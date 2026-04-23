Strait of Hormuz Crisis Triggers Oil Price Surge as Iran Fires on Ships Amid US Blockade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ground nearly to a halt Wednesday as Iran fired on commercial vessels and seized others, escalating tensions with the United States and sending world oil prices sharply higher amid fears of a prolonged disruption to one-fifth of global crude supplies.

By midday Wednesday, April 22, commercial shipping in the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman was at a virtual standstill, with reports of Iranian gunboats opening fire and Revolutionary Guard forces seizing at least two vessels. Video footage showed tankers and cargo ships making abrupt U-turns to avoid the zone, while maritime tracking data confirmed only minimal transits in recent days.

The latest flare-up comes as a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran nears expiration and follows a confusing series of openings and closures of the strait over the past week. Iran briefly declared the waterway open on April 17 before reimposing tight controls days later in response to the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, imposed April 13. On April 18-20, traffic slowed dramatically after shots were fired and vessels were turned back.

Oil markets reacted swiftly to the renewed uncertainty. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed toward the $100-per-barrel mark, with intraday trading reflecting heightened risk premiums. West Texas Intermediate futures also rose, though the Brent-WTI spread remained wide due to regional shipping disruptions. Analysts noted prices had already spiked significantly since the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began Feb. 28, with Brent briefly exceeding $110 earlier in the crisis before easing somewhat on hopes of diplomacy.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been the world's most critical energy chokepoint. Before the 2026 crisis, roughly 20-21 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through its waters daily, accounting for about one-fifth of global seaborne oil trade and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas. Major exporters including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar rely heavily on the route, which is only about 21 miles wide at its narrowest point.

Iran's actions this week included reports of its forces firing on three ships and seizing two others accused of violating restrictions. The Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday it stopped vessels attempting unauthorized crossings and directed them toward Iranian waters. U.S. officials maintained their blockade of Iranian ports, with the Navy forcing several ships to turn around in recent days. A ceasefire extension pushed by President Donald Trump appeared under strain, with both sides accusing the other of violations.

Shipping firms have grown increasingly cautious. War-risk insurance premiums have soared, and many operators now demand clarifications on mine threats and safe passage before committing vessels. Satellite imagery and tracking services showed hundreds of ships idling outside the strait or rerouting via longer, costlier paths around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. Industry executives warned that even a full reopening could take months to restore normal flows due to backlog, insurance issues and damaged confidence.

The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian sites, leading to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iran's subsequent declaration of the strait as closed or heavily restricted. Traffic plummeted by up to 70-80% in the following weeks, with attacks on vessels reported and some ships abandoned or damaged. At least a dozen incidents involving merchant ships have occurred since early March, resulting in crew casualties.

Diplomacy has produced mixed results. Talks in Islamabad aimed at extending the ceasefire stalled over key issues including sanctions relief and nuclear concerns. Iran has used the strait as leverage, alternating between threats of full closure and conditional openings while demanding the U.S. lift its port blockade. Trump has publicly stated that Iran wants the waterway open to resume oil revenue, but U.S. forces continue enforcing restrictions on Iranian-linked shipping.

Global energy markets have felt the strain. Oil prices surged in March as the disruption deepened, with Brent climbing well above $100 and the Brent-WTI spread widening dramatically due to higher shipping costs for Middle East crude. While some relief came from strategic reserve releases and alternative routing, analysts warn that prolonged restrictions could exhaust inventories and force rationing or deeper economic pain. Global supply losses from Iranian outages and reduced Gulf exports have already mounted.

Major consuming nations are scrambling for alternatives. China, a top buyer of Iranian oil, has explored workarounds, while European and Asian refiners face higher costs for rerouted cargoes. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have accelerated plans for pipelines and infrastructure that could bypass the strait entirely, a shift that could permanently alter regional export patterns even if tensions ease.

For the shipping industry, the Hormuz crisis has been devastating. Thousands of seafarers remain at risk, with some vessels going "dark" by disabling tracking signals to slip through quietly. Freight rates for alternative routes have spiked, and insurers review coverage every 48 hours. Port operators in the Gulf report reduced activity, while downstream effects ripple into higher fuel costs for airlines, trucking and manufacturing worldwide.

Environmental and humanitarian concerns have also surfaced. Attacks on tankers raise the specter of oil spills in sensitive waters, and delays in LNG and fertilizer shipments could affect global food and energy security. The International Maritime Organization and maritime security centers continue issuing warnings to vessels to avoid the area where possible.

U.S. Central Command has reported forcing multiple ships to reverse course near the blockade zone, emphasizing freedom of navigation while targeting Iranian economic lifelines. Iran, meanwhile, portrays its actions as defensive responses to aggression, vowing swift retaliation if the U.S. does not back down.

Market participants remain on edge ahead of the ceasefire deadline. Some analysts predict further volatility, with oil potentially testing new highs if traffic stays frozen into May. Others see potential for de-escalation if backchannel talks progress, though trust is low after repeated reversals on strait access.

The 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis has underscored the vulnerability of global energy supplies to geopolitical flashpoints. What began as part of broader conflict with Iran has evolved into a high-stakes contest over one of the planet's most vital maritime arteries. For now, with gunboats active and vessels turning away, the world watches anxiously as oil prices climb and supply chains strain.

Longer term, the episode may accelerate diversification efforts. Pipeline expansions, floating storage strategies and investment in non-Gulf sources could reduce reliance on the strait. Yet for the immediate future, the narrow passage between Iran and Oman remains the focal point of a crisis with consequences far beyond the region.

As Wednesday's events unfolded, shipping data showed continued low activity, with experts cautioning that full normalization — if it occurs — would require sustained calm, mine clearance and restored insurer confidence. Until then, the Hormuz chokepoint continues to dictate headlines and energy costs worldwide.