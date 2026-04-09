AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk lit up X on Thursday with a 10-second AI-generated video that has already racked up more than 2.2 million views in hours, featuring a grinning Musk in a traditional Japanese yukata and headband, proudly introducing his "cool" Shiba Inu companion — also sporting matching flag headbands and tiny glasses.

The post, which contained no caption beyond an embedded link, was uploaded at 7:01 a.m. GMT and quickly became the day's most engaging content from the tech billionaire. Musk's previous post just minutes earlier explicitly credited "Generated with @Grok Imagine," signaling the short clip was created using xAI's image- and video-generation tool.

In the video, Musk — wearing a dark blue yukata and a white headband adorned with the flags of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, South Korea and India — stares wide-eyed into a silver iPhone he holds in his left hand. "It's Elon Musk," a voice-over says as he gestures animatedly with his right hand. "This is my dog!" The scene cuts to Musk beaming beside an adorable Shiba Inu wearing round glasses and its own headband featuring the Union Jack and Indian flag. "Look at this guy, isn't he cool?" Musk asks, gently lifting the dog, which appears to "smile" with its tongue out.

The clip blends Musk's signature meme humor with high-production AI visuals, complete with realistic facial expressions, subtle head movements and synchronized English subtitles. Fans immediately flooded the replies with laughter, heart emojis and cultural references. Japanese users expressed delight at seeing Musk in a yukata, with one writing in Japanese, "I never thought I'd see Elon Musk speaking Japanese!" Others tied the timing to "Shiba Inu Day," celebrated on April 8 because the numbers 4 ("shi") and 8 ("ba") phonetically evoke the breed's name in Japanese.

The video's rapid spread underscores X's role as Musk's preferred platform for unfiltered, real-time engagement. Posted just one day after Shiba Inu Day and amid ongoing buzz around Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrency — both of which Musk has playfully endorsed in the past — the clip tapped into multiple meme ecosystems at once. The Shiba Inu breed, immortalized in the original "Doge" meme that inspired Dogecoin, has long been a favorite in Musk's online persona.

Grok Imagine Powers the Fun

xAI, Musk's artificial-intelligence venture, rolled out Grok Imagine earlier this year as a creative tool integrated directly into the Grok chatbot on X. Unlike earlier image generators that often produced stiff or unrealistic results, Grok Imagine has gained praise for its ability to handle dynamic video clips with natural motion, accurate lip sync and cultural details — such as the precise yukata fabric patterns and flag placements seen here.

Musk has used the tool repeatedly in recent weeks to post surreal, humorous content, ranging from Cybertruck animations to abstract AI art. Thursday's trio of posts — including one labeled "Cybertruck is so awesome 😎" and another declaring "Grok will never go to therapy. Never" — formed a loose content thread showcasing Grok's evolving capabilities.

Industry analysts noted the strategic value. By demonstrating Grok Imagine's output in real time, Musk not only entertains his 200-plus million followers but also drives product awareness for xAI, which competes with OpenAI's DALL-E, Google's Imagen and Midjourney. Early user feedback in the replies highlighted the tool's speed and quality, with several creators reposting their own Grok-generated variations of the Shiba Inu scene within minutes.

Fan Reactions Span Globe

Engagement metrics exploded quickly: more than 13,000 likes, 1,400 reposts and 2,200 replies within the first few hours. Replies ranged from simple "WOOF" emojis and laughing-crying faces to elaborate theories. One user posted side-by-side comparisons with classic Doge memes, while another suggested Musk turn the clip into an official storyline. Japanese-language replies celebrated the cultural nod, with some speculating Musk might visit Japan soon for a Tesla or Starlink event.

Crypto enthusiasts linked the post to market movements. Shiba Inu token (SHIB) saw a modest uptick in trading volume shortly after the video dropped, though analysts cautioned that meme-driven price action remains volatile. Dogecoin supporters, long loyal to Musk's occasional endorsements, flooded quote posts with rocket emojis and calls for the billionaire to "send the dog to the moon."

Not all reactions were purely celebratory. A handful of critics called the video "low-effort" or questioned the use of AI for personal branding, but these voices were outnumbered by positive sentiment. One reply captured the prevailing mood: "Grok is translating the word 'based' properly... absolutely based."

Broader Context: Musk's Meme Mastery

The Shiba Inu video fits a long pattern. Musk has repeatedly leveraged internet culture — from Dogecoin tweets that once moved markets to Tesla Cybertruck reveals staged as memes — to keep his audience engaged. His 2022 acquisition of Twitter (now X) was partly framed as a defense of free speech and fun, and posts like Thursday's reinforce that ethos.

xAI itself positions Grok as a "maximum truth-seeking" AI with a sense of humor, contrasting it with more guarded competitors. Musk has said publicly that Grok should avoid the overly cautious "therapy-speak" common in other chatbots, a theme echoed in his same-day post rejecting therapy for Grok.

The timing also coincides with heightened interest in AI-generated video. Hollywood writers and actors continue to debate AI's role in entertainment, while consumer tools like Grok Imagine democratize high-quality content creation. Musk's willingness to use his own likeness demonstrates confidence in the technology's safety and appeal.

What It Means for xAI and X

For X, the post drives platform metrics at a critical time. Premium subscribers who pay for Grok access gain an edge in creating similar content, potentially boosting conversions. For xAI, every viral Grok Imagine clip serves as free marketing, showcasing capabilities that could eventually power commercial products beyond social media.

Musk, who splits time between Tesla, SpaceX, xAI and his role at the Department of Government Efficiency, has made clear he views humor as essential to cutting through noise. In a platform where serious policy announcements often compete with memes, the yukata-Shiba video reminds followers that the world's richest person still enjoys a good laugh.

As of Thursday afternoon, the original post continued climbing, with views projected to surpass 10 million by day's end. Fan edits, reaction videos and AI-prompt recreations were already proliferating. One user generated a version featuring Musk and the dog in a Cybertruck; another translated the subtitles into multiple languages.

Whether this was a spontaneous bit of fun or a calculated product tease, the clip accomplished what Musk's posts often do: spark joy, conversation and a little chaos — all while highlighting the creative power of the AI he champions. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, Elon Musk's digital dog day proved once again that sometimes the simplest, silliest content connects the deepest.