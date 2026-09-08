Prince Philip Gave Kate Middleton 'Golden Rule' For Royal Life Before William Marriage, Book Reveals

LONDON — Kate Middleton had a quiet ally within the royal family in the years before her marriage to Prince William became official, according to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, who says the late Prince Philip privately approved of William's choice of partner and offered Kate personal guidance that shaped how she has navigated public life ever since.

Brandreth, who developed a close relationship with Philip through his work with the National Playing Fields Association, detailed the exchange in his 2021 book "Philip: The Final Portrait." According to Brandreth, Philip had genuine concerns about the toll intense media scrutiny could take on newcomers to royal life, but was reportedly "relieved" that his grandson had chosen someone he considered a "level-headed girl."

Philip's advice to Kate centered on a specific distinction he believed was essential for surviving public life as a senior royal: separating personal identity from institutional role. Brandreth quoted Philip directly in the book.

"If you believe the attention is for you, for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble," Philip told Kate, according to Brandreth's account. "The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That's all."

Beyond that broader philosophical framing, Philip also reportedly gave Kate a specific, practical piece of guidance tied to how she conducted herself during public engagements: avoid looking directly at the camera. According to Brandreth, Philip pointed to Queen Elizabeth II's own longstanding habit of never looking at photographers during public appearances, instead keeping her attention focused entirely on the people she was actually meeting or speaking with.

Brandreth said he personally observed Kate applying that guidance during his own time accompanying her on royal engagements.

"I have been on walkabout with the Duchess of Cambridge," Brandreth wrote, according to accounts of the book. "She does not look at the camera." He added that in interviews, "Catherine talks about the matter in hand, never about herself."

According to Brandreth, Philip's concern about the effects of celebrity on royal newcomers was shaped significantly by his experience with Diana, Princess of Wales, whose relationship with public attention troubled both Philip and Queen Elizabeth, according to the biographer's account.

"One of the things that saddened — and worried — the Queen and Prince Philip about Diana, Princess of Wales, was not that she was popular, but that she allowed her popularity to go to her head," Brandreth wrote in the book, drawing a contrast between how Diana responded to fame and the approach he says Philip hoped Kate would take instead.

Brandreth said Philip offered Kate essentially the same underlying guidance he had once given Diana, though with a markedly different outcome in how it was received and applied. According to the biographer, Philip specifically told Kate: "Don't look at the camera. The queen never looked at the camera. Never. Look at who you are talking to. Look at who you've come to see. Diana looked at the camera."

Brandreth said Philip would ultimately take no personal credit for how successfully Kate adapted to royal life, despite the guidance he had offered her.

"She appeared to have learnt all the lessons that Philip could have taught her," Brandreth wrote, framing Kate's composure under public scrutiny as something she developed largely on her own, even if it aligned closely with the principles Philip had articulated to her early on.

Kate's continued adherence to that approach, prioritizing her institutional role over personal celebrity, has remained a defining feature of her public image in the years since. Fellow royal biographer Penny Junor has offered similar praise for that restraint, noting that Kate "knows her place in the royal family" and has consistently avoided attempting to overshadow William throughout their marriage.

Philip, who served as Queen Elizabeth II's husband and consort for more than seven decades until his death in 2021 at age 99, was widely known within royal circles as "the Queen's strength and stay," a role that also positioned him as a mentor figure to younger members of the family as they navigated the pressures of public life. Brandreth's account suggests Philip took an active, personal interest in helping Kate specifically prepare for the scrutiny she would face once her relationship with William became public and, eventually, formalized through marriage.

Kate and William married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, following a relationship that began while the two were students together at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. In the years since, Kate has grown into one of the most closely watched and generally well-regarded figures within the modern royal family, a public standing that royal commentators, including both Brandreth and Junor, have repeatedly tied back to her consistent, disciplined approach to public engagements.

Brandreth's book adds further detail to the broader historical record of Philip's relationships with the family's more junior royal spouses, positioning him as a figure who took a direct, personal interest in preparing both Diana and Kate for the pressures of royal life, even as the outcomes of that guidance appeared to diverge significantly between the two women. While Brandreth's account suggests Diana ultimately struggled against the very dynamic Philip warned her about, allowing public popularity to shape her sense of self in ways that troubled the royal family, Kate is portrayed in the biographer's telling as having successfully internalized and applied the same underlying lesson throughout her own transition into, and continued life within, the royal family.

With Kate now firmly established as Princess of Wales and positioned to become queen consort when William eventually ascends to the throne, Brandreth's account offers a window into the quiet, behind-the-scenes influence Philip reportedly had in shaping her approach to public life during the earliest and most formative years of her relationship with William, well before the couple's marriage was formally announced.