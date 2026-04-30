Strait of Hormuz Remains Heavily Restricted on April 29 Amid Iran Conflict

DUBAI — The Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, continued operating under severe restrictions on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with maritime traffic at just 5% of normal levels as the ongoing Iran conflict and U.S.-led blockade limited commercial transits to a handful of vessels daily.

Real-time tracking data from platforms like Hormuz Strait Monitor and Kpler showed only three to eight ships crossing the narrow waterway in the past 24 hours, compared to the pre-crisis average of around 60 vessels per day. The majority of transits involved smaller dry bulk carriers or vessels with special permissions, while large oil tankers and LNG carriers largely avoided the route due to security risks and insurance costs that have skyrocketed since late February.

The restrictions stem from a combination of Iranian military actions, U.S. enforcement of a blockade on Iranian ports, and heightened tensions following strikes and counterstrikes in the region. Iran has periodically demanded tolls, conducted inspections, and in some cases launched strikes on vessels it deemed non-compliant, effectively turning the strait into a high-risk zone for commercial shipping. The U.S. has maintained its blockade on Iranian ports, further complicating navigation and leading to a near-standstill in normal traffic patterns.

Despite a fragile ceasefire in place, shipping data indicates the waterway has been in a restricted state for over 60 days. On some days, only a handful of ships have made the transit, often by switching off transponders or taking unconventional routes closer to Iranian waters. A recent LNG tanker successfully crossed the strait, marking a rare breakthrough, but overall commercial activity remains muted as major shipping companies reroute around Africa or delay voyages.

Oil prices have remained elevated above $100 per barrel as a direct result of the disruptions. The strait normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply. Reduced flows have forced buyers to seek alternative sources, driving up costs for energy importers worldwide and contributing to inflationary pressures in multiple economies, including Australia's ongoing fuel crisis.

U.S. and Iranian officials have engaged in sporadic talks aimed at de-escalation, but no comprehensive agreement has been reached. Iran has offered to reopen the strait to commercial shipping in exchange for lifted sanctions and an end to the U.S. blockade, but Washington has expressed dissatisfaction with the terms. Recent diplomatic efforts, including involvement from regional mediators, have yet to yield a breakthrough.

For shipping companies, the risks are enormous. Insurance premiums for vessels attempting the transit have increased dramatically, making the route economically unviable for most operators. Several tankers have been stranded or diverted, with crews facing extended waits in safer waters. A Russian superyacht linked to a Putin ally successfully transited the strait recently, highlighting how some well-connected vessels can still navigate the restrictions while ordinary commercial traffic remains severely limited.

The humanitarian and economic impacts extend far beyond energy markets. Countries dependent on Gulf oil, including many in Asia, have faced higher fuel costs and supply uncertainties. India, China, Japan and South Korea have all been forced to adjust import strategies, with some turning to emergency reserves or alternative suppliers at higher prices.

In the United States, the situation has added complexity to domestic energy policy. Higher global prices have supported U.S. oil producers but also increased costs for consumers at the pump. The Trump administration has used the disruptions to push for expanded domestic production and energy independence, while critics argue the blockade has backfired by driving up costs without achieving clear strategic gains.

Maritime security firms have reported increased activity by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy in the area, with vessels conducting patrols and occasional boardings. Some shipping companies have hired private security teams for protection, adding further costs to already expensive voyages.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about potential oil spills or accidents in the narrow waterway, which could have devastating consequences for the fragile marine ecosystem in the Persian Gulf. The restricted traffic has reduced the immediate risk of collisions, but any escalation could quickly change that dynamic.

As April draws to a close, shipping analysts expect continued volatility. Diplomatic talks remain stalled, and military posturing by multiple parties keeps the situation tense. Some vessels continue attempting the transit using unconventional methods, but the vast majority of commercial operators have rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding thousands of nautical miles and weeks to journeys.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis has become a defining feature of the 2026 global energy landscape. Its restricted status has reshaped trade patterns, driven up prices and highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains to geopolitical flashpoints. For now, the narrow passage between Iran and Oman remains a high-stakes chokepoint where commerce, conflict and diplomacy intersect in real time.

The coming days and weeks will be critical as parties seek a resolution. Any significant breakthrough in talks could quickly restore traffic and ease pressure on global energy markets. Until then, the strait's restricted status continues to ripple through economies worldwide, affecting everything from fuel prices to inflation and supply chain stability.