AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk posted a 13-year-old video clip Wednesday night that has already racked up millions of views, showing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO laughing at his younger self for deliberately choosing the "two worst industries" — electric vehicles and solar power — instead of building a search engine like Google.

In the resurfaced footage from roughly 2013, a younger Musk appears on camera in a relaxed setting, grinning broadly as he recounts early career decisions. "I could have created Google, but I decided to do EVs and solar instead," he says, before bursting into laughter at the apparent absurdity of the choice at the time. He adds that EVs and solar were widely viewed as the "two worst industries" because of high capital costs, low margins and intense competition.

Musk's post on X quickly became a viral sensation, with more than 11 million views and tens of thousands of likes within hours. The clip resonated deeply with followers who see it as proof of his long-term vision and willingness to bet against conventional wisdom.

Context of the 2013 Moment

The video dates to a period when Musk was already deeply invested in Tesla and SolarCity (later acquired by Tesla). At the time, electric vehicles were niche products hampered by battery limitations and high prices. Solar energy faced skepticism over intermittency and cost. Meanwhile, Google was dominating search and advertising, appearing to be an obvious, high-margin business opportunity.

Musk had sold his stake in PayPal years earlier and used the proceeds to fund SpaceX and Tesla. The clip captures his characteristic blend of self-deprecation and confidence, acknowledging the risk while clearly believing in the long-term payoff. "The universe brought it back to him," one popular reply noted, referencing how Musk later acquired the X.com domain (originally his PayPal-era company) to rebrand Twitter as X.

Why the Clip Resonates in 2026

Musk's decision has aged remarkably well. Tesla is now valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, with electric vehicles mainstream and autonomous driving on the horizon. Solar power has become one of the fastest-growing energy sources globally, bolstered by Tesla's energy storage business. SpaceX has transformed space travel, and Musk's other ventures — Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company — continue pushing boundaries.

The post arrives amid ongoing debates about Musk's influence across industries. Supporters view the clip as motivational proof that bold, contrarian bets can succeed spectacularly. Critics argue it overlooks challenges such as Tesla's production struggles, regulatory scrutiny and labor issues. Still, the overwhelming reaction has been admiration for Musk's foresight.

Replies poured in with quotes from Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist ("when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it") and comparisons to fictional visionaries like Tony Stark. Many users highlighted Musk's refusal to chase "easy" markets, instead focusing on humanity-scale problems like sustainable energy and multi-planetary life.

Musk's Philosophy on Risk and Vision

The video underscores Musk's often-stated belief in first-principles thinking and willingness to tackle "impossible" problems. In interviews over the years, he has described EVs and solar as critical to addressing climate change, even when the economics looked bleak. His 2013 laugh now reads as knowing foresight rather than naivety.

Analysts note that Musk's approach — heavy upfront investment in technology and manufacturing scale — has become a blueprint for other entrepreneurs. Tesla's Gigafactories, vertical integration and software-over-hardware strategy have influenced industries far beyond autos. SolarCity's early solar roofs and Powerwall batteries laid groundwork for Tesla Energy, now a major profit driver.

Broader Impact and Fan Reactions

The post also reignited discussions about Musk's decision to buy Twitter (now X) and rebrand it, tying back to his original X.com venture. Users pointed out the poetic symmetry of the universe "bringing it back" to him. Others used the moment to praise Musk's long-term commitment to humanity's future, citing SpaceX's Starship progress and xAI's Grok models.

Not all reactions were positive. Some critics highlighted ongoing controversies, from Tesla's self-driving technology scrutiny to Musk's political commentary. Yet even detractors acknowledged the clip's entertainment value and historical significance.

Musk has not added further comment beyond the video itself. The post continues to generate engagement, with fans creating memes, edits and motivational threads based on the laughter. Clips of the moment have spread across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram Reels, amplifying its reach beyond X.

Legacy of Contrarian Bets

This 2013 clip fits into a larger pattern. Musk has repeatedly chosen difficult paths: reusable rockets when NASA relied on expendable ones, electric cars when gasoline dominated, and now brain-computer interfaces and AI safety. Each time, skeptics called the ideas impractical or doomed. Each time, Musk persisted until the technology caught up.

Business historians compare Musk to figures like Henry Ford or Thomas Edison — visionaries who bet on transformative technologies despite early ridicule. The clip humanizes Musk, showing that even he found the odds amusing at the time, yet pressed forward anyway.

As Tesla pushes toward robotaxis and full self-driving, SpaceX targets Mars missions, and xAI advances large language models, the 2013 laughter feels prophetic. What once looked like the "two worst industries" now drives trillion-dollar valuations and global conversations about energy, transportation and humanity's future.

For Musk's millions of followers, the post serves as both entertainment and inspiration. In an era of short-term thinking and quarterly earnings pressure, it reminds viewers of the power of patience and conviction. The universe, as the replies repeatedly note, did conspire to help Musk achieve his goals — but only because he chose the hardest road first.

Whether one views Musk as a visionary or a controversial figure, the 2013 clip captures a pivotal moment of self-aware humor that continues to captivate audiences more than a decade later. As Musk's companies reshape multiple industries, this throwback video stands as a lighthearted reminder of how far contrarian thinking can carry someone who is willing to laugh at the odds — and then beat them.