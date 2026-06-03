LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, reignited debates over the role of traditional news organizations Tuesday, posting that citizens must "become the media" to uncover the truth, amid criticism that legacy outlets underreported a high-profile murder case.

Musk's comment, which quickly garnered millions of views, quoted a post highlighting the killing of Henry Nowak and accusing mainstream media of avoiding the story. The statement reflects ongoing tensions between independent voices on social platforms and established news organizations, particularly in covering crime, politics and public safety issues in California.

"Unless you become the media, you will never know the truth," Musk wrote on X late Tuesday. The post referenced discussions around Nowak's murder, which some users claimed received limited attention from major networks and newspapers.

Unless you become the media, you will never know the truth https://t.co/5knZwTV9KT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2026

The remark comes as California wraps up its chaotic gubernatorial primary election, where voter frustrations over homelessness, public safety and cost of living dominated campaigns. With early results showing Republican Steve Hilton and Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer leading in a crowded field, conversations about media influence on public perception of state issues have intensified.

Musk's platform has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional media, allowing direct dissemination of information, videos and eyewitness accounts. Supporters argue this democratizes news, while critics worry it amplifies unverified claims and reduces accountability.

The Nowak case, referenced in the quoted post, involved allegations that legacy media avoided graphic details or broader context. Users shared body camera footage and called for justice, asserting that platforms like X filled coverage gaps. Similar complaints have surfaced in discussions of California's urban crime, wildfire response and homelessness crises.

In the gubernatorial race, candidates repeatedly highlighted public safety as a top concern. Hilton, a Trump-backed former Fox News personality, framed his campaign as a challenge to "one-party rule" and Democratic policies on crime and affordability. Early returns Tuesday night showed him with a slight edge in a top-two primary system that advances the highest vote-getters regardless of party.

Becerra, a former U.S. health secretary and California attorney general, positioned himself as a competent insider capable of addressing governance failures. Steyer, the billionaire climate activist who self-funded heavily, emphasized progressive reforms. With millions of mail ballots outstanding, the contest remained fluid into Wednesday.

Political observers noted that fragmented media coverage contributed to voter confusion and anxiety. California's jungle primary, featuring 61 candidates, amplified calls for diverse information sources. Some voters turned to X and other platforms for real-time updates, candidate statements and alternative analysis.

Musk's post tapped into broader sentiments. Replies echoed themes of citizen journalism, with users sharing personal stories of feeling ignored by mainstream outlets during events like the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires or Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. One responder described becoming the media after traditional coverage left communities behind.

This dynamic played out in the Los Angeles mayoral primary as well. Incumbent Karen Bass advanced despite criticism over her response to wildfires, while challenger Spencer Pratt focused on homelessness and public safety — issues where on-the-ground videos circulated widely on social media.

Traditional media defended their coverage, citing editorial standards, verification processes and resource constraints. Outlets like the Los Angeles Times and national networks reported on Nowak's case, though volume and framing varied. Supporters of legacy journalism argue professional fact-checking prevents misinformation, contrasting it with the rapid, unfiltered nature of X.

The debate intensified after Musk acquired Twitter, rebranded as X, promising maximum truth-seeking. Changes to content moderation and amplification of independent voices have drawn both praise and accusations of bias. Musk has frequently clashed with media organizations, labeling some as legacy gatekeepers.

In California, where Democrats hold a strong registration advantage, concerns about media echo chambers influenced campaign strategies. Many Democratic voters delayed mailing ballots to assess late developments, wary of fragmented coverage affecting perceptions.

Election officials reported slow counts due to mail-in emphasis and verification protocols. As of early Wednesday, with roughly half the expected votes tallied, Hilton led at approximately 27%, Becerra at 26% and Steyer near 20%. Final certification could stretch into July.

Musk's intervention highlights shifting media consumption. Younger audiences and conservatives increasingly favor platforms like X for news, per recent surveys. During the primary, real-time threads on candidate concessions, poll updates and crime statistics gained traction.

Critics of Musk argue his platform's algorithm favors sensational content, potentially distorting priorities. Defenders counter that it bypasses institutional filters, as seen in increased visibility for stories on urban decay in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The gubernatorial race underscored these divides. No clear Democratic heir to term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom emerged initially, leading to a splintered field. High-profile absences, including Kamala Harris, and the sudden exit of Rep. Eric Swalwell amid allegations further complicated narratives.

Becerra's late surge relied partly on earned media and grassroots digital outreach. Steyer's $200 million self-funding bought ads but also drew scrutiny over billionaire influence — discussions amplified on X. Hilton leveraged Trump endorsement and conservative media ecosystems.

As results trickle in, attention turns to November's general election. A potential Hilton-Becerra matchup would test whether dissatisfaction with state conditions can overcome Democratic structural advantages.

Musk's call to "become the media" resonates with citizen journalists who documented issues like street encampments and retail theft waves. Videos from ordinary residents often precede formal reporting, pressuring traditional outlets to respond.

Experts say hybrid models may emerge, with platforms providing raw material and legacy organizations offering context. Yet trust gaps persist: polls show declining confidence in mainstream media, particularly on politically charged topics like crime statistics and policy failures.

In Los Angeles, Pratt's campaign gained momentum through viral social media moments tied to fire recovery and homelessness. Bass faced tough questions amplified online about her Ghana trip during the January 2025 wildfires.

California's challenges — housing shortages, wildfire risks, budget deficits — demand informed public discourse. Musk's post, viewed over 15 million times rapidly, underscores how platforms now shape political conversations.

Supporters of citizen media point to cases where legacy outlets allegedly downplayed certain crimes due to sensitivities around race or policy critiques. Detractors warn of echo chambers and reduced journalistic rigor.

The Nowak discussion exemplified these fault lines. Users circulated footage and demanded accountability, claiming broader context about perpetrator backgrounds or systemic issues received short shrift elsewhere.

Musk has used X to comment on California governance before, criticizing high taxes, regulation and visible decline in cities. His platform hosted live spaces and threads during the primary, offering alternatives to cable news panels.

As vote counting continues, campaigns monitor both official tallies and social sentiment. Strategic ballot-holding by Democrats reflected efforts to navigate uncertainty in a fragmented information landscape.

Ultimately, Musk's message boils down to empowerment: individuals armed with smartphones and platforms can challenge institutional narratives. Whether this strengthens democracy or fragments it further remains hotly debated.

With California's economy rivaling nations and its policies influencing national trends, the stakes for accurate information are high. The primary's unpredictability, coupled with evolving media dynamics, suggests continued volatility ahead.

Election analysts predict the top two will likely be Hilton and Becerra, setting up a competitive November race. In the meantime, conversations sparked by figures like Musk ensure public safety and governance issues stay prominent — regardless of traditional gatekeepers.