Nancy Guthrie Investigation Passes Seven Months As Ex-FBI Agent Floats Ransom Plot Gone Wrong

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than seven months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, a retired FBI agent is theorizing that the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was taken in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that spiraled out of the captors' control, potentially ending in her death from a medical emergency shortly after she was seized.

Frank Storey, a retired FBI agent, laid out the theory during an appearance on the YouTube channel of fellow former FBI officer Jennifer Coffindaffer. Storey said he believes Guthrie was abducted as part of a ransom plot, but that something unexpected happened after the abduction that the captors had not anticipated. He suggested Guthrie may have experienced a medical emergency that ultimately led to her death, though he was careful to characterize the theory as speculation rather than a confirmed finding.

Guthrie has remained missing since vanishing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. Investigators have continued searching for her from multiple angles, including the working theory that she was kidnapped, though no suspect has been publicly identified or arrested seven months into the case.

The prolonged lack of an arrest, combined with the sheriff's department's limited public updates, has led some observers and critics to question whether the investigation has effectively gone cold. Scott Augenbaum, another retired FBI agent, has pushed back firmly against that characterization in comments to Tucson television station KOLD.

"This is by no means a cold case," Augenbaum said. "A cold case is something that has been closed; it's been put away. So in my opinion, this case is not closed at all. It's still being held very tightly guarded by law enforcement, which I would expect at this point in time."

Augenbaum said the absence of regular public announcements from investigators should not be interpreted as a sign that law enforcement has abandoned the case. Drawing on his own experience working investigations during his time with the bureau, he described two very different scenarios that could explain a prolonged period without an arrest.

"There were cases where we didn't really have any leads or anything like that, and we just played that close," Augenbaum said. He added that other investigations unfold quite differently: "There were situations where we kind of had a really amazing idea. We knew who did it, but we had to build the case against that person."

Augenbaum said Guthrie's case could realistically fall anywhere between those two possibilities, or somewhere in between, given the limited information investigators have made public so far.

Guthrie's disappearance has drawn sustained national attention throughout the year, driven in significant part by her daughter's prominent role as a co-anchor on NBC's "Today" show. Guthrie was last seen at her home on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, after being dropped off by family members, and was reported missing the following morning after failing to arrive for a scheduled church service with friends.

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Investigators have pursued a range of leads over the course of the investigation, including doorbell camera footage showing a masked, armed individual near Guthrie's home around the time of her disappearance, along with two ransom notes the Pima County Sheriff's Department later released publicly in an effort to generate additional tips. Forensic evidence recovered from the scene, including DNA samples and hair evidence, has so far failed to produce a confirmed match to any suspect, according to prior statements from investigators.

Despite the absence of a named suspect, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly reiterated that the investigation remains active, characterizing ongoing forensic analysis and continued review of incoming tips as evidence the case continues to move forward even without regular public updates.

Storey's latest theory adds to a growing list of competing explanations that have circulated publicly throughout the investigation, none of which have been confirmed by law enforcement. Various retired agents and commentators have offered their own readings of the limited evidence made public so far, reflecting the intense ongoing interest in a case that has remained unresolved despite extensive media coverage and a substantial reward for information leading to Guthrie's recovery.

As the investigation moves further past the seven-month mark, authorities have continued declining to provide detailed public updates on specific leads or the current status of forensic testing, a practice Augenbaum and other former investigators have said is consistent with standard law enforcement procedure in an active case involving a potential ongoing criminal investigation. For now, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has indicated it will continue withholding a formal press conference on the case until investigators have a significant development to share, leaving both Guthrie's family and the broader public following the case to continue awaiting answers about what ultimately happened to her.