Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, according to a report from Page Six that broke Friday and was subsequently confirmed by sources to multiple outlets, including People magazine.

The 40-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner was photographed with Polansky and their newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier during an outing in Northern California's San Francisco area, marking the couple's first public sighting since news of the birth surfaced. As of Friday, no details had been released about the baby's name, sex or exact date of birth.

A private arrival after months of speculation

The birth caps months of quiet speculation about Gaga's personal life following the conclusion of her Mayhem Ball tour in April, when the singer largely stepped back from the public eye. Rumors had also circulated in recent days that Gaga and Polansky had secretly eloped, though a TMZ report published Sept. 9 disputed that claim.

Page Six reported that Gaga's longtime agent, Alexandra Trustman, joined the couple for the outing during which they were photographed. In the images, Gaga appeared in loose-fitting pants and a jacket with her hair pulled back and sunglasses on, while Polansky wore a casual hoodie, shorts and a baseball cap.

A yearslong relationship reaches a new chapter

Gaga and Polansky, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur and venture capitalist, began dating in December 2019 after meeting through mutual connections tied to entrepreneur Sean Parker's social circle. Their relationship became public the following February, and Polansky proposed during a rock-climbing trip in April 2024, a proposal Gaga later confirmed publicly at the Paris Olympics that summer.

Polansky, who serves as executive director of the Parker Foundation and sits on the boards of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Gaga's cosmetics line, Haus Labs, has also become creatively intertwined with her music. He holds writing and production credits on Gaga's recent albums "Harlequin" and "Mayhem," and contributed to her soundtrack work on "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Notably, his proposal to Gaga, made using a blade of grass, directly inspired the "Mayhem" track "Blade of Grass."

Gaga had spoken openly about wanting to become a mother

Motherhood is a subject Gaga has discussed candidly in interviews over the past year and a half. In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times Magazine, she described both her excitement and her nerves about the prospect of having children.

"I'm excited to be a mom," Gaga said at the time. "I used to have a lot of apprehension about it."

She also spoke about her approach to eventually raising children, emphasizing a desire to give them independence rather than imposing her own path onto them. "The thing that's the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing," she said. "So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that's the thing that I believe in the most."

Gaga acknowledged in the same conversation that she was still working through how motherhood might reshape a life built around music and performance. "I'm also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon," she said. "Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me."

She has also spoken warmly about Polansky's role in her creative life, describing him as someone deeply woven into her work rather than separate from it. "He's a part of everything I do because he also makes me a part of everything that he does, and I just have to say, like, as a woman in music and in business, like, I have a lot of respect for men that uphold women," Gaga has said.

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A source close to the couple describes a strong bond

A source close to the couple offered additional insight into their relationship following news of the birth, describing the pair's dynamic in glowing terms. "They have an amazing biodome of love," the source said. "Seems like a really safe place for her."

Career milestones alongside a growing family

The pregnancy and birth arrive during one of the most active professional stretches of Gaga's career. She spent much of the past year touring behind "Mayhem," her most recent studio album, before wrapping the Mayhem Ball tour's run in April. Her split time between music, film and business ventures — including Haus Labs, which she co-founded and which Polansky also supports as a board member — has kept her a fixture across entertainment headlines throughout the year, alongside a steady stream of public appearances at major cultural events.

Neither Gaga nor Polansky had issued a personal public statement confirming the birth as of Friday afternoon, with the news instead emerging through sourced reporting from Page Six and corroborating outlets. Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

What comes next

Fans and entertainment outlets are likely to watch closely in the coming days and weeks for any official confirmation from Gaga herself, whether through social media or a public appearance, along with additional details about the baby that have not yet been disclosed. For now, the singer born Stefani Germanotta steps into a new chapter of her life as a mother, adding a deeply personal milestone to a year already defined by touring, business ventures and continued creative output alongside her fiancé.