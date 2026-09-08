Qatar Warns Of 'Industrial Catastrophe' As Hormuz Crisis Deepens Amid Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar's Foreign Ministry has warned that reopening the Strait of Hormuz to normal shipping traffic must become an international priority, cautioning that the world faces an "industrial catastrophe" if the ongoing crisis in one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints continues unresolved.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari delivered the warning to U.S. media Monday, as new data from maritime analytics firm Kpler showed an average of just 10 commodity ships transited the strait per day over the past 10 days, the lowest level recorded since May, following continued U.S. and Iranian strikes on tankers moving through the waterway.

The strait, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply normally passes, has remained under an effective Iranian blockade since the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran earlier this year. Full-scale military hostilities between the two countries had eased in June following a Memorandum of Understanding, but tensions have escalated sharply again since that agreement expired last month, with Iran resuming attacks on tankers attempting to evade the blockade in recent weeks.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who also serves as the country's foreign minister, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss regional developments, including freedom of navigation through the strait, according to a statement posted by Qatar's Foreign Ministry on X. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at securing maritime navigation and "paving the way for a comprehensive agreement," describing the Beijing talks as "fruitful."

Separately, the United States and European Union have pushed to refer Iran to the United Nations Security Council through the International Atomic Energy Agency, though analysts say the move is unlikely to meaningfully pressure Tehran. Cyrus Schayegh, a professor of international history and politics at the Geneva Graduate Institute, told Al Jazeera that Iran currently has little incentive to engage diplomatically with Washington.

"Iran is not interested in engaging with the US on the nuclear front until the US starts to engage with Iran," Schayegh said. "If the Europeans and the US are going to refer Iran to the UN, there is not much Iran can do at this point," he added, noting Tehran can rely on continued backing from Russia and China. "I don't think Iran will be particularly afraid."

Schayegh said Iranian leadership appears increasingly willing to escalate the confrontation rather than de-escalate it, calculating that approaching U.S. midterm elections could increase political pressure on Washington to relent.

"They can push the Americans more, as the political cost for the US will become too high and maybe Trump will then cave," Schayegh said, adding that growing international criticism of the U.S. position has bolstered Tehran's confidence. "The Iranians feel that the international scene is moving in their way, so this makes them feel they can escalate and feel confident enough that this will work for them."

The regional crisis widened further Monday when Yemen's Houthi militia launched a wave of attacks on southern Saudi Arabia, wounding more than 70 people and striking several oil facilities. Saudi political analyst Khaled Batarfi told Al Jazeera the attacks would likely prompt a Saudi response but not trigger a prolonged conflict.

"This is an escalation of course," Batarfi said, noting Saudi Arabia had previously sought to avoid direct engagement in Yemen's civil war. "But now this is too much," he said, adding that any Saudi retaliation would target the specific Yemeni faction responsible for the attack. "But I don't see a prolonged war, not with Iran and not with the Houthi."

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Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the Houthi attacks in a statement, calling them "a blatant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens." The Gulf Cooperation Council issued its own condemnation, describing the strikes as an "extremist criminal approach" that reveals "the malicious intentions" of the Houthis and their rejection of peace and stability in Yemen.

Fighting inside Yemen itself has continued across multiple fronts between Houthi forces and the internationally recognized government, with key battlegrounds including western Taiz, the Red Sea port of al-Makha near the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, southern Hodeidah's vital port infrastructure, and Marib, home to some of Yemen's most significant oil and gas fields.

Elsewhere in the region, Israeli forces raided the southern Lebanese town of Kfarchouba at dawn Monday and raised the Israeli flag on a nearby hill, according to Lebanese outlet Lebanon 24, following overnight artillery shelling of the al-Salouqi and al-Hujeir valleys in southern Lebanon. Separately, Israeli forces killed a 29-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Abdul Karim Muhammad Salem Khader, in the West Bank town of Aqraba south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, which said Israeli forces besieged and partially demolished his home before withholding his body.

Amid the broader deterioration, the United Kingdom moved to announce a trade ban on goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. UK Pensions Minister Pat McFadden confirmed the move to Times Radio, saying Britain's foreign secretary would deliver a formal statement to Parliament.

"The foreign secretary will make a statement to Parliament later today, and at the heart of the statement is the idea that the UK, along with many other countries, does not want to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine being erased," McFadden said.

Diplomatic efforts to address the region's overlapping crises continued elsewhere, with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein meeting his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, in Cairo on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial session. Hussein emphasized "the importance of dialogue between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," while Rajji thanked Iraq for its continued support of Lebanon's security and stability.

With the Strait of Hormuz crisis now stretching well past six months and showing renewed signs of escalation on multiple regional fronts simultaneously, Qatar's warning of a looming "industrial catastrophe" underscores the mounting economic stakes tied to a resolution that, according to analysts tracking the conflict, remains elusive for now.