81.9 million before taxes, though the specific figure tied to the $1.04 billion jackpot itself reflects a larger overall prize pool than Monday's more modest $190 million drawing.

Claim deadlines and procedures for unclaimed lottery jackpots vary by state, with most states granting winners a window ranging from 90 days to as long as a full year to come forward and formally claim a prize, depending on the specific jurisdiction where the winning ticket was purchased. In some past instances, large unclaimed jackpots have taken weeks or even months to be formally claimed, as winners work through decisions involving financial planning, legal counsel and, in some cases, deliberate efforts to maintain privacy before stepping forward publicly, where state law allows for anonymous claims.

Monday's $190 million jackpot followed a string of recent Powerball drawings that similarly failed to produce a grand prize winner. According to lottery officials, Saturday's drawing carried an estimated jackpot of $173 million, also with no winner, continuing a pattern of consecutive rollovers that had accumulated in the weeks since the Illinois jackpot was won in August.

Powerball's history includes several of the largest lottery jackpots ever recorded in the United States. The largest Powerball prize on record remains the $2.04 billion jackpot won by a single ticket in California in November 2022, still standing as the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history across any game. Other historically significant Powerball jackpots have included a $1.8 billion prize won in Arkansas around Christmas 2025 and various jackpots exceeding $900 million recorded in prior years, underscoring the game's periodic ability to generate some of the largest cash prizes ever awarded to individual lottery players.

For players hoping to try their luck in Wednesday's drawing, tickets remain available for purchase up until close to drawing time at authorized retailers across the 45 participating states, with some states additionally offering the option to purchase tickets online through approved state lottery platforms. Players select five numbers from a pool of white balls numbered 1 through 69, along with one additional red Powerball number ranging from 1 to 26. An optional $1 Power Play add-on can multiply the value of non-jackpot prize tiers by two, three, four, five or, in rarer cases, ten times the standard prize amount.

Beyond Powerball, other major U.S. lottery games have also seen substantial jackpot activity in recent weeks. Mega Millions, Powerball's primary national competitor, has similarly built toward a significant prize following a run of drawings without a jackpot winner, with that game's own top prize continuing to grow ahead of its next scheduled drawing.

With Wednesday's $207 million Powerball jackpot now on the table and the identity of the Illinois billion-dollar winner still unknown, lottery officials and players across the country are likely to continue watching both storylines closely in the days ahead, as the search for Powerball's newest jackpot winner continues alongside growing anticipation for the game's next scheduled drawing.