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Harry Styles has announced additional 2027 tour dates for his "Together, Together" world tour, extending the run well beyond its original 2026 schedule and finally bringing the trek to Los Angeles, a city notably absent from the tour's first wave of announced stops.

According to details confirmed through Ticketmaster's listings, Styles will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a multi-night stand from June 5 through June 7, 2027, following the venue's already extensive residency-style run he performed there during the tour's 2026 leg. He will also bring the tour to Los Angeles for the first time, with shows at the Hollywood Bowl scheduled for June 15 through 17, 2027, giving West Coast fans a long-awaited chance to see the tour after being left off the original itinerary.

Styles first announced the "Together, Together" tour in January, revealing on Instagram that the trek would run from May through December 2026 across seven cities worldwide, kicking off in Amsterdam and concluding in Australia. The tour's centerpiece was a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, spanning August through October, which stood as the tour's only confirmed U.S. stop at the time of the original announcement. Additional 2026 dates were later added in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Sao Paulo and Mexico City, according to Ticketmaster's listings, bringing the total number of confirmed 2026 shows to roughly 60.

The "Together, Together" tour supports Styles' latest studio album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," which was released March 6. Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman have all joined Styles as supporting acts across select dates during the tour's run, with Jamie xx specifically confirmed to open all of the Madison Square Garden shows.

Despite the scale of the 2026 leg, fans in several major markets, including Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Manchester, as well as broader stretches of Asia, were notably left without a confirmed tour stop when the initial dates were revealed. That gap fueled speculation among fans almost immediately after the January announcement, with many pointing to comments Styles made suggesting he was approaching the tour on a "one year at a time" basis as a signal that additional dates and cities were likely to follow in 2027.

That speculation intensified in the weeks following the initial announcement, with entertainment outlets, including Capital FM, reporting that Styles had teased the possibility of further "Together, Together" dates in cities around the world for 2027, directly responding to the outcry from fans in cities left off the original schedule.

The now-confirmed addition of Los Angeles and an extended Madison Square Garden run for 2027 appears to directly address at least part of that fan demand, giving West Coast audiences their first opportunity to see the tour after having been excluded from the original 2026 itinerary despite the tour's heavy emphasis on U.S. shows in New York specifically.

Styles' current tour follows a well-established pattern of massive commercial success throughout his solo career. His previous headlining trek, the "Love On Tour," ran from 2021 through 2023 in support of his Grammy-winning 2022 album "Harry's House," and became one of the most successful and heavily attended tours of that period, with the album itself winning Album of the Year at the Recording Academy's Grammy Awards.

Styles first rose to prominence in 2010 as part of the British boy band One Direction, formed during his appearance on "The X Factor" alongside bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in music history before disbanding in 2016, after which Styles launched a successful solo career spanning three studio albums, including his self-titled 2017 debut, 2019's "Fine Line," and 2022's "Harry's House."

Ticket demand for Styles' tours has consistently proven intense in recent years, with his Madison Square Garden residency during the 2026 leg of "Together, Together" drawing particular attention given its unprecedented scale, spanning 30 individual show dates at the historic New York venue over a roughly two-month stretch between August and October.

Fans reacting to news of the newly confirmed 2027 dates have continued to express enthusiasm across social media platforms, building on the passionate, highly organized fan culture that has followed Styles throughout his touring career, including the tradition of pre-show "Harries Meetups" that fans have organized in cities across his previous tour stops, often featuring shared playlists, fan art and, at times, charity fundraising efforts held in Styles' name.

With the newly announced 2027 dates set to bring "Together, Together" to Los Angeles for the first time and extend the tour's marquee Madison Square Garden run into a second calendar year, Styles appears positioned to continue what has already become one of the most extensive and commercially successful touring campaigns of his solo career, even as fans in additional cities, including several in the U.K. and across Asia, continue awaiting confirmation of whether further dates might still be added to the tour's growing international schedule.